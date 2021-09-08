Patriot Militia Groups are scaring the hell out of the enemy within

WASHINGTON: Patriot militia groups in America have been forming for years. In fact, those Americans who stood up against British tyranny to fight the Revolutionary War were Patriot Militia Groups. In more recent days, groups have been emerging in response to the lawlessness and bad governance within our political system.

They see too much wrong replacing what is right all over America. And they are ready to rise up and fight, just as we fought for independence against Britain and King George. They are rising up in the footprints of Crispus Attikus, Paul Revere, Patrick Henry, Samuel Adams, Nathan Hale and many more.

Today’s Patriots see politicians not keeping their sworn oaths of office.

They see people escaping justice in our court and prison systems. They see our leaders in both Government and the military ignoring the Constitution and its Amendments. Despite their oath protect them.

These Patriot Militia Groups do not seek chaos. Or organize to break laws or hurt communities. Those are the roles of the “mostly peaceful protestors” who have been laying siege to Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis. (Dozens Arrested…Town Destroyed During ‘Peaceful’ Protests)

These Patriots see our Constitutional Republic being violated.

Those of us who love this country and have been sworn into public office know the significance of taking the oath. An oath where you swear to defend the Constitution of the United States. And/or possibly that of the state where you reside.

Any individual elected or appointed to an office of honor or profit in the civil service or uniformed services, shall take the following oath:

“I, Full Name, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.”

Most of us mean the oaths we take. Most of us take it as a lifelong commitment, not unlike our marriage vows. Recognizing that we have been given an opportunity to become more than we are.

Last year, when the protests over the death of George Floyd began in early June, a group of people who were neither demonstrators nor law enforcement officers began to appear in the streets. As the Antifa and BLM groups began destroying America, Patriot militia members who want to keep America intact as it has always been, the Constitutional Republic of laws and order. The Constitutional Republic hard-won by Revolutionary Patriot Militias.

The liberal media paint these groups as, ‘antigovernment, pro-gun, white supremacists, conspiracy-driven ideologists.’

The lists of fake news haters going on about white supremacists,. In fact, nothing could be further from the truth.

The bulk of these groups are off-duty law enforcement officers, former law enforcement officers, and military veterans. Along with a mix of concerned citizens, many of them over the age of 50. Their colors are white, black and brown all fighting for the red, white and blue.

In other words, people who care deeply about this country and have proven it by putting their lives on the line.

They are not extremists, but Patriots trying to combat the erosion of America. They are as willing to fight liberal communism encroaching our cities as American patriots were willing to fight the continental army encroaching our

According to Political Research Associates, a social justice think tank, by mid-June of last year researchers tracked 136 instances of what they termed ‘far-right and armed militia groups’ attending anti-police violence protests in the nation.

Contrary to what the liberals of the mainstream media portray, the intention was always to make sure law and order were kept wherever Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM) groups were planning protests. Protests that too often later became riots with arson and looting.

Proud Boys leader one of four stabbed after he was ‘jumped’ by BLM in DC https://t.co/BO82tzUrL0 pic.twitter.com/pWg68atwks — New York Post (@nypost) November 4, 2020

An example of how Americans can mobilize so rapidly and change the course of history happened during the Barack Obama administration.

The ‘Million Muslim March’ was announced as a planned protest in Washington, D.C., for September 11 of 2013. Many Americans became both outraged and angered, not about Muslims marching in D.C. but their choice of date, a date of mourning in America, for their event.

Belinda Bee organized a team from across the country to organize ‘2 Million Bikers to D.C.’ as a protest of the American Muslim Political Action Committee to rally on the National Mall on that date. Well over 1 million bikers clogged the streets of D.C. while less than 100 Muslims showed up on the Mall. Gathering in a small group with no apparent agenda.

The ride was a demonstration of patriotism with many of the riders being war veterans. The Muslim group had a Federal Park permit. The bikers were denied a permit but showed up anyway.

Let’s take a look at three of the major players in the realm of Patriot militia groups:

This group formed in 2008 when Barack Obama came to office touting socialist policies. The group takes its name from the historical fact that only 3 percent of the colonists fought against the British Army in the Revolutionary War. They are for and about being armed protectors of the U.S. Constitution.

Members describe themselves as defending individual liberty from a tyrannical government. The decentralized movement is without a national leadership structure. Some Three Percenter groups operate statewide, while others are county-based.

