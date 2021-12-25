NORAD detects Brandon – seeking missile on Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON — There was an awkward Christmas Eve photo-op with the president and Mrs. Biden and the folks at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). As you know, NORAD not only tracks the skies for possible hostile missile attacks, it trails Santa Claus as flying reindeer pull his sleigh across the heavens as he delivers gifts to good boys and girls the world over.

This year’s White House-linked event was opened to outside callers. That’s when a father known only as Jared dialed in and wished the first couple a…

“… Merry Christmas and Let’s Go Brandon.”

A befuddled “Sleepy” Joe responded,

“Let’s go Brandon, I agree.”

As you surely know by now, “Let’s go Brandon” is a much cleaner euphemism for “f…k Joe Biden.” That boisterous refrain chanted loudly at sports venues around the country.





It’s reminiscent of the time an obnoxious reporter noted to baseball legend Babe Ruth that his salary was greater than that of the president of the United States. “Why not?” Ruth quipped, “I had a better year than he did.”

The Babe’s been dead seventy-three years. But he’s still having a better year than our current president. President Brandon.

Build Back Biden

But back to Brandon.

Media reports claim everyone is down in the dumps in the Biden White House. Even the annual visit from Santa won’t improve the mood. A short year ago, White House flunkies thought riding faux President Joe Biden’s coattails into power would be a career booster. This Christmas, they’re seriously disappointed.

Biden’s low approval ratings have infected the voting public’s view of Democrats in general, placing them in a very negative light. This has inspired many Dem incumbents to announce they will not seek reelection lest they face certain, humiliating defeat. Worse, staffers working for Biden and his good-humored vice president continue padding their résumés for the new year ahead. (NORAD hasn’t tracked their flight. Yet.) Elsewhere, at least for a time, rumors also spread that Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was searching for a retirement property in tropical Florida.

Back in the White House, with his Build Back Biden legislative agenda in tatters, old Joe’s been reduced to a lame duck before he even marks his first anniversary in the White House.

Many believe that Biden’s cognitive abilities are severely limited. When he speaks publicly, his voluminous reference notes pour like a waterfall from the podium and over the presidential seal. It may be a blessing that Biden is oblivious to the world crumbling around him and his caretaker, Dr. Jill.

As a sharp-tongue wit once said,

“A lot of people have dementia, which is great, because then they don’t recognize me.”

Here’s hoping that in the new year to come, Joe Biden, our own creepy Grandpa Krampus, enjoys his mental oblivion, fails to recognize us – the victims of his disastrous leadership – and leaves Americans in blissful peace.

As the folks at NORAD discovered this holiday season, more Americans now believe in Santa Claus than they do in Joe Biden.

Want proof? Check out the strange but real NORAD-Biden-Brandon video clip below, courtesy Tom Cridland.