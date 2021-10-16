Patriot Act: A Republican disaster for American freedom

WASHINGTON. Few Americans have earned the moniker, but former Republican Representative and onetime chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, James Sensenbrenner, is a traitor to his country. In 2001, he set the United States down the road to authoritarianism by authoring the Patriot Act.

In 2013, after the Obama administration tasked the IRS with targeting conservative and Tea Party groups for harassment and asked the U.S. Department of Justice to sell weapons to Mexico’s deadly Sinaloa cartel, it also created a national domestic surveillance program called PRISM. (PRISM Program: Here is all you need to know about it)

The program seizes the digital communications of all 340 million Americans under the auspices of the Patriot Act.

The purpose of the USA PATRIOT Act is to deter and punish terrorist acts in the United States and around the world, to enhance foreign law enforcement investigatory tools include:

Strengthen U.S. measures to prevent, detect and prosecute international money laundering and financing of terrorism;

Subject to special scrutiny foreign jurisdictions, foreign financial institutions, and classes of international transactions or types of accounts that are susceptible to criminal abuse;

Require all appropriate elements of the financial services industry to report potential money laundering;

Strengthen measures to prevent the use of the U.S. financial system for personal gain by corrupt foreign officials

Facilitate the repatriation of stolen assets to the citizens of countries to whom such assets belong.

The Patriot Act is a tool to protect, not target, American Citizens.





That same year, Sensenbrenner wrote in the Manchester Guardian:

“I was the chairman of the House judiciary committee when the U.S. was attacked on 11 September 2001. Five days later, the Justice Department [under President George W. Bush] delivered its proposal for new legislation. Although I, along with every other American, knew we had to strengthen our ability to combat those targeting our country, this version went too far. I believed then and now that we can defend our country and our liberty at the same time.”

That begs the question: did Sensenbrenner not realize the Patriot Act’s clear violation of the Fourth Amendment, in the name of fighting foreign terrorists, would likely expand and turn inward against the government’s perceived domestic enemies – the American people?

In Federalist #47, author James Madison wrote,

“The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, self-appointed, or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”

So, it’s not a novel idea that even democratic power can be the impetus for totalitarian evil. But, did Sensenbrenner not understand the fundamental truth in the adage, “Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely”? Could he indeed be that dense?

An unusual side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic was the sudden attention parents under lockdown paid to their children’s daily lives – especially their children’s education.

Suddenly, angry parents attended school board meetings and heatedly registered their disapproval of Critical Race Theory, coronavirus vaccine, and mask mandates forced upon their children.

But a champion rose in defense of those speaking power to the powerless. During a political debate, Virginia’s Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe [a Hillary Clinton minion] said he did not “think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

An enthusiastic teacher took to Twitter to agree:

“He’s [McAuliffe’s] correct. However, until parents spend 6+ years learning pedagogy, evidence-based teaching practices, classroom management techniques, and specializing programming, they can leave the teaching to the professionals. Do you go to your Dr and tell them how to do their job?”

The answer to the last question is, “Yes.” It’s called “informed consent,” without which a doctor may not treat. Patient consent recognizes a fundamental principle: the individual’s self-ownership and autonomy.

Nonetheless, credentialed pedagogues have no more a right to force woke curricula on your children than doctors have the right to force new medical treatments. Or procedures without patients’ informed consent.

That’s why school board members are subject to elections and why school boars hold hearings for public comment even if that comment becomes heated.

A response to the upsurge in parent attention and vocal disapproval came in the form of a letter from the National School Boards Association (NSBA) to the White House. It described heated parental disapproval as…

“… the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes. As such, NSBA requests a joint expedited review by the U.S. Departments of Justice, Education, and Homeland Security, along with the appropriate training, coordination, investigations, and enforcement mechanisms from the FBI, including any technical assistance necessary from, and state and local coordination with, its National Security Branch and Counterterrorism Division, as well as any other federal agency with relevant jurisdictional authority and oversight. Additionally, NSBA requests that such review examine appropriate enforceable actions against these crimes and acts of violence under the Gun-Free School Zones Act, the PATRIOT Act in regards to domestic terrorism.”

In response, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a statement saying his Justice Department would…

“… also create specialized training and guidance for local school boards and school administrators. This training will help school board members and other potential victims understand the type of behavior that constitutes threats, how to report threatening conduct to the appropriate law enforcement agencies, and how to capture and preserve evidence of threatening conduct to aid in the investigation and prosecution of these crimes.”

Is it any wonder Washington’s minions fear this burgeoning parental backlash may build into a January 6th-like movement? One comprised of nonconformists with no respect for the superiority of credentialed elitists dedicated to ending the Jeffersonian ideal of American equality?

Elitist Washington understands that its attacks on Jeffersonian equality may cause thinking Americans to recall the Declaration’s warning to the arrogantly powerful…

“That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends [Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness], it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their Safety and Happiness.”

Well, that suggests equals operating in good faith aren’t at all obliged to give a tinker’s damn what a handful of megalomaniacs think about confrontations that are expressions of self-governance. These convulsions are what’s known in the Jeffersonian tradition as “consent of the governed.”

The Patriot Act serves as a counter to that consent. And all nonconformists (like concerned parents) are “terrorists” on par with Al Qaeda.

For that, you can thank unthinking Republicans like James Sensenbrenner and President George W. Bush. They authored and signed into law a blatant freedom-killing piece of legislation. An extraconstitutional tool intended to aid law enforcement in stopping foreign terrorists has morphed into a weapon. One empowering the FBI to investigate (intimidate) concerned American parents. Those parents refusing to unquestioningly hand their children’s minds to the pedagogic brainwashers of the left.

A few days ago, Sensenbrenner told the Washington Times he thinks draconian federal vaccine mandates, along with the Patriot Act, have become “instruments of political repression.” Of the Patriot Act, he states that “nobody in either chamber of Congress could have imagined these laws would be turned against concerned parents at local school board meetings.”

All because Democrats and Republicans alike have rejected Jefferson’s sage advice:

“In questions of power then, let no more be heard of confidence in man, but bind him down from mischief by the chains of the Constitution.”

