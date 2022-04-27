‘Our Democracy’ Is it just a really, really Big Lie?

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” Some say it was Nazi Joseph Goebbels, who was Hitler’s propagandist, who coined this phrase. But there is no evidence that he said it. There is, however, a reference to that sentiment found in Hitler’s Mein Kampf. Recently, Democrats began assigning “the big lie” to anyone and anything suggesting that Biden stole the 2020 election.

Or that Joe Biden is illegally acting as our 46th president. However, there is a bigger lie that the leftists have been steadily weaving into the fabric of society.

Early in America’s history, a quiet movement gradually pulled attention away from the republic’s founding principles. Its intent was and still is to infiltrate the public’s mind with the idea that our American system of government is a democracy.

While often categorized as a democracy, the United States is a federal constitutional republic.

“Constitutional” refers to the fact that government in the United States rests on a constitution that is the United States supreme law.





The Constitution provides the framework for how the federal and state governments are structured and places significant limits on their powers. “Federal” means that there is both a national government and governments of the individual states. A “republic” is a government where the people hold power but elect representatives to exercise that power.

“Our government is designed to slow down the decision-making processes so that the people can debate, deliberate, and ultimately come to a conclusion that truly works to the benefit of the whole nation and does not trample on the rights of some political minority.” – Jay Cost, The National Review.

In a republic, laws are made by representatives chosen by the people. Those laws must comply with the Constitution, which specifically protects the rights of the minority from the will of the majority. In a pure democracy, laws are made directly by the voting majority. Leaving the rights of the minority largely unprotected.

A news report from the Atlanta Journal/Constitution, Jan. 2022, provides us with a raw example of democracy in action:

The victim told police she was stopped at an intersection near 3200 Lenox Road:

“One of the males was armed and demanded she give him her valuables,” police spokesperson Officer Steve Avery said. “The suspect then struck the victim several times with the pistol.”

While this was criminal activity, the principle is still the same; the majority overrules the minority.

As a concept of majority rule, democracy also has another name, “collectivism.” “For the good of all” is the mantra of the collectivist. The collective group desires the overarching goal, while the individual’s needs are usually discounted or considered irrelevant.

“Collectivism is the ancient principle of savagery. The leaders of his tribe rule a savage’s whole existence. Civilization is the process of setting man free from men.” – Ayn Rand.

The Democrats have succeeded in many areas of our society at convincing the public that our DeFacto form of government is a democracy. But, in the meantime, they have been chipping away at the Constitution and founding principles to re-enforce their collectivist worldview.

The Republic has been reduced to a quaint, outdated concept better left in the dust of ancient history; it no longer fits in the modern world, according to the collectivist Democrats.

