MyPillow CEO pulls advertisements from Fox over Cyber Symposium

CHANHASSEN (Minnesota): CEO MyPillow Mike Lindell is parting ways as an advertiser with FOX News. Lindell was quoted as saying he, “…wanted to cancel the ads as soon as possible and that he had told his ad buyer to inform Fox News…”. The disruption in service apparently stemmed from FOX News refusing to run a commercial related to Lindell’s upcoming August Cyber Symposium.

The symposium is to be held in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, August 10-12. While the symposium will not be open to the public, it will be aired live on FrankSpeech.com. Lindell has reserved 800 hotel rooms in the area to bring in some of the top cybersecurity experts, legal experts, and media of the world.

MyPillow has been one of the largest advertisers for FOX News spending nearly 50 million last year.

Lindell said the commercial FOX News rejected,





“…wouldn’t specifically mention claims of election fraud. But he has said the symposium will prove the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump through manipulation of election machines…”.

FOX responded in a prepared statement,

“It’s unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on FOX News given the level of success he’s experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network.”

“We already have [the election fraud] evidence ready for the Supreme Court, as soon as the Cyber Symposium is over, we’re bringing it to the Supreme Court. And now everyone in the country—everyone in the world—will have seen it’s 100 percent. That’s why it will be 9-0.” – Mike Lindell

Democrats policy of Abstract-Distract to hide the truth

One recent tactic the Democrats have undertaken in pushing their agenda is using the legal system to file frivolous lawsuits against those who run contrary to their agenda. Dominion Voting Systems sued a number of people from poll observers up to the top of the feeding chain including both Mike Lindell and MyPillow for over 1 billion.

Lindell filed his own lawsuit against Dominion for 1.6 billion. He is always quick to point out this was not a countersuit which means the two suits remain independent of one another. Lindell noted that Dominion was a government contractor paid for by WE, THE PEOPLE, and as such, they are not immune to public criticism.

FOX News was also sued by Dominion in March saying FOX News,

“…sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process.”

Fox moved to have the lawsuit dismissed in May.

Lindell has offered $5 million to any symposium attendee who can prove that his cyber data from the November 2020 election is not valid. The CEO says he is in possession of “packet captures” or “PCAPs,” of the election in an activity log over the computer network showing votes being “flipped” from Trump to Biden by hackers.

Mike Lindell alleges he has this information for all 50 states!

Lindell alleges that many of these hackers were from outside of the country which constitutes foreign election interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Furthermore, he says his evidence in the packet captures takes what was done right down to the minute and IP (Internet Protocol) addresses of individual computers.

Lindell points out that he is not releasing IP addresses at this time

This is to protect the privacy of individuals and make sure others associated with this crime cannot tamper with evidence.

“Our country was attacked by China. The election was hacked and we’re going to have a cyber symposium,” Lindell vowed during a press conference in Washington, D.C. in June, “And we have all the packet captures for the whole election.”

Lindell says he’s bringing his case to the U.S. Supreme Court after the Cyber Symposium.

Because Lindell is involving other countries as well, pressure will come to bear on the media and elected officials to do their jobs in the United States professionally and ethically. More and more Americans have been getting their news from alternative news sources in this country (Frank Speech) as well as other countries (Sky News, Australia) since the mainstream news media of America seems to be so corrupted by either the left or globalists.

More and more Americans want to see people like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer removed from office if they cannot pursue “Chinese Collusion” between China and the Biden’s with the same level of gusto they prosecuted the Trump campaign and “Russian Collusion.”

Which turned out to be a delusion. Nobody likes a hypocrite!

Those of the press and Congress who say the election cannot be overturned are disingenuous liars.

The Democrats tried to overturn the 2016 election after Trump won demanding a revote petitioning Attorney Generals.

The left-wing Voices of Millions Coalition drafted a Change.org petition to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 stating,

“The people of Austria and Ukraine prompted their Supreme Courts to overturn their elections following widespread election hacking. We must do the same.”

Writs were filed with the U.S. Supreme Court to declare the 2016 elections (primary and general) unconstitutional because the U.S. Government failed to protect States against cyber invasions during the 2016 elections as required by Article IV, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution.

Democrats also tried to remove President Trump from office using a “Russian Collusion Delusion” (Trump’s mockery of them). Criminal Democrats delved into a strategy to overturn the election if “Russian interference” was found to have helped Trump defeat Hillary Clinton. The back story was to have House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Chuck Schumer steal the election from Trump by way of using the legislative process.

The Special Counsel investigation was an investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections by Robert Mueller.

The intent was to find alleged links between associates of Donald Trump and Russian officials and possible obstruction of justice by Donald Trump. Mueller’s investigation concluded Russia interfered in a “sweeping and systematic fashion”, but “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government.”

Humorously enough, Mueller’s investigation led back to the Clinton Campaign

and Democratic Party paying for a bogus Russia Trump collusion dossier exposing Christopher Steele (Steele Dossier). The FBI then also got drug into the mud as the partisan and bogus dossier exposed how the FBI abused its powers by misleading a secret court into granting surveillance warrants on the Trump campaign.

Congressional pressure has since caused the Justice Department to declassify footnotes showing that the FBI’s main source for its collusion allegations—Christopher Steele—may have been targeted as part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

The FBI was warned of this threat but ignored it.

John Durham was appointed as special counsel to investigate this aspect of the Russian Collusion Delusion which has often caused President Donald Trump to quip, “Where is John Durham with that Durham Report!?”

Mike Lindell has promised Trump would be reinstated as President in August after he exposes the fraud of the 2020 election but has since walked that back… presumably because he is not sure when, or if, the Supreme Court will take up his case.

For now, Lindell wants everybody to get the word out to get one billion people watching his Cyber Symposium. Thereafter people of the world should be shaming America’s political leaders, people of the Department of Justice, and the media to do their damned jobs!

Trump has been repeatedly denied due process and this is criminal. He has been targeted by the loons of the left.

Americans are less concerned about Donald Trump’s tax returns than Nancy Pelosi’s!

