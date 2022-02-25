NATO’s woke “inclusiveness” vs. Russia’s military masculinity

The impetus for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began two decades ago during the administration of Republican President George W. Bush. At a 2006 NATO conference in Washington D.C., David Kramer, deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs said,

“The United States is actively engaged at NATO to help Ukraine achieve its NATO goals, including, I should note, support for the Membership Action Plan that Ukraine is interested in. Ukraine’s government, of course, should be in the driver’s seat, and allies will look to the Ukrainian government for positive progress on reform, and to reaffirm Ukraine’s interest in joining NATO. Without a doubt, the United States sees Ukraine’s future as an integrated member of all Euro-Atlantic institutions.”

Thursday, Russia’s Vladimir Putin saw a chance to prevent this expansion of NATO on his western border by invading Ukraine. Spurred on, no doubt, by several teleconferences with an American president suffering from diminished mental capacity.

But it’s not just the US president that’s a little foggy about his duties and whereabouts.

At 71, NATO is also showing its age and feeblemindedness. The same year Biden swept into office on a wave of voter fraud, the European military alliance issued a battle plan of sorts to its 40,000 military personnel from 30 nations.

They call it the “NATO Gender-Inclusive Language Manual,” which states in part,





“The purpose of this manual is thus to present ‘gender-inclusive’ communication as a basis for advancing gender equality in NATO. By addressing the often-unconscious bias in language, we can unpack and reshape the way we think about equality between women and men. The manual complements the NATO/Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC) Policy and Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security and assists in furthering gender equality in all of NATO tasks.”

And there’s this gem on page 16,

“When writing about or referring to a transgender person, make sure to use the appropriate title and pronouns for the person’s gender identity.”

They also insist NATO troops abandon the term “manpower” for the more gender-neutral “workforce/staff/labor force.”

If there was ever a time to test NATO’s metal (is that phrasing gender-specific?), Putin clearly believes that time is now.

In a speech to his people, besieged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said,

“We are left alone in defense of our state. Who is ready to fight with us? Honestly – I do not see such. Who is ready to guarantee Ukraine’s accession to NATO? Honestly, everyone is afraid.”

Zelensky’s nation never quite made it into NATO, but at least Ukraine’s president is using the gender-inclusive pronoun “everyone.” Something unlikely to impress the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation now surrounding him.

According to the Center for Strategic & International Studies, women serving in Russia’s military are…

“… typically restricted from service on aircraft, submarines, or tanks… women are also restricted from being mechanics and from performing sentry duties. In large part, enlisted women serve in communications, medicine, psychology, or as clerks, musicians, or facility staff.”

There’s no mention of transgenders.

That means Russia’s invading armies won’t have the tongue-twisting logistical problems associated with pronoun usage in a war zone.

Unlike gender-dysphoric NATO, Russia’s army is free to perform what traditionally male-dominated militaries train for…

… shooting people and winning wars.

