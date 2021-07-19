Pence the Pallid desperately looking for friends in Iowa

WASHINGTON. The man who legitimized the illegitimate White House regime last Jan. 6, conservative Vice President Mike Pence, now says he’s “had enough” of the man he and irrelevant GOP lawmakers in Washington preferred over Trump in 2020: the dementia-plagued Joe Biden.

Pence has recently tested the waters in Iowa ahead of a likely presidential run in 2024, telling a group of docile Republicans:

“Truth is, we’ve been through a lot in the last year, a global pandemic, civil unrest, a divisive election, a tragic day in our nation’s capital.”

On that “tragic day,” of course, Washington’s GOP proved its utter worthlessness in the struggle to curb the Deep State’s power. As Pence presided over the GOP’s certification of the fraudulent 2020 presidential election outcome last Jan. 6, outraged Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill in protest.

The former vice president delivered speeches throughout Iowa to “craft a political future outside the shadow of former President Trump,” CNN reports. It seems Pence and many Washington Republicans, as well as like-minded conservative journals, fail to understand that Capitol Hill insurrectionists ARE the new base of the Republican Party.

The soft and polite golf claps that met Pence’s trite Iowa remarks are from a growing minority within the Grand Old Party.

Even if Trump should decide not to run for a second term in 2024, Pence stands zero chance of becoming the GOP’s standard-bearer.

Take GOP Rep. Liz Cheney as proof of a changing GOP base. Prior to the anti-Trump Republican’s losing her party’s leadership role last May, Forbes magazine noted:

“Cheney is not only expected to lose her current position of power in the Republican House, but she is also likely to lose her seat in the House of Representatives altogether in the 2022 election cycle.”

How can this be? Aren’t Republican candidates desperate to position themselves “outside the shadow of former President Trump”?

Not to worry, members of the new GOP voter base are likely to “position” these bloodless pols outside of Trump’s shadow, politics, and public life altogether.

Unlike the new GOP base, the media and Democrats just love polite and docile conservative Republicans like Mike Pence and Liz Cheney.

But they’re the kind of despicable creatures Lieutenant General George S. Patton said Americans despise for having “lost and laughed.”

They are unlike the impolite and obstinate Americans that stormed the US Capitol Building last Jan. 6. The very people Congress hopes to mobilize the nation against through its 9/11-like investigative commission. The very people the FBI will scrutinize with the help of Big Tech algorithms. The folks the Capitol Hill Police hope to counter by opening regional branches around the country. (The USCP and the rise of America’s Secret State Police)

And these are the same folks, transformative Trump voters, who’ll reject submissive losers the likes of former Vice President Mike Pence. Or Rep. Liz Cheney in 2022 and beyond.