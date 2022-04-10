WASHINGTON. Asia, Koji, and Gustavo had no idea what was happening. The trio is French bulldogs, after all. The loud noise startling them came from the handgun used to wound Ryan Fischer, dogwalker, to the stars. And in this case, the celebrity dog-owner was meat-dress-wearing, Grammy and Academy-Award-winner, Lady Gaga.

The shooter and his three cohorts then scooped up Koji and Gustavo, speeding into the night in a white Nissan Altima.

Little Asia was left to fend for herself.

Days later, a young woman brought the kidnapped pups to a Los Angeles police substation seeking the $500,000 reward Gaga posted.

The young woman and her four alleged dognapping accomplices found themselves behind bars. Among them was accused shooter James Howard Jackson.





Wednesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office announced that Jackson was released from custody due to a clerical error and that his current whereabouts are unknown.

You see, the original charges filed against Jackson were dropped to make way for a federal grand jury to issue felony counts for

“attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery, and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.”

But Gascon did not issue the indictments in time. And with the lesser charges against him declined, Jackson was a free man.

In the words of Charles Dickens’s Mr. Bumble (Oliver Twist):

“The law is an ass – an idiot.”

For many in crime-ridden LA, that idiot has a name: progressive LA District Attorney George Gascon.

A man whose run for office was financed by, as so many office-seekers in DA races across America, billionaire leftist loon George Soros.

And the results have been nothing short of disastrous.

In 2021, 350 citizens of Los Angeles met a murderous grizzly end. A murder rate that rose a shocking 36 percent over the previous year. And this occurred as lesser crimes dropped by 12 percent.

Los Angeles officials blame, what else, frustration over Covid-19 lockdowns imposed by state and local authorities. But that’s baseless excuse-making.

According to Nicole Gelinas of the Manhattan Institute,

“The United States, with supplemental jobless insurance ranging from $300 to $600 a week… and with anti-eviction and anti-foreclosure orders in place, acted faster and far more aggressively to curtail individual economic pain.”

Americans did quite well, financially if not psychologically, during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Blake Hall, CEO of ID.Me, an anti-fraud service, told Axios the nation’s taxpayers lost.

“more than 400 billion to fraudulent claims. As much as 50% of all unemployment monies might have been stolen.”

Now, that’s a little-reported crime statistic.

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee say the amount stolen equals:

“The entire 2021 budgets of the Army and Navy combined” and “five times what the federal government collected in Unemployment Insurance taxes.”

Could the Federal Reserve’s massive printing of new dollars to meet the spending demands created by fraudulent unemployment claims, bloated federal infrastructure projects, payments to millions of illegal immigrants in the form of welfare, and travel expenses have contributed to the skyrocketing rise in inflation?

Inflation, you see, is the karmic comeuppance for low-information voters who elect politicians less concerned with how they spend taxpayer funds and enforce our laws than Lady Gaga dedicates to fretting over her French bulldogs.

And the same karmic penalties hold for blue city voters that elect Soros-funded miscreants who intentionally, or through sheer incompetence, release dangerous felons back on their streets.

The same voters made themselves unindicted co-conspirators in Ryan Fischer’s shooting by selecting Soros-back District Attorney George Gascon.

And that outrage should be enough to make Lady Gaga’s coddled canines howl.

