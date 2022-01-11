My Birthday: Grateful for 50 Happy Memories upon turning 50

LOS ANGELES, I entered this world 50 years ago. On January 9, 1972 to be exact. Over the days surrounding my 50th birthday, I thought of 50 happy memories. Experiences that make me grateful for the life I have led, and the future one as I move toward 100.

1.) Every moment I ever spent with my grandparents.

They are gone now, but I had all four of them when I graduated college and three of them when I turned 30. I am blessed.

2.) January 9, 1977 —

The Oakland Raiders won the Super Bowl on my fifth birthday. I saw the logo and became a Raider for life.

3.) August 15, 1980 —

Smokey and the Bandit II came out. I saw the original and the sequel and became a lifelong fan of the Bandit and the Snowman.





4.) January 22, 1984 —

Raiders won their third Super Bowl. I still remember telling the kids at school the next day one simple message. “Just win baby!”

5.) January 21, 1985 —

I had my Bar Mitzvah, the Jewish passage into manhood. My Orthodox Rabbi grandfather led the ceremony.

6.) July 13, 1990 —

I watched Bill Murray in “Quick Change” for the first of over 100 times. This movie is true New York, and Murray remains a national hero.

7.) August 26, 1990 —

I flew from New York to Los Angeles for college. I immediately fell in love with this city and never left.

8.) September 26, 1990 —

I joined the campus radio station and developed my lifelong love of radio.

9.) May 10, 1992 —

I wrote my first song. 70 more would follow.

10.) January 9, 1994 —

The Raiders won a playoff game over arch-rival Denver on my 22nd birthday. We all had a big party to celebrate afterward at 1950s Cafe Ed Debevic’s.

11.) June 14, 1994 —

The New York Rangers won the NHL Stanley Cup and ended the 54-year curse.

12.) September 13, 1994 —

I passed the Series 7 stockbroker’s exam. At that moment I was now a professional.

13.) June 1, 1997 —

I saw my friend doing something on a computer that seemed different. He was in a chat room. It was my first time using the Internet.

14.) July 4, 1999 —

My friends and I crashed an Independence Day party on the beach and escaped moments before police busted up the party.

15.) September 23, 1999 —

I finally got my driver’s license. I never needed one before.

16.) December 31, 1999 —

Ringing in the Millennium in Las Vegas.

17.) March 1, 2000 —

I flew from Los Angeles to New Orleans for Mardi Gras 2000. I still have my Calvin and Hobbes t-shirt, “Life is short. Party naked. Mardi Gras 2000.”

18.) February 13, 2003 —

I watched the movie “Old School.” I will forever thank Vince Vaughn, Will Ferrell and “The Godfather” Luke Wilson for inspiring me at age 31 to finally start going to Florida for Spring Break. Years of South Beach, Miami revelry ensued at the Clevelander and Ocean’s 10.

19.) March 14, 2003 —

I flew to Singapore and Thailand and got to experience five days of beauty in each country. I met the Jewish communities of both nations.

20.) November 4, 2003 —

NFL Network was born. Finally, a television channel worth watching existed.

21.) November 2, 2004 —

Enjoying the 2004 election with my closest friends.

22.) February 12, 2006 —

I flew from Los Angeles to Hawaii where I met the Jewish community of Honolulu. The highlight was attending my first NFL Pro Bowl and meeting ESPN’s Chris Berman.

23.) April 28, 2006 —

I flew from Los Angeles to New York and went to Radio City Music Hall. For the first time, I got to attend the NFL Draft and meet a bunch of great football heroes.

24.) August 4, 2006 —

I flew from Los Angeles to Ohio and drove to Canton. I visited the Pro Football Hall of Fame, saw the induction ceremony featuring John Madden, and attended the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game.

25.) March 11, 2007 —

I started a blog called the Tygrrrr Express. That column somehow turned into five books and a national speaking career.

26.) September 11, 2007 —

On the sixth anniversary of the attacks, I flew from Los Angeles to New York and then drove to Great Adventure in New Jersey. I attended Sean Hannity’s Freedom Concert and saw New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani light up the crowd.

27.) October 17, 2007 —

I joined Facebook. Between that and Twitter, I have met many good people, increased book sales, and built my business.

