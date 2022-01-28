One final battle: Six former Navy SEALs identify America’s biggest threat

In an ad running to support six Navy SEALs for Congress, the narrator says that the candidates have given their blood on the battlefield to protect this nation from its enemies, but there is one last battle to be fought, and then the video stops showing photos of the warriors in combat zones around the world and focuses on a photo of Nancy Pelosi.

These warriors have banded together with a PAC supporting the six Navy SEAL combat veterans running for Congress this year. They collectively have determined that there is “one grave threat” left to America, and it is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and the Democrats who control Congress.

The video highlights the sacrifices these men made to protect America “from enemies all over the world.”

The ad features black-and-white photos of the six American combat veterans taken from their days serving in combat zones around the world. The six are, Morgan Luttrell (Texas’ eighth district), Brady Duke (Florida’s seventh district), Eli Crane (Arizona’s second district), Derrick Van Orden (Wisconsin’s third district), Ed Thelander (Maine’s first district), and Ryan Zinke (Montana’s first district).





A voice-over narrator tells viewers,

“They took a blood oath to defend America. They understand that the only easy day was yesterday. They know that our enemies are no match for their strength and their courage. These former Navy SEALs have protected America from enemies all over the world.” “Now,” the narrator concludes, “they have one grave threat left to defeat…”

A color photo of Nancy Pelosi, in her power suit and Covid defying hairdo, fills the screen.

What is most interesting about this video is not that these combat veterans want to continue to defend America against its enemies, both foreign and domestic. But rather that for the very first-time candidates have identified the biggest threat to America today; the Democrats in congress.

Democrats have never had a problem calling Trump a threat to democracy, nor have their sycophants in the media. Yet no one dare call Democrats anything but true patriots trying to preserve democracy and the American way of life, or else be labeled a racist, homophobe, and a litany of other derogatory names, replete with ridiculed, intended to silence the speaker.

Since Biden snuck in the back door at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Democrats have openly declared war on Trump supporters, conservatives, and patriots of all types, through bogus January 6 Investigations and by declaring patriotic organizations as domestic terrorists. Even PTA mothers who speak out for their children at school board meetings are now being investigated, and arrested, as domestic terrorists.

SEAL PAC, a super PAC that supports conservative military veterans running for Congress, created the ad.

The Pac is chaired by retired Navy SEALs commander Ryan Zinke, who represented Montana’s major congressional district before joining the Trump administration as Secretary of the Interior. Zinke is now running for the new home seat that Montana was awarded by the 2020 US Census.

“The midterm elections will help determine the direction of our country,” Zinke told Breitbart News. “The stakes couldn’t be higher. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the majority of the Democratic House pose a threat to America and the Constitution that veterans have fought for. SEAL PAC’s mission is to elect conservative military veterans to Congress. We have all sworn a blood oath to defend the Constitution. As presidents of SEAL PAC, I take our mission very seriously and we are working to elect a Conservative majority in Congress to get America back on track.”

Republicans in Congress have remained conspicuously silent despite the fact that rational, thinking persons in America know socialist Democrats are America’s greatest threat.

Yet not many, until these six combat veterans, have had the courage to give that threat a name. To not speak softly about Democrats, but proclaim loudly that Nancy Pelosi is the ring leader of a political cartel that inhabits the people’s house.

Identifying your enemy is the first step to defeating them.

Up until these warriors named the real enemy to our Constitution, no other politician has had the intestinal fortitude to do so. When Trump named the MSM as a threat to this nation, which they are, he was lambasted openly and Republicans remained, for the most part, silent in his defense. When Trump pushed back against the Clinton and Biden Crime Families, he was summarily dismissed as a raging lunatic.

And now the cat is out of the bag. The real enemy of America, and our Constitutional rights, sit in the House, Senate, and yes, in the White House.

When we go into the voting booth on November 8, let’s remember who had the courage to name the real enemy of America and our unique democratic republic.

As we pull the lever for our next congressman or woman, ask if they had the courage to stand up and name the true enemy of America? If not, find someone who did. Because after the 2022 mid-term elections, courageous members of Congress must stand up to the socialist Democrats trying to destroy the Constitution.

A record number of twenty-eight house democrats will be leaving Washington DC this November. A Gallup poll released Monday gives Republicans a five-point lead over Democrats. Last month, the non-partisan Cook Political Report released its 2022 House ratings showing Republicans as “clear favorites” to take control of Congress this year.

But that requires that every good man, woman, and patriot one and all get out in November and vote.

So, Let’s Go Brandon, and vote in a Congress ready, willing, and able to fight for real Americans!

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author.

