President Trump rallies in Ohio: He is back and he is targeting GOP RINOs

OHIO: It was his first rally since speaking to a crowd of supporters on Capitol Hill last January 6. You may recall that some of these Trump supporters stormed the halls of Congress that day in protest of the certification of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

Saturday night, Trump told 20,000 rally attendees at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio,

“We’re going to take back the House. We’re going to take back the Senate.”

This is unwelcome news for Democrats and impotent, slack-jaw members of the Grand Old RINOs.

As President Trump reminded the crowd:





“Fake Republicans, anybody that voted for the impeachment doesn’t get it. But there weren’t too many of them. And I think most of them are being primaried right now, so that’s good. I’ll be helping their opponent.”

And what kind of opponents will face “fake Republicans”?

“We’re going to elect an amazing slate of proud, America First Republicans next year,” said Trump, “America First.”

In other words, the same slate of individuals who stormed Capitol Hill Jan. 6 will return to Congress, albeit in suits and ties.

You see, a changing of the old guard is beginning. And that change will be as profound as President Ronald Reagan’s transformation of a soft, eastern-establishment GOP into a populist collection of Rough Riders.

This is very bad news for New York’s Trump-hating conservative intellectuals at National Review. They’ve been waiting for the day their boutique ideology will take hold in America. And they’ve been waiting since 1955.

And that’s the impetus behind the America First movement and the Capitol Hill insurrection of Jan. 6.

Fly-over-state Americans are tired of waiting for the Republican Party’s deep thinkers to get their act together and, well, act. Conservative think tanks and journals will never get beyond issuing meaningless position papers and tired tomes extolling the virtues of their quaint ideological theories.

And so, it falls to Trump to lead an energetic, nationalist, America First movement in a quest to transform the Republican Party from an impotent strawman into a stalwart, unapologetic and potent force for individual freedom.

“The number one priority for everyone who wants to save America is to pour every single ounce of energy you have into winning a gigantic victory in the midterms and in 2024,” said Trump. “Together, we will send Joe Biden and the fake news media… Big Tech tyrants, a message they cannot ever censor, cancel, or ignore. We will take back the House, we will take back the Senate, and we’ll take back America. And we will do it soon.”

And what Trump said of Grand Old RINO Rep. Anthony Gonzalez applies to so many of his fellow Republican lawmakers:

“He’s a sellout, he’s a fake Republican and a disgrace to your state.”

China’s threat to our national security and theft of our intellectual property, rising crime, illegal immigration, energy independence, foreign entanglements abroad, high taxation, woke indoctrination of our children through programs like critical race theory, election fraud – these and other issues will never truly be addressed until the Republican Party is torn down and rebuilt from the ground up.

As Trump said in Ohio Saturday night,

“In many cases, the RINOs are worse than the Democrats.”

Defeating GOP RINOs in the 2022 primaries, you see, is a necessary first step in putting “America First.”

