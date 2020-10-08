President Trump ready, willing and able to burn Deep State sources and methods

WASHINGTON — To quote a well-worn phrase of journalist these past four years, “The walls are closing in.” And the person sweating as the crushing walls gather together is Hillary Clinton. That includes discovering Deep State sources and methods deployed against President Donald Trump from before Day 1 of his administration.

Deep State sources: The notes

Declassified, handwritten notes penned by former CIA Director John Brennan informed President Obama that a source said Hillary Clinton approved

“… a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security services.”





Was there “Russian collusion” in the 2016 presidential campaign? Absolutely. And Clinton was the one canoodling with the Russian bear.

Brennan further adds that the Clinton campaign fabricated the Russia hoax as “a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.”

No redactions!

Recently, President Trump tweeted,

“I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions!”

I have fully authorized the total Declassification of any & all documents pertaining to the single greatest political CRIME in American History, the Russia Hoax. Likewise, the Hillary Clinton Email Scandal. No redactions! https://t.co/GgnHh9GOiq — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Those last two words – “No redactions!” – are the real bombshell to emerge from the Russia scandal. Are we getting closer to the truth about Deep State sources and methods used to conduct an effective coup against a sitting president?

Media heroes

To help combat this, the mainstream media has pushed story after story telling us that Deep State spies engaged in domestic espionage are heroes. The media claims that these secretive, intrusive, unelected spy agencies threatening our freedom and the integrity of our elections are cherished “institutions.”

When President Trump signed a directive in 2019 granting US Attorney General William Barr authority to request classified information on US intelligence agency operations against the 2016 Trump campaign, it sent a shiver throughout the Deep State. Retired intelligence officials couldn’t find a friendly media hack fast enough.





Larry Pfeiffer, who was CIA Director Michael Hayden’s chief of staff, told POLITICO,

“I doubt any of [CIA directors] or [directors of national intelligence] that I worked with would have sat by silently if their president contemplated or made such a decision… I could see something of a showdown happening here, where the CIA says, ‘We’re not comfortable with the declassification of this material and we won’t provide it without assurance that you won’t declassify it.’”

Rank insubordination

Now imagine if the Joint Chiefs of Staff refused a direct order from their commander-in-chief. Insubordination on that scale would be considered a military coup. An act of treason. So, when was it that the intelligence community became an independent entity unanswerable to the president of the United States?

When former FBI Director James Comey spoke to a gathering at the left-of-center Brookings Institution in 2018, he addressed the importance of concealing the identities of confidential human sources:

“I thought everyone understood that the absolute core of the intelligence community, including the FBI, is its human sources. That’s really all the FBI is. That’s really all the CIA is: people who tell us things that we can use to protect the country and to protect innocent people in exchange for a promise that we will make sure you are protected.”

Burn the shadowy sources

As we later discovered, one FBI confidential human source (and a paid one at that) was anti-Trump dossier author and British spy, Christopher Steele. He was also a human source for opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which was in turn employed by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

And speaking of the now-discredited Steele dossier, former FBI Director James Comey recently faced stern questions from Republican Chairman Lindsey Graham of the Senate Judiciary Committee concerning one of Steele’s confidential human sources.

Graham vs.Comey

Sen. Graham: “Are you aware of the fact between October and January the FBI had found that the Russian sub-source [for the Steele dossier] was on the payroll of Mr. Steele, was suspected of being a Russian spy by the FBI all the way back to 2009?”

James Comey: “I don’t remember learning anything additional about Steele’s sources.”

Sen. Graham: “How can it be, Mr. Director, that the FBI finds in its file that the man that prepared the dossier for Steele was suspected of being a threat to national security, and it doesn’t make it up to you?”

James Comey: “I don’t know. I could speculate. But I don’t know.”

And the president has had just as much trouble getting to the bottom of Russiagate as Graham. He lamented over Twitter that the intelligence community has taken its sweet time providing the Justice Department requested Russiagate documents in what looks like a run-out-the-clock operation: slow-walk DOJ documents requests in hopes Joe Biden wins the presidency this November to quash the inquiry.

The National Security Act of 1947, in which Congress established the CIA, states in part:

“The term ‘counterintelligence’ means information gathered and activities conducted to protect against espionage… by or on behalf of foreign governments or elements thereof…”

Hillarygate

And yet, as the CIA’s John Brennan put in writing, the Deep State used its counterintelligence apparatus to helped divert attention away from Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

Some intelligence officials have suggested shining light on their plots against Trump. Revealing Deep State sources and methods may jeopardize the very lives of those who aided in these counterintelligence operations.

And that’s just fine.

“The Tree of liberty must refresh from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants,” said Thomas Jefferson. Yes, with a strong emphasis on the Deep State’s petty tyrants.

*************************************************************************************

Top Image: President Trump gives US Attorney General William Barr

the power to declassify Russia probe documents. CBS News screen capture.