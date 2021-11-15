Pfizer Quietly Modifies Their Covid ‘Vaccine’ to Stop Blood Clots

WASHINGTON: For months doctors, scientists, pharmacists, and REAL news sources including CDN have been trying to warn the public how myocarditis is a side effect of the Covid vaccines. Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle.

Myocarditis is usually caused by a viral infection. Severe cases can weaken the heart, which then leads to heart failure, abnormal heartbeat, and even sudden death. Symptoms to be aware of are chest pain, abnormal heartbeat, and shortness of breath. The body’s own immune system causes inflammation in response to an infection or some other event happening in the body.

For months those of us trying to sound the alarm about the dangers of this new experimental gene modifying drug parading as a vaccine have been falsely fact-checked as we have been dismissed as conspiracy theorists.

If blood clotting and heart issues were not an issue, why would Pfizer modify their concoction in yet another unprecedented rushed FDA approval process and why did the FDA, again, play along? By definition, the modified vaccine has to go back to an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) status.

Joe Biden’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky recently signed off on the recommendation for children ages 5-11 to start receiving the shot such that 28 million children are now eligible to receive the vaccine. The possible side effects are said to be similar to those of adults and teens.

Alex Jones recently interviewed Rob Dew on this breaking news story.

Drew is his Rob Dew is his Nightly News Director and Senior Producer for Infowars.com and Infowars Nightly News. Drew has been in this position since 2009. His most hard-hitting and controversial reporting was in 2010 when he co-directed with Alex Jones ‘Police State 4: The Rise of FEMA’. It is a hard-hitting documentary that exposed planned FEMA Internment Camps as a reality.

‘FDA Documents Show Pfizer Secretly Added Heart Attack Drug to Children’s COVID Vaccines’ – Alex Jones Show (15 Minutes)

A very exciting exchange between Jones and Drew, this exchange took place.

Drew: I think you are going to see a lot of kids go down soon… I, I have been searching for…

Jones: (Interrupting) Well there is already a bunch of deaths in Europe!

Drew: There’s kids being put in the hospital. We just saw our first NFL player (Dakota Dozier – Vikings) go to the hospital and he was double vaccinated. But, you know, that doesn’t mean…

‘It was scary’: Vaccinated NFL star rushed to the emergency room after Covid-19 scare’ – RT QUESTION MORE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnesota Vikings (@vikings)

Jones: The Judas Priest guy (Richie Faulkner) takes a shot has a heart attack…

Drew: Has a heart attack, ON STAGE, he even wrote about during his guitar solo he started feeling chest pains and you can actually watch the video. He goes behind the stage at the end. He doesn’t even stay out for the encore.

‘Richie Faulkner RARE LIVE FOOTAGE holding his Heart and Left STAGE Immediately | MOBILE FOOTAGE’

Jones: So, so, so… Look at this, ladies and gentlemen, this is the smoking gun. This is the FDA document.

Jones and Drew then review the actual document. From the related FDA document buried on Page 14 in the Pfizer paperwork submitted to the FDA for the Covid vaccine for children is this:

“Vaccine formulation:

Authorization for a modified formulation of the Pfizer‑BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is under review. Each dose of this formulation contains 10 μg of a nucleoside-modified messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding the viral spike (S) glycoprotein of SARS-CoV-2 that is formulated in lipid particles. Supplied as a frozen suspension in multiple-dose vials.

To provide a vaccine with an improved stability profile, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use in children 5-11 years of age uses tromethamine (Tris) buffer instead of the phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) as used in the previous formulation and excludes sodium chloride and potassium chloride.”

Tromethamine (Tris) is a blood acid reducer that stabilizes people suffering from heart attacks. It has known negative side effects so, again, informed consent is being denied to anybody administered this vaccine without their benefit of knowing the possible side effects. In the case of children, it would be for parents to decide on their behalf.

Near the end of this video Alex Jones very correctly editorializes;

“We have been transformed now into nothing more than lab rats.”

He goes on,

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a war on humanity. This is serious! And the fact that they are censoring things so bad now that it took us ten days to learn of this… Uh, it’s scary as hell, so, so, please, please, please understand when they’re on TV and the FDA board member is like, ‘Well we got to give it to the kids to see if it works or not.’ (Jones mockingly quoting an actual board member.), that literally we have animal rights for rats, we have animal rights for cows, and pigs and other animals and I think that’s fine that, that they not be treated inhumanely. We have it for monkeys, for chimpanzees, for apes… OUR CHILDREN DESERVE THE SAME AMOUNT OF PROTECTION AT LEAST AS A CHIMPANZEE! Okay? We are literally in a giant open-air medical laboratory now and there are so many facets to this but the bottom line is that they have put a dangerous blood thinner in a vaccine that is contraindicated and they are doing it in plain view and there is no coverage of it.”

Alex Jones learned of this story from Ethan Huff of “Natural News” just yesterday (11-10-2021). He was late in his office again until 8:00 last night to get this REAL news out to the public. We here at CDN are giving credit to both Mr. Jones and Mr. Huff here and now. Well, done, gentlemen!

When our government agencies such as the CDC and FDA are less than forthcoming with information such as this above, we have a problem in this country. We have people working a hidden agenda and not doing the jobs we pay them to do.

It is high time we start to have less fear about the Covid-19 virus and more fear about the related fauxcinnes generated by American Big Pharma.

We need a grand jury investigation or inquisition on the criminality occurring with the manufacture of these vaccines and their related mandates. When our mass media stops reporting stories of the sudden illnesses of vaccinated celebrities like Dakota Dozier and Richie Faulkner, you know there is something wonky going on. We should both be questioning and calling out the media for their obvious bias.

Bluntly, they are no longer reporting the news.

“Loyalty to Country Always. Loyalty to Government when they deserve it.” – Mark Twain

Our government no longer deserves our support or loyalty. Those elected are no longer one of us.

First, Tony Fauci and the media artificially hyped the severity and seriousness of Covid-19 as a pandemic.

Second, Congress allowing Big Pharma to be exempt from product liability for mRNA gene modify experimental drugs.

Keeping in mind, actions speak louder than words, what Pfizer just did in cooperation with the FDA is an admission of guilt. They knew they had a problem with blood clotting and related heart issues so they decided to tweak their concoction with the blessing of the FDA and continued pressure of the CDC to administer their untested experiment gene modification drug.

Any person of average intelligence should be understanding this now.

