New video shows proof of Pennsylvania Election Fraud – Now what?

WASHINGTON — More evidence that when the mainstream media states there is no evidence of 2020 election fraud, they lie. A new whistleblower video captures Delaware County, Pennsylvania officials plotting to recreate missing election data from the November 2020 contest. On the video, we can watch one official bragging the local Democrat district attorney “owes him” (a favor?). Authorities must hold those individuals involved in such activities accountable for the likely compromised election results.

These recordings represent the latest evidence confirming election fraud by officials in Delaware County of Pennsylvania. According to a source familiar with the recordings, it shows the extent they took to hide widespread violations of the state’s election laws.

The videos emerged as a result of a lawsuit filed in November of 2021.

The lawsuit alleged county election officials destroyed election data in response to a May 21, 2021 Right to Know Request filed with Delaware County. The case requested the final certified return sheets from the Nov. 3, 2020, general election for all Delaware County precincts. Also within the request are the corresponding tapes from the voting machines.

Whistleblower Regina Miller, who worked as a contract employee for Delaware County, secretly recorded the behind-the-scenes videos of election officials after she witnessed conduct that concerned her.





Conservative Daily’s Joe Oltmann recently hosted Stefanie Lambert and Tom Carroll in an interview about this matter. Lambert is an attorney from Michigan; Carroll is an attorney in Pennsylvania. (Michigan lawyer Lambert confirms fraud in Michigan’s 2020 Election)

Scary and unbelievable

Podcast host Joe Oltmann says he finds revelations both scary and unbelievable in that the mainstream media is ignoring the election fraud story. Oltmann says he thinks the videos and litigation should decertify the election of Pennsylvania in total.

Videos captured Delaware County officials destroying election materials or blocking out “derogatory” information in the copies made in response to the Right to Know Request. The most recent video captures two election officials discussing using “blank” V-drives, or thumb drives, to record results from election machines, to recreate artificial election results reported by the county.

The two attorneys involved in bringing justice to Pennsylvania voters call this case the case of “Steal and Conceal.” They committed fraud in the 2020 election and then attempted to cover it up in 2021. Delaware was the last county in Pennsylvania to report, determining the election of electors for Pennsylvania.

Delaware County includes about half of Philadelphia.

Lambert shows videos of Jim Savage fist-bumping President Obama and then a second video where she shows Vice President Biden joking or out of his mind again, “My name is Joe Biden, and I work for Leo Gerard.” Gerard is another person involved.

Attorney Lambert sums up her findings by saying:

“I was curious when I started reviewing this case about how Jim Savage wound up in Delaware County with no election experience. He got paid a very good salary to go run the voting machine warehouse, so that’s the background on how he ended up in Delaware County for the 2020 Election ‘to wield his sword,’ as he stated. Um, we do have a whistleblower, and when I began reviewing that evidence along with all the witness testimony, affidavits, direct evidence, documents… I could go on and on. I started analyzing which laws did they follow in Delaware County with the 2020 Election because I saw so many laws that they broke. I couldn’t find one. I have yet to find a law that they actually followed with this election. Um, there are 40 defendants that we have sued on this lawsuit all the way up to the executive director Howard Lazarus, Jim Savage, Jim Allen who came in from Cook County (Illinois) as part of the conceal.”

Oltmann interrupts to say, “He came from Chicago!”

Lambert laughs and continues,

“That’s right; he came from Chicago. Interestingly, he was accused in Chicago of covering up certain evidence. We have Maryann Jackson, who was hired as the Interim Director of Elections with no experience running elections. So what I have found is:

1. That they didn’t follow the law.

2. They admitted on film that they didn’t follow the laws and are hoping to next time.

3. They created absolute chaos intentionally surrounding the election to allow the bad actors to commit the fraud and allowed the to be the last county in Pennsylvania to report the results allowing them to change the election.”

Attorney Carroll then adds,

“I think in addition to the last county, it is also important to know that it’s right outside of Philadelphia, it’s the 5th largest county in population, but it is one of the most densely populated counties. And that is why they had their hooks in that machine in Delaware County.”

Oltmann (who filed the suit) and Lambert mentioned that the voting machines used were Hart Intercivic machines, the same machines Lambert exposed in Michigan’s election-fraud investigation.

