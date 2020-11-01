Pittsburgh Post-Gazette endorses four more years of the Trump patriarchy

WASHINGTON. The prevailing sentiments against President Donald Trump center on his being un-presidential, crude and unkind. Such were the observations made in Sunday’s Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. That newspaper nonetheless issued a surprise endorsement of President Trump’s re-election on Sunday. The last Republican presidential candidate to receive the paper’s support was Richard Nixon nearly 50 years ago in 1972. Perhaps the Trump patriarchy is alive and well and resonating in the heart of middle-America.

A Trump testimonial from… the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette?

As the Post-Gazette observed:

“We too prefer the first-class temperament and demeanor of a Winston Churchill, a Dwight Eisenhower, a Franklin Roosevelt, a Ronald Reagan, or a Barack Obama (whom this newspaper enthusiastically supported in 2008 and 2012). None of them are on the ballot this year.”

But in the end, the newspaper’s editorial board realized you must compare the real with the real.





“Under Donald Trump the economy, pre-COVID, boomed, like no time since the 1950s. Look at your 401(k) over the past three years.

“Unemployment for Black Americans is lower than it has ever been, under any president of either party.

“Under Mr. Trump, our trade relationships have vastly improved and our trade deals have been rewritten. Thanks to him, middle America is on the map again and the Appalachian and hourly worker has some hope.

“Has Mr. Trump done enough for these struggling fellow citizens? No. But he recognized them. Maybe he was not articulate, but he recognized their pain.”

The Trump patriarchy: It’s not about feelings, dad

In estrogen-rich twenty-first century America, we understand that the nation’s prevailing Soccer-Mom mentality should manifest itself naturally among the opinion molders at the Post-Gazette. But at the first sight of trouble, such damsels in distress emerge as the first to seek protection from any trafficker in toxic masculinity.

Such a man isn’t all that interested to “feel your pain.” But, instead, he prefers to actually do something about it. Isn’t that supposed to be the proper role of a patriarch in our supposedly patriarchal society? We see this guy as the never-at-home dad working long hours, serving as bad cop to mom’s good cop. He shows his love through his actions rather than worthless virtue-signaling and lip-quivering emoting.

As the Post-Gazette noted, weepy and empathetic chief executives of the past, Republican and Democrat, never…

“… asked the American people, or the people in ‘flyover,’ country, if they wanted to send their jobs abroad – until Mr. Trump. He has moved the debate, in both parties, from free trade, totally unfettered, to managed, or fair, trade. He has put America first, just as he said he would.”

And isn’t that what a good father, not to mention leader, does? Isn’t that what America expects from the Trump patriarchy?

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette ignores the 90-pound weaklings of the left

We can begin to see that the left’s antagonism for President Trump is not at all driven by a blind hatred of his politics. Instead, it’s the bull-in-a-china-shop manliness of the Trump patriarchy that leads them into an unending series of psychotic breaks.





Trump’s take-charge approach makes it hard for lefties to impress the girls with displays of rank sentimentality and slumping sensitivity. That doesn’t work when all the while the erect and towering orange man kicks sand in your face and points out your muscular deficiencies.

This phenomenon easily explains the massive turnout for Trump’s campaign rallies vs. the response to Joe Biden’s intimate, living room-sized afternoon teas. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, however grudgingly, seems to understand this.

Tuesday, November 3, America’s voters decide whether American Soccer Moms prefer the masked and frail Joe Biden over the boisterous, unrestrained, get-things-done, bring-home-the-bacon and unapologetically masculine bad boy of American politics, President Donald J. Trump. Finally, we may get to see, definitively, which vision of America emerges victorious.

