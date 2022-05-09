Pro-abortion activists exact Montezuma’s revenge

WASHINGTON. Left-wing activists have no sense of irony. In response to the leaked US Supreme Court ruling that will soon overturn Roe vs. Wade, pro-abortion activists stormed Catholic churches across the nation on Sunday in protest. Sunday also happened to coincide with Mother’s Day.

An organization calling itself Ruth Sent Us, named for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, tweeted,

“Whether you’re a ‘Catholic for Choice, ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in local Catholic Church Sun May 8.”

The post includes a video showing activists interrupting a Catholic mass, chanting,

“Without this basic right, women can’t be free. Abortion on demand, without apology.”

Whether you’re a “Catholic for Choice”, ex-Catholic, of other or no faith, recognize that six extremist Catholics set out to overturn Roe. Stand at or in a local Catholic Church Sun May 8. #WarOnWomen #MothersDayStrike pic.twitter.com/v2vtpd12Gp

— Ruth Sent Us 🪧 (@RuthSentUs) May 3, 2022

The group’s website initially included a map showing the locations of homes belonging to the six justices overturning Roe, later removed by Google for violating its “Terms of Service.”

But the map was up long enough that protestors gathered at the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Douglas Blair of the Daily Podcast tweeted photos of protesters outside their homes. Police eventually broke up the demonstrations.

The energy is markedly more negative outside Kavanaugh’s house. The anger has become much more palpable than outside any other justices’ house. pic.twitter.com/zY2OY34hcA — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 8, 2022

And, yet again, without any sense of irony, the Ruth Sent Us Facebook page issues the following warning to its members,

“No Hate Speech or Bullying: Make sure everyone feels safe. Bullying of any kind isn’t allowed…”

That is unless you’re attempting to intimidate justices of the US Supreme Court and Catholic congregations in the act of worship. After all, they serve something greater than what “Davinci Code” author Dan Brown calls the “sacred feminine.”

It’s in reference to the pre-Christian pagan worship of goddesses that required human sacrifice.

The Mexican Aztec goddess of water, Chalchiuhtlicue, required the sacrifice of young women and infants to assure good rains nourished their crops.

In 1568, 76-year-old Bernal Diaz del Castillo writes a remarkable history of his adventures as a lieutenant to Spanish conquistador Hernando Cortez.

His chronicle of the conquest of the Aztec Empire is a remarkable first-person account of the horrors seen in this strange, new pre-Columbian world.

“At the very top of the cue [temple] there was another alcove, the woodwork of which was very finely carved, and here there was another image, half man and half lizard, encrusted with precious stones, with half its body covered in a cloak. Here too all was covered with blood, both walls and altar, and the stench was such that we could hardly wait to get out. They kept a large drum there, and when they beat it, the sound was most dismal, like some music from the infernal regions, as you might say, and it could be heard six miles away. In that small platform were many more diabolical objects, trumpets great and small, and large knives, and many [human] hearts that had been burnt with incense before their idols. And everything was caked with blood. The stench here too was like a slaughterhouse, and we could scarcely stay in the place.”

That sounds like the dismal conditions found at the abortion clinic of Dr. Kermit Gosnell of Philadelphia, who kept severed baby’s feet in jars and severed the heads of still living newborns.

When Cortez saw similar horrors in Mexico 500 years ago, he attempted to convert Aztec Emperor Montezuma to Christianity. But the pagan ruler is horrified upon hearing of the Catholic ritual of Holy Communion.

In Montezuma’s religious cosmology, human sacrifice appeases the bloodthirsty Aztec gods, assuring bumper crops and victory against peripheral tribes. He is dumbstruck upon hearing of Christ’s dying to redeem fallen man. More confusing to Montezuma, Christians celebrate this sacrifice by partaking in the Eucharist and the sacrificial wine, symbols of his broken body and shed blood.

Montezuma never converts to Christianity, unable to reconcile his beliefs with the Christian notions of a loving and merciful God. Instead, he prefers the terror instilled by a pantheon of stone monsters his priests splatter with human blood, offering them severed limbs, and exhibit burning bowls of incense and human hearts.

Sunday, priestesses of modern paganism demanded a return to the bloody practices of ancient Mesoamerica in a gesture of gratitude to an old feather-crowned emperor. An act that gives a new meaning to the term “Montezuma’s revenge.”