Lambert said plaintiffs Gregory Stenstrom, Leah Hoopes, and Ruth Morin brought the suit. Stenstrom, a 2020 Republican poll watcher, became an outspoken critic regarding alleged irregularities in ballot canvassing in Delaware County.

Defendants include election officials Marilyn Heider and James Ziegelhoffer, Delaware County, the Delaware County Board of Elections, and the Delaware County Bureau of Elections.

In early 2021, a whistleblower working for the Delaware County Bureau of Elections began inquiring why multiple documents about the Nov. 3, 2020 elections were being destroyed in southeastern Pennsylvania county.

Then last May, attorneys filed a request via Pennsylvania’s public-transparency law, asking for election data and records for the 2020 November elections. That request specifically asked for return sheets. Responsible election personnel record election results on these official documents. In addition, the proposal includes voting-machine tapes showing the in-person vote totals for each county precinct.

According to the videos and the sources regarding the lawsuit, many such records were destroyed. Why? Because Delaware County officials violated numerous election laws. The question remains as to whether they attempted to hide evidence of election law violations.

The alleged destruction of records was, sources say, done to ensure that the records eventually provided matched the election results that were reported in Nov. 2020.

In one video, the chief custodian and voting machine warehouse supervisor for Delaware County’s Voting Machine Department, James Savage, talks with another election official blocked from the camera’s view.

The two discuss the Right to Know Request, with Savage inquiring about “recreating data.” The off-camera individual suggests an approach to recreating results for “these jokers” and “then create another set for the next set of jokers.” This is an apparent reference to the individuals who filed the Right-to-Know request. “but we cut it up and then we create a permanent record,” he says.

“Here you go, here you go,” the Delaware election official says as they hand over “official election data.” The unseen individual then continues, “We scan those cut, copied sheets in.”

The videos featuring Savage are particularly concerning because the Delaware County Return Board, in transmitting its report to the Delaware County Board of Election, singled out Savage and his staff for “his guidance and help” in the Return Board’s November 2020 reconciliation project. Also troubling was the Return Board’s inability to reconcile the election results for 79 precincts within Delaware County, including issues with some precincts that involved inconsistencies between the list of voters and the county return sheets, with the Return Board referring those precincts to Delaware County D.A. Jack Stollsteimer.

One video shows Tom Gallagher, a lawyer and elected official in Delaware County, destroying elongated pieces of paper – allegedly the voting-machine tapes election officials must preserve.

In that recording, the whistleblower asks Gallagher off-camera why he is tearing up the documents. Gallagher replies,

“At this point, I don’t want anybody to pick it up and think that we threw stuff away.” Another election official, James Ziegelhoffer (identified as Ziggy), then says, “We’re gonna have a little campfire going.”

In the second video whistleblower, Miller then says,

“What I don’t understand – and this makes, honestly, this makes me nervous – is why tapes were being thrown away,” to Ziggy. Ziegelhoffer begins to protest, saying, “No tapes were….”

Then we can see Ziegelhoffer and other election officials throwing away tapes. She again asked why they did so.

That same video goes on to display still shots of voting-machine tapes in a garbage bin; a box labeled “misc[ellaneous] scanner tapes not attached to return sheets, Nov. 3, 2020;” a return sheet with a handwritten note reading “11/14/2020, more than 300 blank ballots received.”

A final still shot shows a handwritten note:

“There is a discrepancy in total ballots received because ballot box and return sheet indicate 300 received, but 330 blank ballots returned—11/14/2020.”

A third video captures a conversation between county Voting Machine Warehouse Supervisor Jim Savage and Director of Election Operations James Allen. They discussed the disposal of “pads and second scanners.”

After Allen brings this subject up, Savage replies, “We can’t talk about it anymore.”

When Allen asks him why, Savage says, “It’s a felony.”

A fourth video shows Gallager speaking to the whistleblower off-camera. He says that another county official handed him a box of election records. That official told him it contained missing vDrives from at least the communities of Chester, Haverford, and Folcroft.

The whistleblower asked Gallagher why those vDrives, which hold vote tabulation information apparently went missing. Replied Gallagher: “I have no idea.”

The cases related to this may go to trial before 2023. At this point, there has not been anybody arrested.

#######

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing. He used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth. Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter. And shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parler

LinkedIn

Truth ap @CommDigiNews