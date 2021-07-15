NYT’s Cuba Libre: Calling for Freedom in Cuba is anti-government

WASHINGTON. The New York Times notes that Cuban protestors shouted: “‘freedom’ and other anti-government slogans.” Leave it to the New York Times, the nation’s “newspaper of record,” to identify the diametrically opposed Cuban camps.

The Times piece tends to suggest Cuba’s demonstrators are on par with America’s dreaded January 6 insurrectionists.

Hence the “anti-government” slight. Only horrific, fatigue-clad ruffians waiving Gadsden and American flags would dare oppose a conclave of distant, omnipresent overlords who just want to help. At the point of a gun, of course.

How could tens of thousands of Cubans denounce a government that so many on America’s left (media included) commend for its wonderful, socialized medical system? And yet the Times admits all the unpleasantness in Cuba centers on

“food and medicine shortages. In Cuba, the coronavirus outbreak unmasked the decay of the public health system.”

What happened to the health care system praised by such Hollywood numskulls as filmmaker Michael Moore?





According to the Times, Cuba has…

“… too few hospital beds and too many doctors abroad, often against their will, working for the state’s medical missions.”

What’s this? Socialist indentured servitude… slavery?

Back in 2017, the Times noted:

“Thousands of Cuban doctors work abroad under contracts with the Cuban authorities. Countries like Brazil pay the island’s Communist government millions of dollars every month to provide the medical services, effectively making the doctors Cuba’s most valuable export.

But the doctors get a small cut of that money, and a growing number of them in Brazil have begun to rebel. In the last year, at least 150 Cuban doctors have filed lawsuits in Brazilian courts to challenge the arrangement. They are demanding to be treated as independent contractors who earn full salaries, not agents of the Cuban state.”

As Dr. Yaili Jiménez Gutierrez told the Times,

“There comes a time when you get tired of being a slave.”

And in 2019, the Times also noted the role Cuban doctors play in Venezuela’s democratic socialism.

Dr. Yansnier Arias, for one, was instructed by his Cuban and Venezuelan handlers to deny oxygen to a 65-year-old heart patient. According to the Times, Dr. Arias’ socialist masters…

“… told him to use the oxygen as a political weapon instead: Not for medical emergencies that day, but to be doled out closer to the election, part of a national strategy to compel patients to vote for the government [of Venezuela’s socialist leader Nicolás Maduro].”

Perhaps the editorial staff at the Times should start reading their own newspaper?

They might come to realize that what threatens America is not the January 6 Capitol Hill demonstrators but socialism’s creeping authoritarianism in America.

In Washington, meanwhile, Democratic socialist, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, said of the Cuban demonstrations:

“All people have a right to protest and to live in a democratic society.”

Poor Bernie misses the point. Like most leftists, he conflates “democracy” with freedom. The two ideas are mutually exclusive.

Adolf Hitler, after all, was a product of parliamentary democracy.

With the Nazi Party winning over 30 percent of the vote in the German elections of 1933, Hitler became chancellor in a coalition government. Four weeks after assuming office, the German parliament voted to allow him to rule by decree.

The Second World War and Jewish Holocaust were products of the democratic will.

Cuban demonstrators wave American flags in the streets of Havana because they understand that in America there’s a higher principle than one-man, one-vote. And that is the preservation of individual liberty against the whims of dictators and democratic majorities alike. The US Bill of Rights is decidedly anti-democratic – “Congress shall make no law…”

It is recognition by a just government of the individual’s most precious private property – themselves.

What terrifies authoritarian villains – from Havana to Washington, DC – is more than call by unwashed plebeians for freedom. It’s those bold and astonishing words, like the ones scrawled on signs carried through the streets of Havana,

“We are no longer afraid.”

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. A cigar and bourbon aficionado, Steven is a political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler