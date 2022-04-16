Pro-Vaccine PSA’s are shameless propaganda targeting our children

WASHINGTON — The US Department of Health and Human Services recently released a new Public Service Announcement (PSA) targeted toward parents of children five years and older. It intends to coerce parents into getting their children vaccinated for Covid-19. Dr. Gerald Harmon opens the 60-second spot with a leading question: “Wondering if the Covid vaccine is right for your child?”

Dr. Harmon serves as President of the American Medical Association (AMA) and family medicine specialist.

It doesn’t take much of a deep dive into the Internet to determine who he has climbed in bed with. A video in which he appeared last August 25, 2021, exposes what he stands for.





Then, there’s a recent court case involving Pfizer and the FDA. Pfizer had attempted to conceal internal research data on its Covid-19 vaccine for a full 75 years. But they recently lost this legal gambit in court, as noted below.

(“FDA begins court-mandated release of thousands of pages on Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine review”)

Given how Harmon touts the Pfizer vaccine back then and how he treats it now, one might wonder if he is actually on Pfizer’s payroll. Nevertheless, his interview has Harmon proclaiming how safe the vaccine is. Failing, however, to mention some of what has since been revealed in the latest Pfizer data dump.

A potentially damning data dump

And this most recent data dump from Pfizer related to their version of a Covid-19 vaccine is a bombshell. Since the FDA seems to be in bed with the drug companies now, it is no wonder the FDA fought to keep its data hidden indefinitely.

The April FDA data dump produced another 11,043 pages of Pfizer documents. For example, one page stipulated that the company had to hire 2,400 employees to handle the onslaught of adverse reactions caused by its coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccine.”

***

Page 6 of FDA-CBER-2021-5683-0000059 states:

“Due to the large numbers of spontaneous adverse event reports received for the product, the MAH (marketing authorization holder) has prioritized the processing of serious cases to meet expedited regulatory reporting timelines and ensure these reports are available for signal detection and evaluation activity.”

Something Dr. Harmon must not have known about is by February of 2021, Pfizer had already received more than 1,200 reports of deaths caused by the Pfizer vaccine, allegedly, and tens of thousands of adverse events reports, including 23 cases of spontaneous abortions out of 270 pregnancies and more than 2,000 reports of cardiac disorders.”

One would think if Dr. Harmon were a reputable American doctor with a brain in his head, he would be issuing a retraction to his previous statements of support of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after the latest revelations in this last data dump. He should also consider resigning as president of the AMA.

As the old expression goes, “But wait, it gets better!”

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, a Greek-American veterinarian doctor, has condemned anyone who dares to speak about revelations of these incriminating data dumps.

Bourla insists that any person who suggests that the Pfizer-Fauci fauxinne is dangerous should be designated a “criminal.” Furthermore, Bourla holds that saying anything “negative” about the Pfizer clot shots constitutes “misinformation.” As a former horseman, I can’t understand why this horse doctor would not be a more vigorous advocate for Ivermectin horse paste to cure Covid-19 since it worked so well in India?!

The most shocking segment of this latest FDA data dump of Pfizer’s documents is the last nine pages of reported adverse events.

Pages that Bourla wants the media to keep on the down-low. Many of those adverse events are autoimmune-related, which makes sense considering how the supposed vaccine is to work.

Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people were punished with career loss for standing by their freedom to reject an experimental drug posing as a vaccine absent an informed consent document. They were punished for the crime of refusing to have their immune systems compromised by a failed drug. Whereby both our government and mainstream media are concealing both adverse events and deaths. These purebloods lost their jobs, were removed from schools, were shunned by the more naïve of us, and even became homeless for noncompliance against an illegal mandate by an illegitimate president to protect themselves from an early grave.

This mandated Covid vaccine jab situation is now widely discussed as the greatest conspiracy of our lifetime perpetrated by criminal sociopaths.

And the sad part is this is still not over, as this most recent PSA commercial advocating vaccinating our children proves.

Dr. Ada Stewart comes on next, saying, “Well, I represent over 100,000 family doctors.”

Dr. Stewart is the Board Chair of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

The problem with her statement is unless she took a vote of those 100,000 family doctors to get their opinions on the Pfizer vaccines, she does not speak for them.

Similar to when, in 2016, major teacher unions endorsed Hillary Clinton for president without a vote of the rank and file to legitimize the endorsement.

And it just happened again with the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as a justice to the Supreme Court.

It was said that the law enforcement unions endorsed her. Again, that would be another misrepresentation and a lie. But, again, if there was no vote taken, and there wasn’t, the powers that be had no business endorsing her.

Another talking head of this PSA is Ernest Grant, RN.

He is an American Doctor of nursing and educator living in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He also serves as the 36th president of the American Nurses Association (ANA).

Grant proudly proclaims, “I represent over 4.3 million registered nurses.” I can tell you of two nurses Grant does not represent. Tiffany Dover, who has not been heard of or seen since she got one of the first clot shots in December of 2020, and nurse Dani who got canned for sticking up for her patients over Big Pharma! We can also add another four of America’s Frontline Nurses. So a total of six nurses you do not represent when you endorse the fake vaccines for children.

Next up, Dr. Moira Szilagyi, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), claims to represent nearly 67,000 pediatricians.

Dr. Szilagyi is from the UCLA west coast, whereas the previous three were all from the Carolinas of the east coast.

The four of them tell us that children should be vaccinated over five years of age because they know “millions of cases of Covid have been in kids.” Yes, but how many of them died? We all have Covid germs up our noses. But that is normal and not a death threat.

I dare say none of these 4 speak for the majority of the people they say they represent. How could they? That would mean their membership is as corrupted and/or stupid as they are! Read the FDA Pfizer data dump, and then yank this reprehensible Nazi-style propaganda broadcast to our parents and children!

And by the way, for these four supposed learned doctors, one portion of that Pfizer data dump stated that natural immunity was superior to their vaccine.

And even though our criminals in the Federal government may have assured you that you could not be sued for simply expressing your professional opinions in a PSA, I bet those organizations you represent you claim to be speaking for could. You crossed the line from looking out for the public good to coercion in encouraging the inoculation of millions of innocent children with an experimental mRNA gene modification drug. You know it has a high rate of adverse effects that can lead to death without informed consent.

Shame on all four of you supposed doctors! And your little dog doctor, too!

And as for all the millions of medical professionals these four individuals claim to represent wanting to do the right thing, millionaire entrepreneur Steve Kirsch is putting his money where his morality is:

“I wrote an article earlier on how the safety signals in VAERS were flashing red back in January 2021. Yet nobody at the CDC or FDA said anything even though they were watching VAERS like a hawk (as the FDA’s Steven A. Anderson admitted on video).

It’s simply impossible not to see the safety signals if they aren’t corrupt or incompetent.

Since everyone in authority says these organizations are competent, then there is only one alternative left: they are corrupt.

I am willing to pay up to $1M for information that I can give to the DOJ and state attorney generals to bring criminal charges against these people.

You don’t have to reveal your identity. All you need to do is supply information that we can authenticate that shows the corruption for how all the safety signals were ignored. You can keep your job at the CDC or FDA. Nobody has to know.

You can contact me at stevekirsch-request@protonmail.com and put WHISTLEBLOWER in caps in the subject line of your message.”

#######

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing. He used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth. Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter. And shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler

LinkedIn

Truth ap @CommDigiNews