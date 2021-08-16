No flights to American freedom, unless you’re an illegal immigrant

WASHINGTON: Not even fake-news CNN can deny it any longer. Network correspondent Stephen Collinson said,

“The debacle of the US defeat and chaotic retreat in Afghanistan is a political disaster for Joe Biden, whose failure to orchestrate an urgent and orderly exit will further rock a presidency plagued by crises and stain his legacy.”

The other crisis alluded to is obvious. (Biden’s statement ‘washing hands’ of Afghanistan ‘is one of most shameful in US history’: Left and right-wing media unite in condemnation of America’s ‘chaotic retreat’ and ‘betrayal’ of Afghan people)

It’s President Biden’s facilitation of the worst surge in illegal immigration at America’s southern border in twenty years. Add to this the administration’s policy to fly these “asylum-seekers” to points far and wide (at taxpayer expense) before releasing them into American society.





This is as reports come in of a surge in COVID cases among illegals.

All this while the Biden administration did little to ease the air transportation to American soil of Afghan translators and others who helped US diplomatic and military forces during America’s bungled occupation and rebuilding of Afghanistan.

The kind of people the Taliban have begun to abuse and murder as they solidify power.

(Warning: Video is horrific example of blood on Biden’s hands)

#Taliban shot dead a young man just bcz he had Afghanistan flag on his motorcycle.

The world is silent over Taliban's atrocities😭#SanctionPakistan https://t.co/njhFvAaEKk — Bellal Mangal (@BellalMangal2) August 12, 2021

A Twitter video shows a Taliban fighter shooting his weapon out a car window at a young man on a motorcycle. The young man’s offense? He had an Afghanistan flag affixed to his motorcycle.

Another video shows Afghan comedian Nazar Mohammad, who once mocked the Taliban, surrounded by Taliban fighters who beat him shortly before his murder.

This is very upsetting but needs to be put out. Nazar Mohammad a famous comedian in Kandahar #Afghanistan was taken out of his home this week and murdered. But first humiliated for all Afghans to see. For making people laugh. The Taliban animals are back. I have no other words. pic.twitter.com/Q2fFwYjxdS — Omid Djalili (@omid9) July 28, 2021

Back in the US, meanwhile, the Associated Press reports the folks at US Customs and Border Protection are

“Dropping migrants off in cities along the border at burgeoning shelters and bus stations.”

They’ve also

“Begun flying migrants to other cities for processing and releasing them directly into communities without going through ICE [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] …”

It’s small comfort for trapped Afghans facing imminent torture and death at the hands of the Taliban that the Biden administration is as contemptuous of them as it is average Americans. Or that America’s faux president is as accommodating of the terrorists that helped Al Qaeda hijackers fly commercial airliners into New York City skyscrapers as he is securing illegal foreign flights to US cities around the country.

If CNN suddenly sees the Biden “presidency plagued by crises,” it’s because his steep mental decline renders him incapable of dancing the political sidestep, like his old pal Barack Obama.

It’s no accident Biden hides inside the presidential compound at Camp David Maryland as Afghanistan burns.

The image of a frail Biden, his shoulders hunched and looking overwhelmed at the news from Afghanistan, reveals the unintended consequence of the stolen 2020 presidential election.

And the media, who until now has provided cover for the big election steal and the fraudulent administration it spawned, can no longer look the other way.

So, don’t be surprised if you begin hearing rumblings in the media for Democrats in Congress to begin conversations about invoking that interesting provision in the Constitution’s 25th Amendment.

The one allowing administration cabinet heads and leaders in Congress to remove the president because he can’t “discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

The befuddled septuagenarian is the perfect fall guy for the failed policies of an equally befuddled political party.

One ready to leave Biden on the tarmac as their plane lifts off into the wild, blue yonder.