The organization has disavowed racism and has minority membership.

Some are anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant. This is because members feel you cannot pledge our allegiance to the United States while also advocating, “Islam shall take over the world!” Also, oaths of American offices are sworn on the Bible, not the Koran.

The membership is not so much anti-immigrant as they are in believing in legal immigration with careful vetting of all immigrants to eliminate future threats of terrorism.

Formed in 2009, the “Oath Keepers is a non-partisan association of current and formerly serving military, police, and first responders, who pledge to fulfill the oath all military and police take to “defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

That oath, mandated by Article VI of the Constitution itself, is to the Constitution, not to the politicians. Oath Keepers declare that they will not obey unconstitutional orders, such as orders to disarm the American people, to conduct warrantless searches, or to detain Americans as “enemy combatants” in violation of their ancient right to jury trial.

See the Oath Keepers Declaration of Orders We Will Not Obey for details.

Formed in 2016 by Canadian-British right-wing activist Gavin McInnes. The group is said to be (again) a far-right, anti-immigrant, all-male group with a history of street violence against its left-wing opponents.

The group’s name is said to come from a song of the Disney film ‘Aladdin’. During the last five years, the Proud Boys have established themselves as a dominant force. Easily recognizable by their black and yellow polo shirts and red ‘Make America Great Again’ baseball caps members are regulars at conservative rallies.

After years of forging alliances with members of the Republican political establishment, the Proud Boys have found a niche for themselves as a right-wing fight club and a volunteer security force for the members of the GOP. Despite their good deeds and actions some of their statements repeatedly get them pigeonholed with white supremacists and right-wing extremists.

Warning: Not politically correct comedy – it may trigger snowflakes with language, etc

“This isn’t a racist, sexist, homophobic hellhole. It’s the greatest country on earth. The West got this way with a whole lot of risk-taking, freedom, faith, families, and fatherhood. I’m not just going to sit by while the establishment media attacks those cornerstone values.” – Gavin McInnes

The three most common fake news mockingbird classifications the left typically use against such groups is to call them; anti-government, right-wing extremists, and white supremacists.

But that is fake news. These groups are not against our Government, they are against the people who have perverted it.

Operating outside the law and the Constitution. They are not right-wing extremists, they are conservative patriots. Finally, they are not racists, and membership of blacks and minorities in these groups proves that.

Two events of 2020 gave prominence to Patriot militia groups.

The Covid-19 pandemic and related governmental tyrannical overreach of executive orders and mandates and the anarchist protests of Antifa and BLM turning into riots that caused the loss of life and property.

These Patriot militia groups have gained prominence in the public eye. The Three Percent mobilized around food drives and ‘reopen’ rallies during Covid-19 lockdowns. Then, as DEFUND THE POLICE protests against police violence began Three Percenters and other Patriot militia groups positioned themselves as guardians of both private property and rights to free speech.

The groups filled a hole left by the leadership vacuum of State and Federal authorities. They provided services and influence in lieu of government inaction. Contrary to the web of misinformation woven by the mainstream media, the public saw them as heroes like Robin Hood or Al Capone. They became providers of food and security.

Threats, real or perceived, provide an opportunity for a show of strength by various Patriot militia groups.

Un-vetted illegal immigrants coming in from our southern border as well as un-vetted legal immigrants coming in from Afghanistan are two examples Patriot militia groups would consider a real threat.

Patriot militia groups are generally composed of members who are law-abiding and good community members. They use civic engagement to gain local support and new members.

This has become significantly more difficult since both the FBI and social media platforms have been banning them.

Patriot militia groups’ presence at protests is an extrajudicial authority some do not like or want.

The groups point to it as another example of fulfilling a civic duty. At a BLM protest in Sandpoint, Idaho, organizers denounced the armed presence of militia members as intimidation. They said they neither needed nor wanted their protection, according to The Sandpoint Reader.

The mayor of Sandpoint, Mayor Shelby Rognstad, echoed this in a statement:

“Civilians have legal authority to use firearms for self-protection, not vigilante justice. It is the job and responsibility of the police to enforce the laws and protect the city from looting or violence.”

What BLM and the Sandy Point mayor fail to acknowledge is that day, the peaceful protest did remain a peaceful protest. No black protesters were harmed during the protective efforts of the militia. A more appropriate response would have been, “Thank you!”

