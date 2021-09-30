TEXAS: The military is no longer seeking a few good men and women. Instead what we have is one good man. And he is being attacked by a bunch of bad men. Bad men giving new meaning to the term “mean green.” The same men have taken much from the esprit de corps. The good man is Lt Colonel Stuart Scheller, U.S.M.C. The bad men are those above him in the chain of command. All Military leaders who stand by without voicing an objection. Or who are directly involved in gagging and imprisoning Colonel Scheller. (Soldiers of Valor: Generals Billy Mitchell, MacArthur, Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller)

A chain of command, which, incidentally, he did not “break.” He simply asked, quite legally within the Uniform Code of Military Justice, UCMJ, and to paraphrase: “What the hell happened?”

Lt. Colonel Stuart Scheller’s life will no longer be the same.

Scheller is in jail and forfeiting his potential pay and allowance for any retirement. (36 members of Congress sign letter calling for Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller’s immediate release from grim military brig after he was detained for repeatedly criticizing chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal)

He has had the misfortune to serve in the Marine Corps at a time when insolvency of the character of one’s superiors, as well as their political disdain for the time-honored tradition (and blessing) of taking care of one’s men first, was an honored axiom. At least in the Marine Corps, it was so.





Unfortunately, he has served in the 21st century politically correct military. A military where service is no longer a sacrifice. Service now is becoming a target for expendability. (Forgetting history, Milley and top generals threw logistics and lives to Taliban wolves)

Even the old recruitment slogan “Looking for a Few Good Men,” has been turned away, like flushing excrement into the feminist sewers.

Now we have officers who are inefficient, ineffectual, and live for the politically correct tenets that will enrich them.

And provide them plush influence-peddling jobs after retirement. Most often with military contractors who lurk and savage the public taxpayers like sex-perverts in a nudist colony. These officers pose for the cameras in their military dress like Khrushchev mugging for our American Pravda. They are much like the judges in Planet of the Apes.

They cover their eyes, ears, and mouths because they are incapable of honorable deliberation. (Why did Joseph Stalin, Nikita Khrushchev and Leonid Breznev wear military uniforms when Lenin and the later Soviet leaders did not? – History Stack Exchange)

An American debacle in Afghanistan touches historical memories of Gallipoli. Wherein a famous leader blundered, costing the lives of thousands of British soldiers; Winston Churchill. He at least took the responsibility for his bloody blundering and resigned as Lord of the admiralty. History gave him another chance probably because he owned up. He did not “pass the buck.” (Winston Churchill’s World War Disaster – HISTORY)

Unfortunately, Colonel Scheller is an anachronist in the Corps.

Sheller’s backbone and Semper Fidelis Esprit de Corps is from the past, in the character of men like Lewis “Chesty” Puller, Smedley Butler and Dan Daly, and Joe Foss.

Lt. Col. Sheller shares the same Semper Fidelis barracks with Generals David Berger (Commandant) and Kenneth McKenzie serving as under-lords to general Mark Milley, U.S. Army, and Lloyd Austin, Secretary of defense. The whole bunch serving under a demented and corrupt Joe Biden.

However, it is the last bunch who bear the blood of the 11 Marines, Navy Corpsman, and Army Soldier murdered in Kabul.

But it seems to be Colonel Scheller who is to be the 21st century Alfred Dreyfus and will be lied about, tried, and fired. Maybe, one day, like Dreyfus Colonel Scheller will be free, with his pension intact.

Now those barely competent superiors and their Pentagon plebian toadies are waiting inside their castle-pentagon. With their polished brass shinning under a 700-billon dollar budget who will court-marshal Colonel Scheller without fanfare. All in order to protect themselves..

A long time ago, when graduation day at Parris Island came, we marched in review past the Mount Suribachi monument. As we , while the Marine Corps band played The Marine Corp Hymn. Only those who had taken on the callouses along with the muscle strain and extra demanding training could appreciate the es spirit de corps of the moment.

The officers that day, from the Commandant down to the most junior 2nd Lieutenant were, like Colonel Scheller, good men.

Semper Fi Colonel. Unfortunately, there ain’t no Churchill-like character in the White House or The Pentagon these days.

As Jack says, they can’t handle the truth!