Political Science Fiction: Choosing Star Trek over Star Wars

In George Lucas’s Star Wars saga the battle is for power and control. Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek, however, is the story of seeking peace and humanity in the universe. Star Wars is a story of a never-ending battle for supremacy, and the goal of turning all denizens of the galaxy to the Dark Side – slaves to a government order.

We are now living in a Star Wars universe

And the fight is The (good) Rebel Forces vs The (evil) Republic Order.

The saga of a young boy filled with promise who rises to lust for power and control is not new. Think of all the politicians in Washington DC who are elected with promise, but then dive into the swamps?

In Star Wars the angelic Annakin becomes Darth Vadar, due to the lies of the Sith Dark Lord Sidious. Sidious, aka Emperor Palpatine, knows how to control information and manipulate the populace. And what he can’t do alone, he has the Storm Troopers and Red Guard willing to finish the job, or you.





In order to reach his goals of domination, Sidious promises the young Jedi, Annakin, the knowledge to prevent the death of one he loves. That desire to protect his young wife, Padme, has Annakin turning to the dark side, killing his Jedi mentor Mace Windu and pledging himself to the service of Darth Sidious. Like a RINO turning its back on the Constitution and their oaths to it all due to their hate for Donald Trump.

It is in doing the bidding of the evil Dark Lord that the once Jedi Annakin, the hope of the Rebel Forces, fights Rebel leader Obi-Wan Kenobi. Annakin being left for dead on the fiery shores of Mustafar. Where he is reborn as Darth Vader through the medical wizardry of Darth Sidious.

Star Wars is about the fight, the loss, the quest for power, for good over evil

Comparing politics to Star Wars is easy. We have the coastal elites fighting to destroy the alien ways of Middle America. The monolithic liberal storm troopers in the media repeating the Democrats talking points as truth.

All to program America into accepting a tyrannical Marxist master. ( We have nothing to fear, but Democrats: Progressives using fear to turn America Marxist)

Just as the Republic Order attempted to destroy the Force that is the Jedi religion during the Great Jedi Purge. Which eerily mirrors the left’s attempt to “deprogram” Trump supporters.

Gene Roddenberry’s Star Trek exhibits the inclusiveness that normal people want

From the very first ship that sought to go where no man has gone before, the Enterprise, to today’s Discovery, a hallmark of the story is that ships are run by humans, the disabled, Cyborgs, Vulcans, and Klingons living in peace aboard a giant, warp-capable ship.

Star Trek crews are bursting sentient beings that celebrate the differences in race, religion, and appearance, recognizing the skill of the individual, not the appearance.

Differences are accepted without thought. It is the individual contribution to the mission of peace that matters.

The mission of the ships, whether the original Enterprise, with Captain Kirk or the latest, Discovery, with Captain Saru, being scientific exploration and the survival of species and their homelands.

Star Trek has had its villains – The Borg, Romulans, and the psychotic and violent war criminal Khan. To name but a few. But at the end of every story is hope. Hope for a better world, a more equitable world where people work to end misery, hunger, and loss.

Two very different groups of space aliens and humans buzzing around the galaxy.

Sort of like the Democrats vs. the Republicans. Democrats, while claiming to be of the higher intelligence and power, like Palpatine, are actually seeking to destroy everything that is good in their quest for power.

Their desire to destroy every bit of light and joy in the universe.

MAGA Republicans are like Star Trek

They are trying hard to find ways to save the people and the planet they inhabit. They are inclusive, comfortable with their mixed-race neighbor family next door. Well most of them, at least. We have our Khans, psychopathic and violent war criminals who will risk everything to gain revenge on their enemies. Folks like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger come to mind for those roles.

But the goal of the MAGA movement among Republicans is to make this universe we inhabit, America, great.

To keep America great and return the power of the government to the states and the people. To allow the Enterprise that is America to flourish. And for the individual the ability to seek out the American dream, not squash it like a Tribble.

All things that Democrats stand against.

Democrats stand against protecting our homeland by not only opening our border to Mexican, Central, and South American immigrants (illegal). But also allowing those same immigrants (illegal) to infiltrate our communities and schools while spreading the deadly COVID among our citizenry. (Three in 10 illegal immigrants in ICE custody decline COVID vaccine:)