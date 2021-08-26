Pray for the Afghan Christians Biden is abandoning to Taliban Executions

WASHINGTON: The Taliban are hunting Christians in Afghanistan. Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan Biden has said absolutely nothing about protecting Christians in Afghanistan. The UK Express reports that “the Taliban are going door to door looking for Christians and if they discover a bible app on your phone, it brings instant death.” Will America allow Biden to abandon Christians to be tortured or murdered by the Taliban without even a single word in their defense as he negotiates with the Terrorist Taliban?

Why Biden’s Callous Detached Indifference is More Than Shameful Betrayal

American Christians in countless households tonight will pray for God to answer many requests. But will these resemble an Afghanistan Christian child’s prayer to have their father or mother saved from torture or worse from execution? Christ taught the world how to pray when he spoke at the Sermon on the Mount. One of the key phrases which should touch the heart of Joe Biden is “Deliver us from evil.” Matthew: 6:13.

Sadly for the tens of thousands of Afghanistan Christians, the Commander-in-Chief does not want to hear their pleas or prayers but he is fully prepared to deliver Afghan Christians directly into the hands of evil on August, 31st at 11:59.59PM.

Does Biden even understand that with each moment that passes, America and the world is watching in absolute horror of broadcast images of fathers and mothers handing their young children and babies over barbed wire fences to American soldiers in desperation?

The chaos & fear of people is a testament to the international community’s role in AFG’s downfall & their subsequent abandonment of Afghan people. The future for AFG has bn decided for its people without its people’s vote & now they live at the mercy of a terrorist group. #Kabul pic.twitter.com/k4bevc2eHE

— Omar Haidari (@OmarHaidari1) August 19, 2021



International media documents daily the dozens of televised voices crying out in anguished desperation from Afghan cell phones. They strive to help the world understand their freedom is slowly vanishing from their grasp. Meanwhile, Afghan Christians, are hiding their voices and their plight for fear of the Taliban.

For Biden to abandon Afghan Christians to impending religious extinction should be alarming to those Americans

Particularly those who touted his lifelong Catholic Bonafede’s during his presidential run. (‘Devout Catholic’ Biden runs afoul of Catholic church)

Biden claiming, according to NPR, “that his campaign was a “battle for the soul of the nation. And when he seeks to inspire or comfort, he turns to his faith. His speeches are full of references to God, biblical language, and the Pope.

Unfortunately, Biden’s pope speech references guiding his indifferent concern to atrocities of persecuted Christians may have been from Pope Pius XII.

“Pope Pius XII who led the Catholic Church during the tumult of World War II. His total silence on the fate of the millions of Jews killed during the Holocaust has clouded his legacy with controversy. To critics, the pontiff’s refusal to publicly condemn the Nazis represents a shameful moral failing with devastating consequences,” documented Smithsonian Magazine.

Christian Extermination in Afghanistan after Biden-Taliban Deadline is Real

Proverbs: 16-18 “16 There are six things that the LORD hates, seven that are detestable to Him: 17 eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent 16 There are six things that the LORD hates, seven that are detestable to Him: 17 haughty blood, 18 a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that run swiftly to evil,…”

For any president to simply walk away from explaining his literal abandonment of thousands of innocent Americans, Afghan loyalists, and Christians, is more than a display of simple arrogance. Or a shameful betrayal of America’s guiding military principles of leaving no one behind. Biden has repeatedly over the last few weeks openly displayed a “lying tongue”, “feet that run swiftly to evil” Taliban leaders, and his willingness to allow terrorist “hands to shed innocent blood” by the hundreds if not thousands.

That is devastating and immoral.

His State Department should be well aware that the estimated 10,000 to 12,000 Christians in Afghanistan have no choice but to remain in hiding due to fear of persecution unless the American military can provide a valid rescue plan for them. Reported CBN News.

Video: Christians in Afghanistan living in fear as Taliban go door to door:

According to the “members of the secretive underground church in Afghanistan, Afghan Christians have been living with fear and uncertainty since Taliban fighters captured capital Kabul and took control of the country on Aug. 15. This is the reporting of International Christian Concern (ICC), according to UCA .

ICC emphasizes that since

“Most Christians in Afghanistan are converts from Islam who face extreme danger following the Taliban takeover, “ their lives and the lives of their families are in critical danger.”

The window of Christian religious freedom is shutting thanks in part to Joe Biden and his hiding’ from the devestating truth that his artificial deadline has signed a Taliban death warrant for Afghan Christians. The stark reality of pending Taliban Christian executions is real. Each passing moment brings the September 1st unholy murderous crusade one hour and minute closer.

Afghan Christians in hiding know and feel it. According to Christian Post,

“Persecution of Christians in Afghanistan is already in motion. Pastor X the leader of the underground church ministering to Christians in Afghanistan. He goes by the alias to protect his identity. Pastor X released a statement explaining what the U.S. surrender of Afghanistan means for Christians in the region. ‘The Taliban has a hit list of known Christians they are targeting to pursue and kill. The U.S. Embassy is defunct and there is no longer a safe place for believers to take refuge.’”

Will Biden or Americans hear the last screams of Afghan Christians as they and their children’s voices go silent?

In the end, it is essential to fully understand how much courage and conviction is in one’s heart. What to convert to the Christian faith means for an Afghan Muslim. According to CBN News

“Beatings, torture, and kidnappings are common for Christians in Afghanistan – some are even martyred. Those who convert from Islam to Christianity are often murdered by their own family members or other Muslims.”

Andrew Boyd, a UK spokesman for Release International, told GB News that “these are the days of the long knives in Afghanistan among the religious minorities, including the Christians.” He cited one 16-year-old girl who told Release International:

“People are terrified, everyone is scared and afraid of the Taliban. “I’m crying out to God right now; someone please help us.”

Video : Pray for Afghan Christians – Thousands are Facing Persecution and Even Death for Their Faith:

About the authors:

Kevin Fobbs began writing professionally in 1975. He has been published in the “New York Times,” and has written for the “Detroit News,” “Michigan Chronicle,” “GOPUSA,” “Soul Source” and “Writers Digest” magazines. In addition to the Ann Arbor and Cleveland “Examiner,” “Free Patriot,” “Conservatives4 Palin” and “Positively Republican.” The former daily host of The Kevin Fobbs Show on conservative News Talk WDTK – 1400 AM in Detroit, he is also a published author. His Christian children’s book, “Is There a Lion in My Kitchen,” hit bookstores in 2014.

California PolitiChick Susan Swift Arnall is a lawyer, wife, and conservative mother of seven children. Since her impassioned call into Rush Limbaugh’s radio program in 2009, Susan has given political commentary on radio and blogs and was invited in 2010 by Andrew Breitbart to write for his young website Big Journalism. She has written over 60 published articles for Breitbart.