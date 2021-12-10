Poor little Hillary Clinton: the ghoul in the mirror

Lately, former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton isn’t afraid to show her sensitive side. And nothing gets the ice queen choking back Niagara Falls-style tears as recalling her humiliating 2016 defeat at the hands of Donald J. Trump.

Recently, Mrs. Clinton delivered a video master class on “the power of resilience” – in the vampiric sense of the word.

Despite the many stakes driven through her heart, Clinton rises from her crypt, filled with manure-rich soil of the Ozarks.

She is regaling the nation with her shrill pronouncements. All while pulsating shouts of “lock her up” fill the air.

Despite her protestations to the contrary, Hillary emulates the words of country singer Tammy Wynette and stands by her man. Not out of love and devotion for the serial womanizer and pal to Jeffery Epstein, but to ride his political coattails, which eventually landed her in the US Senate.





And wasn’t that supposed to put the Oval Office within easy reach?

Seeing husband Bill reduced from “Former President” to “First Husband” was unquestionably the cold dish of revenge she hoped to force-feed the man who subjected her to decades of marital humiliation.

So confident was she the White House was hers, Hillary crafted a victory speech aimed at the world, which she gladly shared with her class of the future resilient:

“My fellow Americans, today you sent a message to the whole world.” – she starts

Truer words were never said. Just not in the way she intended. The global communiqué came in the form of the orange ball of tireless energy called Trump.

In the video, Hillary chokes on her words but eventually composes herself, saying,

“The lesson that I’ve learned about getting back up after setbacks or disappointments is to first feel the disappointment. Don’t pretend it didn’t happen. It did. You have to authentically dig deep to get back up.”

Is that what she’s done in the years following her humiliating defeat at the hands of a womanizer and unabashed anti-feminist proud of his “toxic masculinity”?

She’s blamed her loss on disgraced FBI Director James Comey for investigating her mishandling of classified State Department emails, for which he eventually exonerated her. Russian President Vladimir Putin for unduly influencing easily manipulated Americans into voting for Russian spy Donald Trump. And socialist Bernie Sanders and his angry male supporters, white resentment, and, of course, sexism.

Nowhere in that litany of excuses does she list the real villain responsible for her defeat: the genuine and heart-felt dislike Americans of all political persuasions, ages, races, and genders feel toward her.

As H.P. Lovecraft’s clueless and disfigured ghoul in “The Outsider” comes to realize:

“I know always that I am an outsider; a stranger in this century and among those who are still men. This I have known ever since I stretched out my fingers to the abomination within that great gilded frame; stretched out my fingers and touched a cold and unyielding surface of polished glass.”

Quick, somebody, hand the lady a mirror.

Hillary Rodham Clinton Teaches The Power of Resilience | Official Trailer | MasterClass – YouTube