28.) February 2, 2008 —

I flew from Los Angeles to Phoenix and attended my first Super Bowl. The New York Giants shocked the previously unbeaten New England Patriots.

29.) March 30, 2008 —

My friend adopted a child from Guatemala. On this day “the boy” turned one. Being “Unca Eric” is the best job in the world.

30.) May 13, 2008 —

I flew from Los Angeles to Washington, DC. I attended the Republican Jewish Coalition Leadership Conference and met Dr. Charles Krauthammer.

31.) August 6, 2008 —

I flew from Los Angeles to Israel and spent a week in the Holy Land.

32.) August 30, 2008 —

I flew from Los Angeles to Minneapolis for my first Republican Convention. For a week, friends and I slept in a sports bar. It was like being Norm Peterson from “Cheers.”

33.) April 5, 2009 —

My first book “Ideological Bigotry” was published.

34.) September 1, 2009 —

I left Wall Street after 15 years and began my career as a full-time professional speaker.

35.) November 11, 2009 —

I flew from Los Angeles to Galveston and spoke at the Texas Federation of Republican Women Convention. I made TFRW and other lifelong friends in the Lone Star State.

36.) March 11, 2010 —

I flew from Los Angeles to Oklahoma City to speak at the National Federation of Republican Women Spring Conference. That launched me nationally since the NFRW runs the world.

37.) May 1, 2011 —

In Aiken, South Carolina, I saw the news that Osama bin Laden was killed. That night I told my very best political joke. “Osama bin Laden is now burning underground with 72 Helen Thomases.” I

t was the bookend to my very first political joke. “Never rely on a Palestinian GPS tracker. I took one wrong turn, ended up at a cemetery, and a sinister voice said, ‘You have reached your final destination!’ I got so angry I threw the thing out the window, which was good because 5 seconds later it exploded.”

38.) February 9, 2013 —

I met Vice President Dick Cheney and spoke in front of him at a dinner.

39.) September 25, 2013 —

I spoke to a Tea Party group in Hays, Kansas. At that moment, I had officially spoken in all 50 states.

40.) November 4, 2014 —

I spoke at an election night party in New Jersey.

41.) March 20, 2015 —

After writing four political comedy books, I finished my first religious comedy book “Jewish Lunacy.” This allowed me to move beyond political speaking into religious speaking.

42.) May 12, 2015 —

I met President George W. Bush and shook his hand.

43.) November 8, 2016 —

Enjoyed a raucous election night party in Raleigh, North Carolina.

44.) December 31, 2016 —

New Year’s Eve with the friends who matter most to me.

45.) Any woman who let me play with her yummy bouncies or at least was nice enough to send me pictures of them.

46.) January 9, 2018 —

On my 46th birthday, the return of Chucky as Jon Gruden returns to the Black Hole to rejoin the Raiders. Like me, Gruden has unfinished business.

47.) November 9, 2018 —

I met Angela Lansbury in Beverly Hills and got my picture taken with her. She remains one of the most talented people in the history of entertainment.

48.) 2019 was the year I branched out beyond books and into t-shirts.

I started with 2 or 3 designs in 2017 and 2018. By the end of 2019, I had 49 mostly original t-shirt designs. My best seller remains “Stop judging women by their tops. #BackSidesMatter!”

49.) 2020 was a brutal year for so many people because of a global pandemic.

Yet thank God I was healthy and in better financial condition than previous years. On January 9, 2021, I watched the NFL Wildcard playoffs with friends. Normally there would be 2 games as has been the case for the last 30 years. Yet for the first time, there were 3 games, with 3 more to occur on January 10th.

I watched football all day and had a great day with people who matter to me. I was besieged with well-wishes from hundreds of people by text, phone calls, and social media. My birthday evening was capped with a special someone. I am blessed as can be to have had such a great birthday.

50.) After spending the day before my birthday with a ton of friends, the actual day was spent watching a football game for the ages.

With everything on the line, the Raiders defeated the Chargers on the final playoff overtime 35-32 to make the playoffs.

I thank God for giving me the talent to write 6 books and for giving me the creativity to expand my t-shirt business to over 200 mostly original designs.

I would like to thank my parents for raising me right and Angela Lansbury’s JB Fletcher of “Murder, She Wrote” for catching murderers and making the world safer.

Anything I could possibly wish for has already been granted.

#######

