New York Times discovers Hunter Biden’s laptop to be real

WASHINGTON. You might not have heard some interesting news over the deafening shouts for war with Russia by members of Congress and the leaders in state media. More than a year after media outlets called the New York Post’s bombshell stories concerning Hunter Biden’s laptop “Russian disinformation,” the New York Times grudgingly admits it is all real,

“In the year after he disclosed a federal investigation into his ‘tax affairs’ in late 2020, President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, paid off a significant tax liability, even as a grand jury continued to gather evidence in a wide-ranging examination of his international business dealings, according to people familiar with the case.”

Oh, and there’s this,

“People familiar with the investigation said prosecutors had examined emails between Mr. Biden… and others about Burisma and other foreign business activity. Those emails were obtained by The New York Times from a cache of files that appears to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop. The email and others in the cache were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation.”

And let’s not forget Big Tech giants Twitter and Facebook prevented the dissemination of the Post story over their platforms as a sign of fealty to the Democratic Party and a push for greater censorship on behalf of the party/media’s dissembling narratives.

Nearly two years ago, 50 former US intelligence officials signed a letter expressing their suspicion that the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story was fake news. And more than this, that it was evidence of Russian interference in the 2020 presidential election.





In part, the letter said,

“… our experience makes us deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case.”

The letter was signed by James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, and former CIA directors Michael Hayden, Leon Panetta, and John Brennan.

The Deep State narrative that Russia has been seeking to “influence” US elections is as phony as the Hillary Clinton-inspired Trump/Russia collusion hoax. When it comes to undue influence in American elections, the Russians have nothing on Democrats and their minions among the press and intelligence community.

Back in September of 2020, the Times noted that Senate Democrats attempting to stop the release of a GOP report on Hunter Biden’s laptop…

“… argued that the Homeland Security Committee’s inquiry into the younger Mr. Biden was aiding a Russian attack on the election by reviving the same unsubstantiated claims about the Bidens that American authorities have said Moscow was promoting…”

Wikipedia even included this bit of Democrat disinformation on its pages,

“The Biden-Ukraine conspiracy theory is a series of unevidenced claims centered on the false allegation that 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden engaged in corrupt activities related to the employment of his son Hunter Biden by the Ukrainian gas company Burisma while he was Vice President of the United States.”

Yet the Times received a Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the false, un-evidenced Russia-collusion fabrications in the Christopher Steele dossier. Claims that became the basis of an FBI counterintelligence investigation of Trump and his administration. Claims that were later proved false. And lest we forget, claims that also triggered the appointment of a special counsel to “investigate” Trump.

As we now know, the claim that Trump was a “tool of Vladimir Putin” was a lie. But the Biden Administration still employs this smear. Ditto the bipartisan Uniparty members of Congress calling for a war with Russia over Ukraine.

The Post’s stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop and its treasure trove of emails were genuine breaking news. Those stories clearly linked then-Veep Joe Biden to his family’s sleazy, likely criminal activities. And even then, those stories were clearly true. True enough to impel a federal grand jury to examine the salacious evidence ahead of issuing criminal indictments.

But the New York Times tells Hunter Biden not to worry. His belated tax payments to Uncle Sam…

“… could make it harder for prosecutors to win a conviction or a long sentence for tax-related offenses, according to tax law experts, since juries and judges tend to be more sympathetic to defendants who have paid their bills.”

Clearly, the Times would have us see Hunter Biden, international businessman of mystery, as a mere tax evader.

But nowhere in its 1,850-word story does the Times mention Hunter used his father’s high US government position as leverage. Leverage to secure those foreign business deals that enriched the Biden clan. Deals with companies in whose fields Hunter had no practical experience. Clear-as-day evidence he sold political influence that explains US Attorney David C. Weiss’ “wide-ranging examination of his [Hunter’s] international business dealings.”

But the NY Times admitting the NY Post got its Hunter Biden laptop story right proves one big thing. Namely, that wright-wing “conspiracy theories” often end up more accurate than the false, Deep State/New York Times narratives. The ones that always win Pulitzer Prizes.