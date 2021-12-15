Post Rittenhouse: Turning a deaf ear to Democrats and a lying media

KENOSHA: At least one talking head at MSNBC got it right – partially. Political analyst Brittany Cunningham said of the Kyle Rittenhouse exoneration:

“I do believe that the act of picking up an AR-15, getting a ride to Kenosha, and standing out there to supposedly defend property, is all about terrorizing people into operating in a certain social order.”

That’s certainly true. It’s called law and order. That’s the “social order” abandoned by Democrat politicians from faux President Joe Biden to Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. The primary function of elected officials, of course, is protecting their citizens. But starting in 2020, that no longer applied to elected (faux and real) Democrats.

Racial politics has always been a favorite of Democrats, whether it was advocating on behalf of slavery, turning firehoses on Birmingham civil rights demonstrators, or using the epithet “racist” as a cudgel to attack anyone who disagrees with their authoritarian, Progressive agenda. (Joe Biden Faces Conservative Backlash After Saying He’s ‘Angry’ Over Rittenhouse Verdict)

Elected Progressives support of civil unrest and thuggery

Blue mayors across the nation sided with violent Antifa and BLM demonstrators determined to intimidate Americans happy in their newfound prosperity under President Donald Trump’s leadership. Which consisted of freeing the American economy from eight years of draconian Obama administration constraints.





But a Chinese virus hit the nation worse than any recession, and Dem initiatives to defund police surrendered the streets of American cities to bands of left-wing thugs.

Into that vacuum stepped the young 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

He traveled from his home in nearby Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Why? A riot then raged in the city where he works and family members live.

Leftist news commentators keep saying it somehow matters that Rittenhouse “crossed state lines” with his rifle. But the Second Amendment right to bear arms exists from sea to shining sea. You might even say it’s woven into America’s DNA.

But having failed to secure a conviction against Rittenhouse, Dems in Congress are insisting the US Justice Department stage a do-over and file federal charges against the young man. They want a Stalinist show trial as soon as possible.

Why are Biden and his ilk so upset with the Kenosha jury?

So, you ask, what’s behind all the leftist fury at a just verdict by a jury of Rittenhouse’s peers? Well, the jury followed instructions provided by Judge Bruce Schroeder and not shrieking Democrats, street demonstrators, or their propagandists in the fake-news media.

And it seems this refusal to listen began when Virginia parents defeated the Democratic candidate for governor, Terry McAuliffe. You may recall that he supported teaching racist critical race theory to young school children. Even worse, McAuliffe lectured parents they had no say when it came to the toxic messages propagated by government-funded educators.

Recognizing the threat posed by an informed and alarmed electorate, Attorney General Merrick Garland instructed the FBI to treat these concerned parents as though they were Al Qaeda terrorists. For its part, the media labeled them, as they did Rittenhouse, “white supremacists.”

Virginia’s parents ignored their political, legal, and media detractors. They rejected McAuliffe and elected Republican Glenn Youngkin as their governor instead.

Virginia voters just didn’t listen. They ignored them all.

And in a very real sense, the Rittenhouse jury did exactly the same.

This is despite an MSNBC reporter’s attempt to discover and broadcast their identities. The hard-left network clearly meant to sway the jury’s verdict by means of intimidation.

But like the aforementioned parents in Virginia, these jurors didn’t listen.

At the end of his opening monologue the day of the Rittenhouse acquittal, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said it best:

“If you are totally absorbed in media, you get the impression that American media are in charge of our country. And it turns out they’re not. Most people don’t watch that crap. They don’t care what people like that say. They don’t care at all.

“There’re a lot of rational, decent, thoughtful people on all sides, of all races, in this country who are still willing to think clearly about what is right, what is wrong. What is factual, what is false. What is just and what is not.

“And today, they did.

“So, that’s the real lesson here. In the face of all that [media] propaganda, a group of jurors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, were brave enough to reach the right and obvious conclusion anyway.

“Amen. Yay for America.”

Yay indeed.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

