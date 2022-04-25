DETROIT: Yet another video exposing election fraud in Michigan in the November 2020 election between President Trump and Joe Biden has come to light. These revelations are increasingly calling into question the competence of Attorney General Merrick Garland as he seems less our top cop than a political hack of the Democrat People’s Party. Dinesh D’Souza’s 2000 Mules releases May 2. While we wait, The Gateway Pundit reveals new proof of election fraud using Absentee Drop Boxes during the November 2020 Election.

While working with 100 Percent Fed Up, Gateway Pundit recently released stunning video footage of a woman filling out multiple ballots before dropping them in Michigan’s absentee ballot dropbox. In addition, true the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht and The Gateway Pundit’s Gregg Phillips have been working with Dinesh D’Souza as he creates yet another bombshell. His new movie, “2000 Mules,” is due out the first week of May. D’Souza’s “2000 Mules” documentary proves 2020 Election Fraud is said to include video footage obtained from security cameras of ballot boxes in key states across America.





The videos used in conjunction with cell phone geo-tracking tracing prove, without a doubt, that the 2020 Election was stolen from President Donald Trump.

Tracing 2,000 Mules

Using commercially available geo-tracking cell phone data, True the Vote has been able to take footage from drop boxes across America in suspect election fraud states of Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan to track over 2,000 mules (illegal ballot harvesters) wearing gloves and disguises to stuff ballot boxes. Cell phone ping data used in conjunction with security video footage was obtained by True The Vote to determine the pattern.

Some of the mules seen on GPS maps were driving a circuit multiple times as they repeatedly looped back to ballot drop boxes.

Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit highlights the investigative work with Patty McMurray of 100 Percent Fed Up and Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, both of True The Vote. This group did uncover a massive systematic criminal election fraud ring that existed in at least five critical swing states. Trump won in 2016 but was said to have lost in 2020.

The video highlights:

A woman passenger in a silver Buick sedan pulled up to the Farwell Recreation Center at 2711 E. Outer Drive in Detroit.

The camera records her in the video leaving the parked vehicle and walking with a fistful of ballots in hand to an absentee ballot dropbox. Approaching the dropbox, another person behind her pulls up, rolls down the window, and appears to hand her more ballots to drop in the box. She seems to take them and places them into the dropbox for the person in the vehicle behind her.

Then, incredulously, she realizes the ballots have not been signed. Going back to the car, she begins to sign each individual ballot stacking them on the dashboard, all in clear view of the security camera. The video clearly shows her with pen in hand, signing the ballots.

After signing her ballots, she walks back to the dropbox, drops them in, and walks away.

A U.S. Postal carrier is making multiple trips to a dropbox, stuffing multiple ballots into it first in their service vehicle and then, later, in their car.

These videos raise a number of questions every American should be asking right now:

Where the hell is the FBI and DOJ in investigating this matter?

Why should taxpayers payroll the FBI and DOJ if they will remain derelict in duty as partisan hacks for the DNC?

If private citizens can do this kind of outstanding investigative crime-solving, why isn’t the FBI and DOJ taking over and pressing charges after these findings?

How many of these criminals captured in video participating in systematic election fraud have been arrested and prosecuted?

Who was the person, or persons, behind the systematic election fraud conspiracy to take out President Trump from a second term?

Why is there not a law to prevent mainstream news media from reporting about this election not having any fraud when that is so obviously a known lie now?

Was Joe Biden the mastermind behind this systematic election fraud scheme in 5 states?

Hard to imagine he would have had the cognitive skill set. Still, he did say, “We have put together, I think, the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” Which, of course, was quickly dismissed as yet another Biden ‘gaffe.’

