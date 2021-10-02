Patrick Henry to Stuart Scheller: Freedom the cost of speaking against evil

The cost of freedom means speaking against evil, even if that evil is your government. And if the price of doing so includes loss of employment, losing all freedom, even death–it is worth that cost to courageous people. Because without standing up for the cause of good over the cause of evil, evil will win. From Patrick Henry to Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, the cost of silence can be devastating.

20th Century history proves this so.

“First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.”

Martin Niemöller, a German citizen and WWII survivor, wrote the 1946 post-war confessional poem. Niemöller was an anti-Communist and initial supporter of Adolf Hitler. But when, after Hitler came to power, he ruled on the supremacy of the state over religion, Niemöller became the leader of a group of German clergymen opposed to Hitler.

In 1937 Niemöller was arrested and confined in Sachsenhausen and Dachau until his release by the Allies in 1945. He continued his career in Germany as a clergyman and as a leading voice of penance and reconciliation for the German people





However, it was too little too late; there was no way to vote out the party destroying Germany. It was a dictatorship led by a cruel dictator. Had Niemöller and others who saw the evil behind the facade of Nazism spoken sooner, millions may have escaped death.

Today a new evil dictatorship is forming under Joe Biden.

This one is more aligned with Marxism than Nazism; however, it is no less violent nor evil in its intent. Remember, in the name of communism Lenin, then Stalin murdered millions of their citizens. Lenin was never elected by the people, as Hitler had been. Instead, he seized power through the brutal use of firearms. Lenin’s very first act was to confiscate guns from the citizens.

America’s evil dictatorship is none other than the United States government under Joe Biden. And he is trying very hard to outdo both Hitler and Stalin with his progressive socialism. But, first, it is destroying unity, the economy and flooding the country with illegals they care little about.

And beware anyone who does not submit to his tyranny. Just consider the Covid and vaccine mandates that are stealing the livelihoods of people. Like the nurses who were once heroes and are now zeros in the eyes of the government. Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller’s jailing is the result of his speaking of Afghanistan military leadership failures leading to many deaths. (Soldiers of Valor: Generals Billy Mitchell, MacArthur, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller)

Do not think that the frail, demented man who calls himself “president” is not capable of unleashing great harm to this nation.

Just listen to his words.

Biden defends botched Afghan withdrawal: “Can al Qaeda come back? Yeah. But guess what, it is already back other places. What’s the strategy? Any place al Qaeda is, we’re going to invade and have troops stay there? Come on.” pic.twitter.com/tjpLoCfqgk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 11, 2021

There is no nice old guy in the White House.

Without the slightest bit of proof, Biden spewed venom upon hard-working border agents, wrongfully accusing them of whipping black Haitian illegal aliens crossing into America. (Liberal elites don’t ride horses, they ride Border Patrol to shut them down) Ole Joe quickly pouncing declaring there is zero-tolerance for any individuality in his Amerika. The behavior of a would-be dictator, ever since he was illegally confirmed by a joint session of Congress on January 6th.

And you see how he is torturing those who dare to speak out against him. Not only those who illegally entered the US Capitol but those congressmen and women who dared question the legitimacy of the vote. A vote that is being investigated in every swing state that he claims to have won. (My Predictions: How Democrats Will Seek Vengeance and Destroy the American Dream)

The cost of speaking the truth in a dictatorship can be appalling, but if no one speaks out, tyranny will win and destroy everything in its path.

Especially if that tyranny is the largest nuclear-armed superpower on earth, no one in the world is safe from his communist dictatorship. Don’t look for guidance in Australia; they have faced their tyrants ever since the government confiscated all guns. Now Ole Joe is trying to take our guns.

Evil controls this new Democrat government. But, unfortunately, speaking out against this evil has a price.

Look at the actions of the FBI and DOJ, who claim “white supremacy” is the worst threat facing America today. Combined, these two institutions alone are shutting down every patriot they can under their false claims of patriotic, Constitutional actions as violating some law.

The media, including social media, is their allies in this false narrative intended to change America from a free republic into a communist hellhole. So the media does what it can to silence us. However, some courageous souls are still speaking out. And many can be found in the free press still available. The independent media whose voice challenges tyrants threatening anyone who wants to “Make America Great Again.”

And there are others.

Like Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who went viral on social media for blasting the military’s leadership amid the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, he did so knowing that he would be relieved of his command for speaking out. Yet, he did so because honor demanded it. He is an example of the bravery needed to combat tyranny. He is now in the Fort le June brig. (The Pentagon purge begins: US Marine Lt. Col. Scheller thrown in the brig)

And the reprisal against him is an example of the level of evil now prominent throughout this progressive New Democrat government under Joe Biden.

Scheller’s command rescinded for questioning the actions of superiors before being taken into custody under unspecified charges. Without charges, Lt. Col. Scheller is unable to prepare a defense. (The Pentagon purge begins: US Marine Lt. Col. Scheller thrown in the brig)

Like the uncharged patriots arrested for the Capitol insurgency on January 6th, 2021.

It is the method taken by the Biden dictatorship. The New military, whose primary function under Biden is to purge all patriots from its ranks, is just one more Democrat institution to fall into the new Social Democrat party’s web of hate for America.

Scheller faces potential charges of conduct unbecoming an officer, contempt toward superior officers, disobeying a direct order by a senior officer, and failure to obey an order or regulation. He has offered to resign his commission after serving honorably for 17 years. However, the new Marine Corps will not accept this. Instead, he must be punished for speaking the truth about Biden. The USMC wants to discharge him dishonorably.

This level of vindictiveness is necessary to stop any others from speaking the truth about Biden. Simply look at everyone who has spoken against him. They have paid through slanders against their person, cruel and unusual punishment, solitary confinement, overcharging them, and not only arresting under pretenses but defying every constitutional protection afforded to them.

Simultaneously treating actual criminals in the Democrat party, like Hunter and Joe Biden, and all those in BLM and Antifa as heroes, without charging or prosecuting them. The results are predictable.

The PTA is begging Joe Biden to send FBI and Secret Service agents to protect them from ‘mobs’ of angry parents.

Parents are angry over vaccine and mask mandates being forced upon their children. Speaking out, these parents are being treated as ‘domestic terrorism’ by ‘extremist hate organizations.’

In a letter penned to the president and published online, the National School Boards Association implored the US government to take a stand against these vexed parents, stating that teachers and other school staffers are under ‘immediate threat’ because of their burgeoning ‘acts of malice, violence, and threats.‘

As can be seen, anyone voicing opposition to any of the demented dictators mandates becomes an immediate threat and domestic terrorists. And, of course, the FBI must save the day. To this writer, that looks very much like a police state. Stalin had his, Hitler his, and Mao his. And the results are recorded in millions of dead who spoke against their tyrannies.

Martin Niemöller knew of which he was talking.

Before most dictators seize power, there is a window to speak against the evil that it represents. Every day that passes closes that window a little bit more; until there is no going back.

We are now within that tiny window. By the election of 2024, that window could slam shut. Even the 2022 election may close it for good if Democrats are not swept out of Congress. Until then, we need more voices like that of Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, a man willing to give all for his nation and the cause of liberty.

He follows the likes of Patrick Henry, who famously said, “Give me liberty, or give me death!”

Those words have more meaning today than they had since first spoken in 1775.

If we are to survive as a free nation whose cause is justice for all, we need more heroes willing to speak out against this growing tyranny. A tyranny that present-day patriots must stop via voting and protesting.