O authoritarian Canada – Tyrant Trudeau enacts the Emergencies Act

WASHINGTON. A nation famous for its politeness and civility is no more. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau removed the mask of affability and showed himself to be a petulant and petty tyrant. Dear Leader Trudeau seized unprecedented powers under Canada’s “Emergencies Act” for the first time since 1988 when the legislation passed.

He’s suspended the civil liberties of his citizens as a weapon to end the Freedom Trucker’s protest against his government’s authoritarian Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Under the heading “Application and Construction,” the act states in no uncertain terms that…

“… nothing in this Act derogates from the authority of the Government of Canada to deal with emergencies on any property, territory or area in respect of which the Parliament of Canada has jurisdiction.”

So, you ask, what constitutes an “emergency” under this broadly worded act?





A “national emergency” threatening the “sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the state.”

And that means any acts of resistance by the public to draconian mandates that challenge Canada’s parliamentary sovereignty—like mandated injections of hastily concocted, minimally tested vaccines into the body politic. Like coronavirus vaccines that demonstrably fail to prevent, as promised, one from contracting Covid-19.

Last January, a District Court judge ruled that pharmaceutical company Pfizer must release tens of thousands of documents containing data related to its vaccine side effects. The US Food and Drug Administration argues that this data should be kept secret for 75 years.

In support of his ruling, US District Judge Mark Pittman wrote,

“Open government is fundamentally an American issue – it is neither a Republican nor a Democrat issue. As James Madison wrote, ‘A popular Government, without popular information, or the means of acquiring it, is but a Prologue to a Farce or a Tragedy; or, perhaps, both. Knowledge will forever govern ignorance.’

The US Constitution of Madison’s construction would never have been ratified by the states if not for a pledge by Madison to include a Bill of Rights as an amendment to his governing document. A pledge he kept while serving in the first US Congress.

The Bill of Rights, said Madison, is written:

“to extinguish from the bosom of every member of the community any apprehension that there are those among his countrymen who wish to deprive them of the liberty for which they valiantly fought and honorably bled.”

Most of President Biden’s arbitrary and capricious vaccine mandates were declared unconstitutional by the US Supreme Court. Yet, under the pretext of regulating workplace safety, Biden tasked OSHA to use its regulatory authority to enforce his vaccine mandate.

As the high court later ruled,

“Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given the agency the power to regulate public health more broadly. Requiring the vaccination of 84 million Americans, selected simply because they work for employers with more than 100 employees, certainly falls in the latter category.”

Why was OSHA’s overly broad application of its mandate declared unconstitutional? Because the arbitrary nature of its regulatory overreach infringed on individual liberties.

Unlike America, Canada has no such legal protections for the individual against the democratic majority or its elected government. And like all democratic governments of the British Commonwealth, all sovereignty rests in their parliaments.

In America, “We the People” are sovereign and not the nation’s body of lawmakers.

“We the people,” said Abraham Lincoln, “are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men who pervert the Constitution.”

Democrat politicians and their media friends say democracy is under threat here in the US. Like Canadian strongman Justin Trudeau, they paint opponents to their rule as racists, homophobes, and Nazis.

And speaking of Nazis, Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Party received 33.1% of the vote in the German elections of 1933. And four short months after Hitler became chief executive of his nation’s government (chancellor), the German parliament voted – very democratically – to allow Hitler to rule by decree.

Thus, the German chancellor became Der Führer.

So, when you think of the millions of human beings killed during the Second World War, both civilians and the six million Jews whose deaths were calculated down to the last shriek of terror, never forget that those murders were expressions of the democratic will.

As Americans, we should continually thank our Founders for their staunch hatred of the evils so natural to democracy. And for bequeathing us a constitutional republic with a Bill of Rights to protect the individual’s freedoms.

“The republican is the only form of government which is not eternally at open or secret war with the rights of mankind,” said Thomas Jefferson.

And democratic parliamentarians Adolf Hitler and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau illustrate Jefferson’s point perfectly.

