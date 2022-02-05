Neither Whoopi Goldberg or Marjorie Taylor Greene are Ilhan Omar

LOS ANGELES, February 4, 2021 — Entertainer Whoopi Goldberg kicked off Black History Month by setting off a racial firestorm. The ladies of “The View” have a history of incendiary comments and actions that would get people who were less famous and less politically liberal fired. In the cancel culture era, being a liberal is the only thing that allows people involved with blackface scandals to remain gainfully employed.

Despite culturally appropriating Jewish culture, the woman formerly known as Caryn Elaine Johnson is not Jewish.

Nevertheless, Johnson’s famous alter ego Whoopi Goldberg decided to discuss the Holocaust. Goldberg is not a historian or even an adjunct professor in academia. For those who still do not get it, entertainers who reference the Holocaust, Adolf Hitler, or Nazis frequently have no idea what they are talking about. As former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy pointed out to Harris Faulkner on “Outnumbered,” being famous is not the same thing as knowing things.

Goldberg actually stated that the Holocaust had nothing to do with race.

Her “reasoning,” was that since the Nazi murderers and the Jews they murdered were both Caucasian, there was no racial component to the Holocaust. Anyone with the slightest understanding of the Holocaust knows that Goldberg’s comments were ignorant and offensive. Jews come in all colors. There are black Jews, Hispanic Jews, and Asian Jews. While most European Jews in the 1940s were white, the Nazis did not consider them to be white. The Nazis viewed the Jews as an inferior race.

The Holocaust was absolutely a case of one race using their perceived Aryan racial superiority and purity to murder people they labeled racially inferior.

Again, this is not Goldberg’s first racially charged incident. She laughed heartily as her then-boyfriend Ted Danson dressed up in blackface, using the n-word repeatedly in front of her. Danson, a liberal, was given a free pass for his comments. Goldberg escaped serious scrutiny for playing along. Goldberg also defended her current co-host Joy Behar for dressing up in blackface. Liberal privilege again meant a free pass.





Goldberg did receive pushback from her co-stars, who disagreed with her Holocaust comments.

When Joy Behar and Ana Navarro are the voices of reason, the entire world knows Goldberg jumped the shark. Even hardcore leftist Jonathan Greenblatt at the uber-liberal Anti-Defamation League called out Goldberg for her comments. The ADL often spends its time demonizing conservatives and whitewashing comments by liberals.

The fact that the ADL’s leftist leader called out Goldberg speaks volumes.

Goldberg’s attempts to clean up her comments were disastrous. Even ultra-leftist late-night host Stephen Colbert could not rescue Goldberg from herself. Her non-apology apology had her saying that she regretted others’ “misunderstanding” her comments. Her comments were understood perfectly in the context in all of their inglorious bigotry and ignorance. Even by the low standards at The View, her comments were mindlessly insensitive.

One school of thought is to dismiss the ladies of The View as imbeciles incapable of offering intelligent comments on anything.

This would be a mistake. While this view of The View is tempting, it essentially gives them a free pass. Goldberg is an adult. She went to public schools back when public schools were good. She learned about the Holocaust and should know better. Ignorance is no excuse.

On the other hand, the reaction to Goldberg speaks volumes on who benefits from society and who detracts from it. As expected, the liberal executives at ABC gave Goldberg a free pass. She was suspended for two weeks, the equivalent of a vacation. Roseanne Barr was fired for less.

Nevertheless, conservatives are not calling for Goldberg to be fired.

While many conservatives see nothing intelligent or worthwhile to be gained from watching The View, conservatives are not calling for a boycott. If Goldberg, like Al Franken, ends up canceled for being insensitive, it will be by her own tribe of liberals.

Conservatives worship at the altar of free speech. Conservatism by and large has a larger percentage of religious people in their midst than liberalism does. Religion teaches forgiveness. None of us are God almighty himself.

Whoopi Goldberg apologized for her asinine comments. Under normal conditions, that should put the matter to bed. Sadly, America is not living under normal conditions. Plenty of people have been subjected to cancel culture, with liberals leading the charge. Liberals are the ones banning words, pulling down statues, and demanding that people be fired for stupid regrettable comments.

Just ask Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The freshman legislator from rural Georgia made idiotic comments about Jewish space lasers. She tearfully called up various Jewish groups to apologize. There was no mercy for her. Liberals stripped her of her committee assignments. She is a pariah in America who is politically radioactive.

Goldberg and Greene both made terrible comments that were offensive to Jews. Only Greene was deemed so evil by the intolerant that she had to be driven from the town square. Goldberg after a fortnight gets to return to yukking it up with her colleagues with zero consequences. Goldberg is on the political left while Greene is on the right.

That is the only reason similar utterances are treated differently.

The truth is that neither Goldberg nor Greene are anti-Semites.

Neither of these two women spoke out of deliberate malice. They both made bad verbal mistakes, apologizing in a manner more clumsily than their original comments. They both dug a hole and kept digging.

We as Americans and creatures of God should offer both of these women a helping hand out of that dark hole. Forgiveness truly is divine. To smear either Goldberg or Greene as an anti-Semite would be factually wrong and morally deviant. Exploiting awful comments for political gain will stop when everyone stops keeping score and starts realizing we are all part of one American family.

Most importantly, falsely labeling someone a bigot and taking away their financial livelihood detracts from and trivializes real bigotry from people like David Duke and Ilhan Omar.

Duke and Omar remain steadfastly unapologetic for their long history of anti-Semitic comments. Duke and Omar are Jew-haters. Shunning and rejecting them is perfectly appropriate.

Goldberg and Greene are not Duke and Omar. Forgive Goldberg and Greene now. Let us move forward by condemning all real bigotry without canceling people who engage in momentary lapses of sanity and kindness.

#######

About the Author:

Brooklyn-born, Long Island raised, and now living in Los Angeles, Eric Golub is a politically conservative columnist, blogger, author, public speaker, satirist, and comedian. But he lives for football. Particularly the Raiders.

Visit Eric’s Website Tygrrrrr Express and follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWe