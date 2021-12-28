WASHINGTON: In 1994, the United Nations hosted their annual Earth Summit in Cairo, Egypt, with their Agenda 21 plan. As reported, it was a planning session for a modern-day war of the worlds – designed to create mass panic.

But how much of this is accurate, and how much is fiction? In today’s media environment, filled with nebulous fact-checkers, the average reader does not know what is and what isn’t fiction. (Facebook admits the truth: ‘Fact checks’ are just (lefty) opinion)

In 1992 at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in June of 1992, the plan was approved by a majority of 178 nations.

The plan was titled “Agenda 21, the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, and the Statement of principles for the Sustainable Management of Forests.” And the document is genuine.





Agenda 21 is coming up in the news again via a viral video that proclaims;

“In 1994, 160 nations agreed to reduce the world population from 5.6 billion to 800 million by the year 2030… Watch this and you will get an idea how long they have planned to kill us!”

For reference, in 1994, there were 219 nations in the world. So for a total of 160 countries to agree on the premise that the world is overpopulated and heading to an environmental apocalypse is significant.

A video recently appeared on social media that claims Agenda 21 is nothing more than a Bill Gates scenario for population control.

“In 1994, 160 Nations Agreed To Reduce the World Population to 800 Million by 2030”

Interestingly, while nothing is known about the video’s Romanian narrator, the video has been uploaded in the last 30 days across multiple video streaming platforms around the world.

The video is subtitled in the foreign language of Romanian and translated to spoken English.

It all makes pretty good sense until the narrator goes off on a tangent about the operation “Sky Beam” out of Boulder, Colorado, in 1986.

The narrator draws the conclusion that because of a test flight over Arizona in March of 1997 known as the “Phoenix Lights.” (Phoenix Lights: The truth of the most perplexing mass UFO sightings)

However, this is not the first time Agenda 21 and Bill Gates have come up relative to world population control.

In 2011 the Sovereign Independent newspaper implicated Microsoft’s CEO Bill Gates as a world leader who wanted to control the world’s population. Reuters has since debunked the story (Fact check: A newspaper front page featuring a Bill Gates quote and a teaser for a piece about 9/11 is not proof the COVID-19 pandemic was planned)

The Sovereign Independent newspaper of June 2011 announced a plan as headline news “Depopulation Through Forced Vaccination: The Zero Carbon Solution.”

The humorous part of the fake faux checkers is they defended Bill Gates while trying to discredit and smear this publication without really addressing what Gates said. (Read: What does Bill Gates mean by “population control”?)

Then, in 2016 the American Policy Center published a white paper titled “SPECIAL REPORT Agenda 21: And How to Stop It”.

That paper is available here in PDF file format:

The one certain thing, more discussion needs to be had about Agenda 21 and the 2030 Plan of the United Nations.

This will happen with or without liberal control of the Internet as a communications means. If world political and financial leadership is engaging in crimes against humanity in an experiment of mass genocide to save the planet, we all need to talk about this.

If Agenda 21 as population control is confirmed, we need to address those who perpetrated this plan. Or we need to inform the populace of the truth to stem another “War of the Worlds” type panic.

Either way, it requires that the media investigate and report without censorship.

AOC and her Green New Deal came to mind by researching this article and all the many aspects of it.

What might she know that the rest of us do not know? After all, looking at the iceberg outlined by the American Policy Center, she and her plan are above the waterline, so she must know something about what is below, right? If only we had a news media that asked these questions important to all of us.

Conservative news outlets can no longer report the news.

They get anonymously censored and banned by fake fact-checkers without the opportunity to defend their opinions. (Stunning: Facebook court filing admits ‘fact checks’ are just a matter of opinion)

Those in Big-Tech are accountable to nobody as they remain anonymous and out of the public eye. Therefore, it is hard to confront an invisible adversary whose primary goal is silence.

The public square is taking matters into its own hands.

They are doing end-around and workarounds to liberal-staffed search engines and streaming video services. Liberal social media platforms are slowly learning to become more accepting and tolerant of conservative viewpoints.

Free speech alternatives, such as Getter, Parler, and soon the new Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) are giving them competition. They will quickly take over the social media market.

Just as Fox News has taken over the cable news airwaves. With shows such as Tucker Carlson Tonight and Gutfield! winning nightly. (Tucker Carlson Leads Fox News To Big Win In Weekly Cable News Ratings and Winning! Greg Gutfeld Now Dominates All Late-Night Hosts in Total Viewers)

The world’s populace needs to keep looking beyond the mainstream news and using their discretion, not that of a millennial leftist in California, to determine the truth because it is out there.

