WASHINGTON: Donald J. Trump appears to be gauging his decision to run for a second term as US president on whether GOP voters oust never-Trump Republican incumbents in the coming congressional primaries. After all, what’s the point of winning a second term if the same cadre of Democrat-friendly, media-compliant Republican sycophants remain in Washington? And it’s clear the thought of Trump putting a lasting, populist, America-first stamp on the Republican Party has the intellectuals of the ineffectual paleo-conservative movement in knots.

Last week, conservatives Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes (formally of National Review and the defunct Weekly Standard) resigned as talking heads on Fox News.

But only after network host Tucker Carlson presented a three-part special Patriot Purge providing a truthful look at the Capitol Hill populist revolt of Jan. 6.

According to the New York Times,





“Goldberg and Hayes…were stars of the pre-Trump conservative movement… Their departures [from Fox News] also mark the end of a lingering hope among some at Fox News – strange as this is for outsiders to understand – that the channel would at some point return to a pre-Trump reality…”

You remember that pre-Trump reality, don’t you? It was marked by political loss after political loss as personified by the likes of lickspittle GOP presidential candidates John McCain and Mitt Romney. Both of whom, coincidently, became arch never-Trumpers – just like Goldberg and Hayes.

As the late conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh admitted to his listeners after Trump’s 2016 presidential primary win,

“Look, I don’t know how to tell you this. Conservatism lost in the primary if that’s how you want to look at it. We [conservatives] had [Ted] Cruz; we had [Marco] Rubio.”

The base of the Republican Party simply rejected the tired political ideologies of the right. Instead, they embraced the radical and in-your-face, independent Americanism espoused by Trump. Dry, polite, and civil conservative debates over tax policy, flag-burning, and mindless foreign interventions were decidedly over.

The question facing Americans is simple: Will we rule ourselves or surrender our freedoms to the faceless, soulless members of Washington’s bipartisan commissariat?

Those who stormed Capitol Hill last Jan. 6, for instance, reject the phony, masturbatory left/right irrelevancies. They just want their freedom unencumbered by the machinations of authoritarian Washington’s bipartisan Deep State. That ruling cabal exposed its tentacles in the Trump/Russia collusion conspiracy.

Scott McKay of The American Spectator notes of the conservative anachronisms espoused by Goldberg and Hayes:

“We’ve moved on from corporate-funded ‘acceptable’ conservatism, and we’ve moved on from allowing the Left’s paid liars [media] – who showed us exactly who they are in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, and before that, the Trump-Russia debacle – to define what we’re entitled to believe.”

The question knee-jerk conservatives need to answer is: Exactly what are you trying to conserve? The Constitution? If so, which one? Thomas Jefferson’s or the one interpreted by the likes of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg?

What terrifies the ossified ideologies of America’s right and left are those conscious citizens now seriously considering the words of Thomas Jefferson as written in the Declaration of Independence:

“Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends [individual rights], it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their Safety and Happiness.”

A revolutionary, Jeffersonian zeal is building in America. One that refuses to embrace either political party as its champion. One, that for now, rallies around our new century’s first third-party president – Donald Trump.

When you hear the talking heads of fake-news shriek in terror over the threat posed by “white-supremacist militias,” they really mean parents concerned by racist critical race theory taught in schools, Americans using deadly force to protect their lives against unhinged Antifa and BLM rioters, and African-Americans who reject the clownish leftism of MSNBC’s Joy Reid and the irrelevant paleo-conservatism of Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes.

The real enemies of those guardians of the dyspeptic status quo, you see, are plain, normal, freedom-loving folks – like you.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe

74Million Red