Poynter Institute: America’s distrust of corporate media deepens

WASHINGTON. The Poynter Institute says it exists to help connect “the varied crafts of journalism to its higher mission and purpose. From person-to-person coaching and intensive hands-on seminars to interactive online courses and media reporting, Poynter helps journalists sharpen skills and elevate storytelling throughout their careers.”

However, what Poynter does best is track the growing distrust among Americans of journalism. It has evolved into a profession that sees bending the truth and promoting outright lies as serving a “higher mission and purpose.”

The real purpose of “journalism” and today’s “journalists”

So what is the purpose of journalism and today’s journalists? It’s threefold.

– To serve as a mouthpiece for Deep State agencies – NSA, CIA, FBI.

– To minimize “consent of the governed.”

– And further the consolidation of the Democratic Party’s authoritarian power in our virtual one-party state.





Also Read: The Spirit of Jan. 6 and resistance to critical race theory alive in Loudoun

The Poynter Institute hits the nail on the head

Recently, Poynter noted:

“The United States ranks last in media trust – at 29% – among 92,000 news consumers surveyed in 46 countries… One explanation, though not necessarily the only one, is the extreme political polarization in the US. This study, like many others, found extremely high levels of distrust – 75% of those who identify as being on the right thought coverage of their views is unfair.”

Only “fascists” would dare to oppose Democrat fascists

Democrats and their media mouthpieces insist opposition to their spending proposals and such political hobby horses as transgender and critical-race theory studies are manifestations of “White supremacy” and America’s growing neo-Nazi inclinations.

As Poynter notes:

“Many Americans do not feel that news organizations are covering people like them fairly, and those who say the news media are treating them less fairly are less likely to trust the news.”

This goes a long way in explaining why the news business finds itself in a major financial slump. Nearly half of all news industry jobs are seemingly gone forever. It hasn’t dawned on them that it’s bad business to demonize half the country’s news consumers and not expect it to hit you in the pocketbook.

Perhaps they believe their evaporating profession, loss of income and plummeting public trust is worth all the hardships. Power, after all, is the ultimate aphrodisiac.

The media chickens finally come home to roost

But distrust of the media also signals a growing segment of the public views monolithic, left-leaning, corporate media as adjuncts of the Deep State.

As Axios noted earlier this year:

“The Capitol attack on Jan. 6 resulted in at least nine physical assaults against journalists…”

You see, it takes a partisan to recognize a partisan.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub