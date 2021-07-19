Painting by the numbers with the unremarkable Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON. The woman was delighted to encounter the world-renowned artist in a restaurant. Picasso, inarguably one of the greatest artists of the 20th century. The man who created the image Guernica.

The woman boldly asked Pablo Picasso if he’d dash off a drawing on a napkin, saying she’d gladly pay him for his trouble. Moments later, Picasso presented the sketch and demanded $20,000 for the mini-masterpiece.

“But it only took you five minutes to draw it,” she complained.

“No, madam,” Picasso replied, “it took me my whole life.”

But if you’re not a revolutionary image-maker responsible for creating a groundbreaking school of art, it’s nice to have a famous father to help hawk your less-than-inspiring scribbles.





Take Hunter Biden, currently under investigation for shady foreign business deals and tax irregularities. It’s reported that Hunter is fetching as much as a half-million simoleons per childlike scrawl.

Not bad for a professional artist of only a few months. Vincent van Gogh created around 2,100 works, selling just one oil painting shortly before his death by suicide at age 37. If only van Gogh had an unremarkable daddy to hawks his works he would have had a fraction of the success of the nascent artist.

“Great things are done by a series of small things brought together,” said van Gogh.

But something tells me the Dutch artist wasn’t referring to the DNA double helix genetically connecting the unremarkable Hunter to the equally unremarkable Joe.

But it gets better.

CNN reports the…

“… White House was involved in forming an agreement with a SoHo New York Gallery owner, George Bergés, and Hunter Biden in an effort to address any ethics concerns… the purchaser of the artwork will be kept anonymous and neither Hunter Biden nor the public will have knowledge of who bid on or purchased the work. If there is any unusual behavior – such as the offer price being too high or the collector doesn’t appear interested in the work – the gallery is expected to turn down the offer…”

In other words, the White House (daddy) – acting as Hunter’s art representative – arranges for a New York gallery to show sonny’s Rorschach splatters. And neither Hunter, the White House (daddy again) or the American people will know the names of those who overpaid for one or more of sonny’s renderings of happy little trees and joyful squirrels.

On top of this, the gallery will turn away any half-million-dollar or more offer if, in the gallery owner’s opinion, the prospective buyer seems more interested in acquiring a little White House influence (daddy again) than paying the gallery owner his big, fat commission for a colorful bribe magnate… I mean painting.

The arrangement even raised the eyebrows of the Obama administration’s ethics czar, Walter Shaub. And remember, the Obama White House was one of the most scandal-plagued and unethical administrations in US history.

Shaub told CNN:

“They’ve [the White House] basically outsourced government ethics to a private art dealer and they’re depending on unknown purchasers to help keep the secret… But on another level, it just is implausible that this art from an unknown artist would be selling at this price if it didn’t have the Biden name attached to it.”

As far as art scams go, the Hunter Biden con is, well, the most honest. New York’s now-defunct Knoedler Gallery allegedly sold fake Jackson Pollocks, Mark Rothkos, and other modernists to gullible clients. They smoothed over any doubts the buyers may have had with assurances provided by “experts” familiar with the works of the artists in question.

But the paintings turned out to be artworks by one Pei-Shen Qian – an art forger from Queens.

Knoedler’s owners paid millions of dollars in restitution to former clients following a civil trial in 2016.

Jeffrey Taylor, professor of arts management, wrote in The Conversation:

“Perhaps those philistines who sneered at Rothko, Pollock and Motherwell – saying that anyone could do that type of abstraction – weren’t so far from the truth.”

But in Hunter Biden’s case, he isn’t pretending to be anyone other than his own, unremarkable self. A failed man whose hubris, and his daddy, make him think he can compete with the masters of art.

And that means his equally unremarkable artworks are windows into Hunter and the White House’s (daddy’s) dark, empty, money-grubbing souls.

