Pentagon finds no hotbeds of “right-wing extremism” among our military

WASHINGTON. There’s been a lot of talk about the rise of “right-wing extremism” in the US military. It’s been a growing fear inside the US government for more than a decade. A fear past Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reports echoed. In response, the Pentagon implemented policies to help weed out the problem. But recently, CBS News reports the Pentagon has found “about 100 current service members – both active duty and reserve – participated in prohibited extremist activity in 2021…”

Keep in mind that’s 100 out of 2 million American men and women in uniform, or 0.005 percent.

That’s remarkable when one considers the US government’s callus abuse of the nation’s military.

Having thrown US service personnel into one no-win war after another – from Korea to Afghanistan – it’s a wonder the US has never experienced a military coup.

Back in 2009, the DHS released a report, for which it admitted there was “no specific information,” warning of the rise of “right-wing extremism” within the US military.





According to the report,

“The possible passage of new restrictions on firearms and the return of military veterans facing significant challenges reintegrating into their communities could lead to the potential emergence of terrorist groups or lone wolf extremists capable of carrying out violent attacks.”

The report went on to say these groups…

“… will attempt to recruit and radicalize returning veterans in order to exploit their skills and knowledge derived from military training and combat.”

And what did DHS fear would push returning veterans toward the dark side?

“… right-wing extremists may be gaining new recruits by playing on their fears about several issues. The economic downturn and the election of the first African American president present unique drivers for right-wing radicalization and recruitment.”

So, what exactly happened in the US shortly after the DHS released its report?

In 2009, Islamic radical Abdulhakim Muhammad opened fire on a US military recruiting office in Little Rock, Arkansas, killing Private William Long and wounding Private Quinton Ezeagwula.

Also in 2009, US Army Major Nidal Malik Hasan opened fire on fellow soldiers at Fort Hood in Texas, killing 13.

President Obama dubbed the shooting by Hasan as “workplace violence.”

However, those who knew Hasan noted his contacts with an Al Qaida leader in Yemen. Oh, and he yelled “Allah Akbar” as he fired his sidearm at American servicemen.

Recently, Hasan wrote a letter from his death row cell at Fort Leavenworth Prison congratulating Afghanistan’s Taliban for their recent victory over the United States.

Other such acts of terror – from the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing by radical Islamist brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev that killed three, to the 2015 shooting rampage at a Christmas party in Southern California by Islamist husband Syed Rizwan Farook and wife Tashfeen Malik that killed 14 – showed right-wing militias never factored as a significant problem in the eight years marking the tenure of the Obama/Biden administration.

But before leaving office, Obama did recognize a threat to America and the world,

“Today, there is no greater threat to our planet than climate change.”

And this mindset continues under the Biden administration. When Russia invaded Ukraine last month, former Secretary of State John Kerry said he hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin would “stay on track with respect to what we need to do for the climate.”

There is most definitely extremism within the ranks of the US government.

But it clearly does not emanate from inside the US military. And it most certainly is not right-wing extremism. Rather, it is the insane, hard-left environmental extremism of our government’s climate alarmists.

The same alarmists who would make the people of the United States subservient to an unelected, global body of carbon regulators. Those who will “usurp the sovereignty of the United States and its Constitution, thus infringing upon their liberty.”

That last line is a quote from the 2009 DHS extremism report. The one claiming fear of “China, India, and Russia, as well as some smaller, oil-producing states” will fan the flames of right-wing “extremist paranoia of foreign regimes.”

Curiously, it’s the climate extremists within the US government that drum up fear of domestic and foreign oil producers in an effort to establish a new, all-arching, global climate regime.

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

