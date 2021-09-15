“Peril” has Americans asking is Gen. Mark Milley the enemy within?

WASHINGTON: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley may have crossed the line over his hatred of President Donald Trump. The word ‘may’ is used here as these are allegations from the newly released book ‘Peril.’ (Woodward and Costa, Simon and Shuster). The book is scheduled for public release on September 21, 2021.

The book’s allegations are plausible given the past history of Milley. (After Afghanistan, 131 Flag Officers 4 America want Austin, Milley to resign)

Milley has spoken out in his hateful and aggressive speech against Trump supporters:

“Here’s the deal, guys: These guys are Nazis, they’re boogaloo boys, they’re Proud Boys. These are the same people we fought in World War II. We’re going to put a ring of steel around this city and the Nazis aren’t getting in.”

“They may try, but they’re not going to f**king succeed. You can’t do this without the military. You can’t do this without the CIA and the FBI. We’re the guys with the guns.”

Think of the implications of the statement “We’re the guys with the guns.” A not-so-veiled threat to Americans that he is trying to disarm.

Milley violated his oath of office promising to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America.

A promise to protect the country, Americans, from enemies both foreign and domestic.

Calling the ‘America First’ patriots who supported the visions of President Trump Nazis while trying to erect smoke and mirrors about the outcome of the election would offer every indication Mark Milley is one of those enemies within.

Any pro-American military personnel member who attended a Trump Rally would tell you,

“These are the kind of guys and gals I would want to have my back! They love America and they know how to use firearms and are willing to fight and die to keep America, America!”

Back in November, Milley was alleging telling his aides ahead of a pro-Trump ‘Million MAGA March’ that it would be the “…modern American equivalent of ‘brownshirts in the streets.’”

There were other references to Trump patriots as Nazis.

“This is a Reichstag moment… The gospel of the Führer,” Milley is said to have said to his aides according to CNN.

This is the same general who has pushed the conspiracy theory that the Capitol incursion of January 6 was a domestic terrorist-led armed insurrection by white supremacists.

When you make an accusation like that without any supporting evidence whatsoever, it does two things for you.

It makes you look like an idiot and it gets you found out

So now the revelation of claims Milley went rogue when on October 30th of 2020, four days before the presidential election, Milley phoned his Chinese counterpart, General Li Zuocheng, and said:

“General Li, you and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”

Should this event and communication turn out to be true, this is the very definition of treason in America.

‘Tucker exposes authoritarianism here in America’ – FOX News

It is alleged that Milley had similar conversations of paranoia with the top brass of the Pentagon as well as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Was General Milley trying to create a scenario whereby he was going to prevent President Trump from questioning the results of the November 2020 election? (Georgia Election: True the Vote turns election fraud investigation real)

Americans are absolutely disgusted with the double standards of justice being doled out in this country.

As more of Milley coups emerge it could lead to a real insurrection and/or war. And contrary to what Mark Milley thinks, many in his own ranks will fight with true American patriots. Hence the attempt to remove military who support Donald Trump. (Retired brigadier general says Trump loyalists in military need rooting out)

The supposed Capitol Insurrection of January 6th was an event that paled in comparison to the many Black Lives Matter-inspired riots ravaging cities across the U.S. throughout the prior summer.

Yet, Milley and others among the deep-state establishment claim a conspiracy of right-wing domestic extremists was set on taking over the government. However, the FBI cannot find any evidence of a conspiracy. (FBI finds no evidence that Trump and his allies were directly involved with organizing the violence of the Capitol riot: report)

And look at how different those involved in the riots of the summer of 2020 and the riot held at the Capitol are being treated! Look at the arrests and trials. Look at the bottom lines. (Recognizing the right to Redress, on Jan 6 Patriots found a shattered world)

The coup happened November 3rd, Not January 6th.

According to the Washington Post, Woodward and Costa’s book quotes CIA Director Gina Haspel as telling Milley, “We are on the way to a right-wing coup.” This is another lie by an enemy within.

The evidence of election fraud is mounting. The lies of Milley have been discredited in an investigative report by The Western Journal in July.

Every single lie of the left has had the intent to discredit and undermine former President Trump. And the 74 million Trump voters.

Lefties are not all that intelligent though. What they fail to realize is they are destroying their own credibility and galvanizing Americans against them.

So why did people like Milley hate Trump so much from the start?

Because Trump upset the establishment’s schemes.

Whether that scheme was to get rich off of endless terms in political office or sell out our country to the enemy. Or to conspire with George Soros to topple our country from within.

But wait it gets worse.

“I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year,” by Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, alleges that the Joint Chiefs discussed resigning one by one rather than carrying out orders from President Trump.

Most of us believe military generals of the Pentagon are apolitical. Following the orders of the Commander In Chief. That military honor goes before personal preference. Milley has proven he is not that kind of guy.

It takes a lot to make Donald Trump angry but when he does get angry, he stays on point and tells the truth.

On Mark Milley, Trump has said,

“The writings within these third-rate books are Fake News, and ‘General’ Milley, if he said what was reported, perhaps he should be impeached, or court-martialed and tried.”

“Never once did I have a discussion with him about bringing in the Military, or a ‘coup,’ which makes sense, because I lost total confidence in him and the way he handled himself on our little walk to the church.”

President Trump’s reference was to when Milley’s decided to accompany him to St. John’s Church after the George Floyd-related riots and fire in the church.

“There was no talk of a coup, there was no coup, it all never happened, and it’s just a waste of words by fake writers and a General who didn’t have a clue.” President Trump said.

Milley Took Top-Secret Action to Cut Trump Off from Nuclear Weapons

Woodward and Costa’s book Peril reveals the most damning revelation about Mark Milley. The book alleges Milley believed Trump had “suffered a mental decline after the election,”.

According to WaPo, Milley proceeded to summon

“Senior officers to review the procedures for launching nuclear weapons, saying the president alone could give the order — but crucially, that he, Milley, also had to be involved.”

However, this is just more of the lies of Milley. The President does issue the nuclear order. But that order then goes through a military chain of command. The process is quick, but according to Peter Feaver, author and former member of the Bush National Security Council, that order can be “walked back” during that process. (Can the president launch a nuclear strike on his own?)

General Mark Milley is unfit and a disgrace to his uniform.

He needs to be court-martialed and possibly tried for treason. And the worst part is, we all knew this before these latest revelations about him in this book!

If our elected officials of both parties do not start stepping up to do their jobs rather than taking a hard pass each time, trouble is brewing.

