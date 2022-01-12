Nuremberg 2.0 trail in the U.K. assigned a number allowing it to proceed.

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Sons of Liberty, a politically neutral organization, announced Nuremberg 2.0 has been assigned the criminal investigation number of 6029679/21. While this complaint and related investigation are local to the United Kingdom, it can and will go global. This will be as Crimes Against Humanity are recognized across country borders. A crime without a statute of limitations.

The case promises to be the world’s largest‐ever international criminal investigation and centers around both the pandemic of the spread of Covid-19 and the related mRNA experimental gene modification drugs developed and falsely promoted as vaccines to cure it. It was opened with the police of the United Kingdom who accepted the supporting information and agreed there is enough evidence to proceed under the above crime number.

Nuremberg 2.0 was lodged on the 20th of December 2021 by Sam White MD; Philip Hyland (PJH Law); Lois Bayliss (Broad Yorkshire Law) and a retired policeman by the name of Mark Sexton.





Those opening this criminal complaint in the U.K. have made requests for assistance to: International lawyer of the United States Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (nephew of J.F. Kennedy); International lawyer German Dr. Reiner Fuellmich (who won the case against Volkswagen Audi’s emissions scandal); German citizen Dr. Michael Yeadon (Former CEO of Pfizer); plus countless other doctors, professors, virologists, biologists, data experts, and lawyers nationally and internationally. It has been reported some have already made contact with investigators and have been acknowledged. Unity News Network reports:

“The complaint alleges (among other things) misfeasance and misconduct in public office; gross negligence manslaughter; corporate manslaughter, murder, conspiracy to murder, genocide, and crimes against humanity. The evidence submitted by Philip Hyland and Dr. Sam White against the MHRA is damning and shows they did not carry out due diligence surrounding the vaccine data, trials, and studies and that they continued to ignore the death, harm, and injury the vaccines cause.”

The complaint is as follows:

MISCONDUCT IN PUBLIC OFFICE – Crime reference number. 6029679/21

A complaint re ‘Misconduct in public office’ and ‘Gross negligent manslaughter was made at Hammersmith Police station on Monday the 20th of December 2021. A separate application is also lodged at the International Criminal Court.

1. evidence is being collated by Philip Hyland of PJH Law, Lois Bayliss of Broad Yorkshire Law and Dr. Sam White and is being sent to the Metropolitan Police – Hammersmith Criminal Investigation Department.

2. the demand to stop the V program remains a priority and the police are being reminded of this daily.

3. PJH Law (with the help of a senior QC) are preparing an injunction to apply to the high court to stop the V program.

4. a number of world-renowned experts, many of whom are doctors, lawyers, virologists, immunologists, scientists, professors, data and intelligence personnel, have added their names and offered assistance to the Metropolitan Police in support of this criminal investigation.

5. all Chief Constables in England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales have been contacted and made aware of the criminal complaint and the crime number allocation. They have also been made aware of the ICC application and that court’s subsequent acknowledgment.

6. the office of The Mayor of London (& Police Crime Commissioner) Sadiq Khan has been notified of the criminal investigation and the ICC application. He has been asked (as is his lawful duty) to instruct the Metropolitan Police to make a public announcement to stop the V program immediately. Every constable has a primary duty under his/her individual oath to protect the public from death, harm, injury, and loss.

7. The delegated Metropolitan Police Superintendent is aware of and has acknowledged the criminal complaint. Also, the credible witnesses making contact with him have been acknowledged and their details and evidence have been forwarded to Hammersmith CID by the Superintendent.

8. some members of Parliament have also been made aware of the criminal complaint and the application to the ICC.

9. after the live interview with Reiner Füllmich, Dr. Sam White was joined by the Advocate of the Indian Barr Association, Dipali Ojha, who confirmed a petition was filed in the High court in Bombay on the 25/11/21 against the V manufacturers. They have also instructed the Central Bureau of Investigation in India to look into the deaths of a number of victims due to the V. They cite Bill Gates and executive officers of the V companies who have collaborated together as being responsible. Applications for compensation in the hundreds of millions of dollars have been made.

10. there are a number of retired and serving lawyers and retired police constables now working flat out, to obtain statements from persons damaged by the V or who have recently lost loved ones post-vaccination.

11. the sheer volume of victims and relatives coming forward is making it impracticable to make personal contact with them all. We are therefore recommending all victims of the V to make contact with their local police force.

12. If any police force refuses to treat you as a victim of crime or provide a crime number remind them of the national crime recording standards as detailed below. If you believe you are a victim of crime, a crime report must be accepted. By the evidence being submitted to the Metropolitan Police we believe each individual has the right to be classed as a victim of crime. The injuries attributed to the V must be documented by the local police and a local crime number issued.

Injuries could be anything from actual bodily harm through to grievous bodily harm, manslaughter or ultimately murder.

Those in government, the NHS, and the MHRA all knew about the dangers of the V, (proof of this was provided to the Met) yet have done nothing to stop it.

In fact, they all continue to promote it as being the only safe remedy which it is not. All U.K. chief constables have been contacted therefore this information should have been filtered down to all constables and civilian staff to be made aware and to deal appropriately.” Meanwhile, German attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich has taken to the Internet to report the results of an international study which may have been the impetus of this criminal report.

(Reiner Fuellmich & Dr. Wolfgane – “new findings… enough to dismantle the vax-covid industry!“)

A massive study of some 145 different countries late last year found a direct causal relationship between an increase in deaths in those countries with higher Covid-19 vaccination rates. This study analyzed publicly available Covid-19 data across 145 countries to determine the causal effect of the vaccines on total deaths per million people and total cases per million people.

The study found:

“Results indicate that the treatment (vaccine administration) has a strong and statistically significant propensity to causally increase the values in either y1 (deaths per million people) or y2 (cases per million people) over and above what would have been expected with no treatment (vaccines)…”

“… 89.84% of statistically significant countries showed an increase in total deaths per million associated with COVID-19 due directly to the causal impact of treatment initiation…”

“… 86.78% of statistically significant countries showed an increase in total cases per million of COVID-19 due directly to the causal impact of treatment initiation. Causal impacts of the treatment on y1 ranges from -19% to +19015% with an average causal impact of +463.13%.

“…The statistically significant and overwhelmingly positive causal impact after vaccine deployment on the dependent variables total deaths and total cases per million should be highly worrisome for policymakers.”

The Sons of Liberty’s health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani believes this entire pandemic, and related vaccines, are related to a communist takeover of the world.

Kay Allison “Kate” Shemirani is said to be just another British conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer, and former nurse who lost her license to practice in 2020 for misconduct.

Shemirani is known for warning the public about the dangers of Covid-19, related vaccinations (YouTube bans “Anti-vaccine Information”. But the truth will prevail), and the dangers of 5G technology to the human body. Shemirani said of her hearing before the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) of the U.K.,

“However, they [the NMC] had broken due process in the case against me, which was unfair, which they didn’t follow their own guidelines, which was a kangaroo court.”

Shemirani resigned from her nursing position before the hearing so she claims she could not have had her license pulled by the NMC. She is now charging the NMC with being complicit in the entire operation of vaccine distribution against the public good.

#####

