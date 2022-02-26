Per the Budapest Memorandum, Putin needs to be stopped

WASHINGTON: Question: What’s the difference between Justin Trudeau and Vladimir Putin? Answer: About 4,444 miles. Both of these men are egomaniacs out to build a legacy for themselves with little regard to the public they serve. And they are both hypocritical liars.

Trudeau and Putin embrace tyranny and dictatorships, and the life motto they follow is, “It is my way or the highway.”

While much of the wrongdoing and guilt for what has happened with Ukraine belongs to Russian President Putin, the whole world, by way of the United Nations (U.N.) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), owns this one. The problem goes back to the 1990s.

Upon the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine became an independent state free from Russia.

Its independence came along with the world's third-largest stockpile of nuclear weapons. In addition, three non-Russian former Soviet states, including Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine, emerged from the Soviet collapse.





Ukraine was promised its security after agreeing to give up its nuclear weapon arsenal.

That agreement was agreed to by Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Russia. Known as the Memorandum on Security Assurances connected with Ukraine’s accession to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (the Budapest Memorandum), the U.S. and the U.K. pledged to “respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine.”

The memorandum reaffirmed their obligation:

(a) their commitment to Ukraine to respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine;

(b) their obligation to refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Ukraine, and that none of their weapons will ever be used against Ukraine except in self-defense or otherwise in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations; and

(c) their commitment to Ukraine to refrain from economic coercion designed to subordinate to their own interest the exercise by Ukraine of the rights inherent in its sovereignty and thus to secure advantages of any kind.

Signatories, including Russian President Boris Yeltsin, Bill Clinton, Ukraine President Leonid Kuchma, and British PM John Majo, reaffirmed their commitment to “seek immediate” U.N. Security Council action “to assist Ukraine … if Ukraine should become a victim of an act of aggression.”

Such assurances upheld obligations contained in the U.N. charter and the 1975 Helsinki Final Act.

Russia’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 represented one of the many failures of Barack Obama as president. It was the first change of internationally recognized borders in Europe through military force since World War II.

In retrospect, regarding Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its current threat to Ukrainian sovereignty, it’s fair to ask:

What about the Budapest Memorandum of 1994? If that memorandum is not honored, how can Russia be trusted in future negotiations worldwide? If their word is their bond, their word is now worthless.

Ukraine’s removal of the third-largest nuclear arsenal has left them vulnerable as Russia tears up the agreement and invades.

One has to ask how Russia would respond if Ukraine had tucked a few of those many warheads away for Just-In-Case safekeeping. Ukraine opting to use one of them on the Russian military invading their country?

Putin blatantly violated the Budapest Memorandum with the annexation of Crimea.

The Budapest memorandum committed Washington, Moscow, and London to “respect the independence and sovereignty and existing borders of Ukraine.”

To “refrain from the threat or use of force” against that country.

Essential to the Memorandum is that the United States and Russia, joined by Britain, would provide security assurances, and Ukraine would remove strategic missiles, missile silos, and bombers on its territory.

Thus transferring some 1,900 nuclear warheads to Russia for disassembly in 2014.

Russia has violated that agreement, but so has the U.S.

Despite political and economic support, the use of sanctions against Russia is too little and too late. In 2014, Obama failed to send the Ukrainian people military defensive arms.

In 2022 Biden is also failing the Ukrainian people by not providing them with the air support President Zelinsky has called for.

Ukraine’s decision to give up its nuclear weapons arsenal signaled a desire to be a member in good standing of the international community.

This decision was not just symbolic. While Ukraine did not inherit a capacity to engage in nuclear proliferation, Ukraine had the necessary ability to restore existing weapons.

But with assurances from the U.K. and the U.S. to help Ukraine defend itself from aggression, Ukraine felt safe. When maybe they should not have.

After Afghanistan and now Ukraine, the question now is how can any country ever trust America to do what they promise to do.

Today many Ukrainians feel that the country’s 1994 agreement to give up its nuclear arms was a mistake.

Which the events of this month prove. Whether the intention is to use such weapons or use them simply as a deterrent, this misstep has been a lesson learned for all of history.

Ukrainians’ support for nuclear rearmament rose to a historic high of nearly 50% in the wake of Russia’s invasion in 2014.

