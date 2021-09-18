Pentagon’s over-the-horizon drone strike kills innocents including children

WASHINGTON. The faux Biden administration said it was an over-the-horizon drone strike in Afghanistan against something called ISIS-K. It was the first anyone in the world ever heard of this terrorist splinter group. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, hailed the action as “righteous.” (Report: ‘Righteous’ Afghanistan Drone Strike Killed Civilians, Children)

ISIS-K, the Biden administration told us, was responsible for the suicide bombing that killed 13 American service personnel at Kabul airport three weeks ago.

Like most information coming out of this illegitimate administration, which came to power through massive voter fraud, the ISIS-K claim was a bald-faced lie.

The US drone strike, Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., head of US Central Command, now admits was “a tragic mistake” that saw “as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children” killed.

“We now ass ess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or a direct threat to US forces.”

And it’s more than likely ISIS-K does not exist and never has. It’s a fantom manufactured by the Deep State to save a senile Joe Biden then embroiled in controversy over his disastrous military and civilian withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The strike, Deep Staters obviously thought, made Biden look decisive and strong.

What were a few lives, especially those of children, when measured against the public standing of the Democratic Party’s great leader? The leading member of its brain trust. The man with a multi-trillion-dollar plan to “Build Back Better” America’s COVID-sputtering economy.

The drone strike is a frightening metaphor for Democrat policies: large in scope and spectacular in failure, with lives destroyed in the process.

Dems remember FDR fondly for setting Americans down the road to nanny-state dependency.

But they conveniently forget that one of his extra-constitutional executive orders sent innocent Japanese Americans to concentration camps. A sad situation that forced 109,384 wronged souls to sell their homes, farms and businesses for pennies on the dollar. The big beneficiaries of this unconstitutional injustice were the very same Americans who voted FDR to an unprecedented four terms as president.

Back then, Republicans were made of sterner stuff. So in 1951, they restrained the Democratic Party’s penchant for cults of personality, and the creation of future concentration camps. By passing a constitutional amendment limiting toxic democracy’s excesses and limiting presidents to just two terms.

In Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged,” the US democratic socialist government demonstrates a secret sonic weapon to a select group representing the elite of society. The weapon, says Dr. Floyd Ferris, is “controllable in respect to target, direction and range.”

To the horror of the witnesses, the weapon destroys a farm and horribly mutilates a herd of goats tethered nearby. Ferris explains the weapon’s purpose,

“It will relieve social frictions. It will promote peace, stability and – we have indicated – harmony. It will eliminate all danger of war.”

But Dr. Ferris drops the pretense for some hard reality,

“Internal enemies can be as great a danger to the people as external ones. Perhaps greater. Social systems are so precarious. But think of what stability could be achieved by a few scientific installations at strategic key points. It would guarantee a state of permanent peace – don’t you think so?”

Consider the Pentagon’s drone strike against the fictional ISIS-K as such a test. With seven slaughtered children serving in place of goats. (Milley dishonors military, kills Ahmadi family in Kabul, empowers new terror)

With our Pentagon known to work closely with totalitarian China, without the knowledge of the elected Republican US president and commander-in-chief, how long before this Democrat, Deep State/China cabal casts its gaze on their internal US enemies? (Lately, everything Milley and Biden, is coming up China)

The Jan. 6, Capitol Hill election-fraud demonstrators unleashed the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War,” said faux President Biden.

As opposition to his illegitimate regime builds, how long before China’s Pentagon turns its weapons on us to “guarantee a state of permanent peace?

And don’t think it’s beyond the realm of possibility as this regime’s creeping authoritarianism spreads across America.

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

