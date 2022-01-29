Old Neil Young cancels himself from Spotify

WASHINGTON. Censorship, we are learning, is a favorite weapon of the old and weak. Of late, there is no better example than the deeply wrinkled and sagging septuagenarian and crooner Neil Young. He believed his music catalog was in such demand he could coerce Spotify into pulling controversial, combative, and popular podcaster Joe Rogan from its digital streaming service,

“I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

At age 76, Young is only three years younger than the quickly deteriorating and unpopular Joe Biden. And like the geezer in the Oval Office, Young has a somewhat inflated self-image. Mimicking Biden, Young wants organs of information, news, and entertainment, to censor what he and sleepy Joe deem “misinformation.”

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading false information about vaccines, potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread about them.”

As all America should do in the face of such fascistic demands, Spotify removed Young’s music from its daily line-up and continues streaming it is a money-making, commercially viable, and socially relevant commodity, Joe Rogan.

The failed Young challenge followed a letter from roughly 270 so-called physicians asking the same of Spotify.

But independent journalists later discovered the names of dentists, veterinarians, and physician assistants among those demanding Rogan’s exile from the digital universe.





But even if the signatories were all members in good standing with the American Medical Association, why would they fear contrary opinions, even incorrect ones? Aren’t all the claims in their published “scientific” research subject to peer review?

As Nobel Prize-winning physicist Richard Feynman said,

“Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.”

In the age of Covid, the demand among ignorant experts in politics and politicized science is that non-credentialed laymen, like Rogan, never contradict them. And so, they demand the de-platforming of contrarians by Big Tech and banishment by employers.

Social and political conformity in the face of Covid-19 edicts isn’t gaining in popularity. “Nearly half of US adults have doubts about science,” says a study by John Hopkins University. They blame – what else – misinformation for a free people’s resistance to blind obedience.

The only thing more global than the Chinese flue is massive street demonstrations against the authoritarian mask, vaccine, and quarantine mandates.

Ancient Joe Biden and old, old Neil Young is losing the argument. And so is a diminished science, not even the minuscule Dr. Anthony Fauci can hide behind. Covid tyrants near and far are helping fuel a populist freedom movement around the globe.

