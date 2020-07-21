New Nick Damore documentary to re-examine Kennedy conspiracy theory

WASHINGTON — Untimely death. It was something of a specialty for late reporter and author Leo J. Damore. His ex-wife recalled an evening in 1969 when a telephone call from her husband’s employer, The Cape Cod News, interrupted their dinner plans. Massachusetts Sen. Edward “Ted” Kennedy had driven his car and young campaign worker, Mary Jo Kopechne, off a narrow bridge and into the cold, shallow waters off Chappaquiddick.

Sen. Kennedy lived. Ms. Kopechne did not.

A mysterious death

Twenty-seven years later, it was investigative journalist Damore who lay prematurely dead. He was the apparent victim of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Worse, his interesting life and tragic death don’t even merit an author page on Wikipedia.

“I’d hear whispers and, at a certain point, I wondered what really happened,” the late author’s son Nick recently told People magazine. He recalls his father saying two weeks before his death, “If anything ever happens to me, there’s a box under my bed for you.” (The Life & Sudden Death of Chappaquiddick Author Leo Damore — and His Missing Manuscript)

Nick Damore never found that metal box.





Chappaquiddick coverup

The late Leo Damore’s ongoing fascination with untimely deaths associated with the Kennedy clan – along with efforts to shield America’s so-called “royal family” from public scrutiny – became the object of his insatiable curiosity. This was also the subject of his 1988 best-selling book “Senatorial Privilege: The Chappaquiddick Coverup.”

Unsurprisingly, the Kennedy clan – its attorneys, fixers, and media toadies – worked tirelessly to suppress his book. But it still sold briskly, despite ongoing news blackouts and shunning by critics.

The other dead woman

Before his death in 1996, Damore got down to writing a book about the unsolved murder of Washington, D.C. socialite Mary Pinchot Meyer. Meyer’s brother-in-law, former Washington Post Managing Editor Ben Bradley, admitted she had an affair with President John F. Kennedy.

Conservative radio and TV host Howie Carr noted in his forward to the 2018 reprinting of “Senatorial Privilege” that Damore had given a Mary Pinchot Meyer biographer the following comment.

“What do you think it would do to the beatification of Kennedy if this woman said, ‘It wasn’t Camelot, it was Caligula’s court.”

If Damore’s untimely death was the result of foul play, his son believes the motivation was his father’s pending book.

He told People magazine his father “didn’t get the message with Chappaquiddick, which was—back off a little bit.”

Nick Damore says his father told him of phone calls received in the dead of night threatening to burn down his house. He believes that his father likely possessed Meyer’s diary with entries detailing her affair with JFK. That diary has gone missing.

A documentary in the making

Was it in the metal box under his father’s bed? The box which also mysteriously disappeared? This and many other questions Nick Damore and his partner, filmmaker Matt Cascella, promise to ask – and perhaps to answer – in their upcoming Gofundme-supported documentary on the interesting life and times of Kennedy family nemesis Leo J. Damore.

Top Image: Leo Damore and his 10-year-old son Nick. Photo is screen capture from Nick Damore’s gofundme page.



