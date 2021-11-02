No if, ands, or butts: “Let’s go, Brandon,” the jokes are Joe and his policies

WASHINGTON: Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal once said, “Humor is the weapon of unarmed people: it helps people who are oppressed to smile at the situation that pains them.” But our fascistic and grim mainstream media is fuming over a joke. One at the expense of the man whose head-sniffing peculiarities, forgetfulness, and tendency to nod off they once dismissed as mere “folksiness.”

That man is Brandon, a.k.a., faux President Joe Biden. The man whose public approval rating stands at 42 percent. This is from the same public that believes, by 71 percent, the nation is “heading in the wrong direction.”

“It’s a terrible poll for the president,” said Chuck Todd of NBC’s Meet the Press, “not a good poll for the Democratic Party.”

But the last straw for our media betters came as embarrassing chants broke out at sporting events across America – from collegiate football stadiums to the stands at The World Series – “F*%k Joe Biden!”, or its cleaner version, “Let’s go, Brandon!”

CNN’s Tristan Snell said the chant “has become the MAGA version of ‘Sieg Heil.'”





MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian even suggested a gun store owner, who printed the phrase on AR-15 rifles as a marketing gimmick, engaged in “threats against the president.”

You see, if we don’t take the senile Joe Biden seriously, then we don’t take his socialist party’s agenda seriously.

And that means we don’t take the fake news seriously either.

Ridicule is dismissive. It telegraphs to the horse’s ass on the receiving end that we’re laughing too hard and too loud to hear anything they have to say.

It’s reminiscent of the time comedian Dick Shawn had his San Diego audience rolling in the aisles. When he suddenly dropped face first to the stage while in mid joke, it received a huge and sustained laugh. They didn’t realize Shawn had suffered a massive heart attack and died before he hit the floor.

Shawn’s comedic antics deftly put them into such a laughing stupor, sudden death failed to dampen their mood.

With calamities now befalling the nation – humiliation in Afghanistan, hyperinflation, supply-chain disruptions, draconian vaccine mandates, an unprecedented crisis at our southern border – we can either choose to laugh or cry.

And so, Americans choose to laugh at the deteriorating old fool in which the Deep-State/media complex placed all their hopes and dreams. The Great White Hope and exemplar of modern American Progressivism, Joe Biden.

And so, we chant, “Let’s go, Brandon!”

