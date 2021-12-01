Phony racial outrage and media narratives on trial with Jussie Smollett

Shortly after the alleged racial hate crime occurred in the small, wee hours of a frigid, 14-below-zero Chicago morning, comedian Dave Chappelle said the Black community showed its support for the victim in an unusual way. It came in the form of silence. Because, according to Chappelle, Blacks understood actor Jussie Smollett was “clearly lying.” In case you’ve forgotten, Smollett alleged that at 2 a.m. on January 29, 2019, a strong craving for a sandwich overcame him. Thus compelling the actor to leave his warm and comfortable Chicago high-rise to travel by foot to a nearby Subway sandwich shop in sub-zero temperatures.

That’s when two white males wearing red MAGA hats attacked allegedly attacked Smollett with clenched fists and harsh words, assailing him for his race and sexual orientation. They placed a noose around his neck and poured bleach over him. “This is MAGA country!” the Trump-supporting toughs yelled in a parting shot. (Jussie Smollett may not be a victim, but America is)

For the Trump-deranged, the attack fit the Democrat/media narrative that began the day Donald Trump glided down the gold-gilt escalator at New York’s Trump Tower to announce he would seek the 2016 Republican nomination for president. That narrative claimed the primary factor fueling Trump’s presidential ambition was an intense and burning racism.

But media narratives have taken it across the neck lately.

Covington High School student Nick Sandmann winning his defamation lawsuit against CNN and The Washington Post was a decisive blow. The corporate-media outlets accused Sandmann of harassing a Native American activist outside the US Supreme Court. As it turned out, Sandmann did nothing more than smirk dismissively at a ridiculous old man beating a silly drum. A man who went out of his way to get in Sandmann’s face.





Sandmann sued the two fake-news outlets for $275 million. But the final payout was never divulged. Apparently, there are some things the media believes the public hasn’t a right to know. (‘Two down, six to go’: Mainstream media begins to pay price for agenda push as Covington kid Sandmann wins WaPo, CNN settlements)

More recently, the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal for murder obliterated the media’s nonsensical narrative. A narrative that sought to define the young man as a “white supremacist vigilante” for using a legally-held firearm to defend his life against white rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Even the President, who called the teen a white supremacist and by implication a murderer, may find himself responding to a suit.

Getting back to Jussie Smollett.

No sooner did those in Washington hear of the attack than they took to social media to virtue signal their burning outrage.

Then-Sen. Kamala Harris:

“This was an attempted modern-day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.”

Joy Reid of MSNBC:

“Nooses never really disappeared as messages of a very specific kind of terror. But every time they’re used, my God, it’s chilling. Praying for Jussie’s full recovery. And for us all.”

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, known to sleep with Red Chinese spies:

“What happened to Jussie Smollett is vile and tragic; thankfully, he will recover. But hate crimes like this are happening more frequently, egged on by careless hate-filled rhetoric. We start reducing these crimes by rejecting the speech – neither can ever be accepted as normal.”

Swalwell is right about one thing: Smollett-type phony “hate crimes” are “happening more frequently.” A short year ago, Clifton Eutsey, an 18-year-old Black man from New York, claimed that his vehicle was spray-painted with swastikas and messages praising Trump. Oh, and anti-gay insults.

Soon thereafter, the Buffalo News reported Eutsey…

“… was accused in Buffalo City Court of vandalizing his own vehicle” and “charged with third-degree insurance fraud, a felony, and falsely reporting an incident.”

And a few weeks ago, a group of vandals scrawled racial slurs on vehicles parked near the Providence College campus of Road Island. One of the vehicles belonged to a Black basketball player. But security camera footage later showed the vandals to be young Black men.

Then last October, Atlanta authorities charged a woman with making “terroristic threats.”

According to CBS46:

“… residents on Manning Drive began receiving notes… from a person who claimed to be a white male member of the Ku Klux Klan. The notes threatened to burn down homes and kill people.”

The female charged with impersonating a male member of the KKK is 30-year-old Terresha Lucas, a Black woman.

The decline of racism, demands faux racist attacks

Racism has declined to such an extent in America that racist incidents must be manufactured to support the collapsing narrative that the US is the galactic center for “systemic racism.” Things have become so precarious for the media’s race hustlers they’ve even taken to calling Blacks who love and are willing to die defending America – wait for it – “white supremacists.” (Joe Rogan Rips Critics Calling Black Republicans ‘Black White Supremacists’: ‘They’re Out of Their F*cking Mind’)

When Winsome Sears, a Black woman who served in the US Marines, became the first African-American to serve as Virginia’s GOP Lieutenant Governor. MSNBC’s commentators were less than joyful. As MSNBC host Joy Reid smiled approvingly, academic Michael Dyson said of Sears,

“There is a Blackmouth moving but a White idea… running on the runway of the tongue of a figure who justifies and legitimates the White supremacist practices… So, to have a Black face speaking in behalf of a White supremacist legacy is nothing new.”

In a weird sense, Dyson is correct. Hoaxers like Smollett’s and the others are the “Black face speaking in behalf of a White supremacist legacy” that, thankfully, is all but dead.

Smollett on trial over his criminal hate crime hoax

In the days to come, a Chicago jury will listen to evidence concerning a criminal hoax. One that sought to draw attention and sympathy for the so-called “victim.” A victim whose acting career had hit the skids and needed to return to the mainstream media. Even if only a victim. But more importantly, a hoax tailored to neatly fit the media’s hateful narratives about President Trump and his supporters.

A narrative that now, like Jussie Smollett on that winter’s eve in 2019, finds itself alone as it stumbles its way through an arctic freeze.