The lack of actions after that by the other signatories of the U.S. and U.K., both hesitant and restrained, only served to encourage Putin.

While the U.S. has committed more than the $2.5 billion in military assistance since 2014 to Ukraine, including lethal defensive arms, more could have and should have been done.

Legislation pending in Congress would have increased military aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has threatened severe economic sanctions backed by sustained efforts with allies. One Russian oligarch stated that sanctions by the U.S. and others are always in place.

While the administration’s approach seems consistent with the security assurances of the Budapest Memorandum on Security Assurances, many are now saying this will be too little, too late.

What should have been done by NATO is an aerial carpet bombing raid of the 150,000 troops amassed at the Russian-Ukrainian border the moment moving into Ukraine began.

Only the pompous arrogance of Vladimir Putin would have allowed him to have all of his eggs in one basket reminiscent of the mistake of Pearl Harbor. The justification for the mass bombings by NATO would have been,

“Putin lied, his soldiers died. Case closed.” Another way to sum it up is after the fact, “Crimea was shame on us, today is shame on you!”

It is important to remember that International law matters, but when a nation opts to ignore International law and a nation’s sovereignty, then all is fair to influence Russian decision-making both now and into the future.

Putin could turn both his government and his people against him. However, one thing that can be said with a significant degree of certainty is you can bet several parents of military servicemen and women on both sides of Russia and Ukraine do not see the present battle a war as worth fighting and dying for.

Public perception is more about one man’s ego than a necessity for people to fight and die.

This event begs the question; At what point will the world signal Vladimir Putin, ‘Enough is enough?’

On Friday, Feb. 25th, at a Russian news conference, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would respond if Sweden and Finland attempted to join NATO. (Russian officials warn Finland and Sweden of ‘serious military and political’ retaliation if they enter NATO)

Considering that Russia and Finland share a border, is this a foreshadowing of Russia’s plans of aggression?

One thing interesting in these times is that tyrannical fascists like Justin Trudeau and Vladimir Putin are invoking the Nazism of the past to deflect their intentions.

Take this passage from National Catholic Reporter about Putin by Michael Sean Winters:

“The outrageousness of the lies coming from the Kremlin betrayed their evil intent. Putin called for the ‘denazification’ of Ukraine. Resurrecting the charge of complicity with the Nazis by some Ukrainians during World War II is not likely to fool anyone. In the first place, a generation of Russians and Ukrainians learned about the mass famine Stalin perpetrated on Ukraine, making it fertile ground for anyone who would liberate them from his tyranny. Does this historical slur still resonate? The specific moral obscenity of the slur now is revealed in the fact that the current president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is Jewish.”

Then we have podcaster Clay Travis calling out Justin Trudeau in this passage on a recent Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show:

CLAY: “Justin Trudeau is maybe the worst leader in all the world right now, and even for dishonest politicians — and we have a high standard of dishonest politicians because so many of them are frequently dishonest — Justin Trudeau is trying to demonize these truckers as their influence continues to grow, and he’s claiming that they’re Nazis, that they’re Confederate sympathizers, which is even more ironic in Canada which managed to miss the Civil War. Listen to Trudeau — play cut 13 — try to argue that these truckers are awful human beings.”

TRUDEAU: “Individuals are trying to blockade our economy, our democracy, and our fellow citizens’ daily lives. It has to stop. The people of Ottawa don’t deserve to be harassed in their own neighborhoods. They don’t deserve to be confronted with the inherent violence of a swastika flying on a street corner or a Confederate flag or the insults and jeers just because they’re wearing a mask. That’s not who Canada and Canadians are.”

Because there were only two people with two different flags, many now believe these people were planted by Canada’s left as paid performers for the media to set a false narrative. The truckers ran them off soon after they appeared.

If people like Trudeau and Putin are not given consequences when they cross red lines, these egomaniacs know no bounds.

Joe Biden may be the weakest leader this country has ever seen. Other, stronger leaders may need to help him hold the paintbrush that draws that red line in the sand. The longer the world waits, the worse the outcome will be.

And for those who think I am wrong, President Putin is now in friendly conversations with President Xi about Ukraine, facilitated by Joe Biden. Yet another foreign policy mistake on his part. (Biden Shared Intel with China — and China, Naturally, Shared That Intel with Russia)

President Xi supports President Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. And both Obama and Biden have done far too little to assure Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

