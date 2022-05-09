Move over Lorne Michaels, DC is the new SNL

Democrats have turned DC, the seat of the American government into the comedic capital of the world. It’s a constant skit-show/sh*t-show with a stellar cast of characters. Newly added to the troupe is multi-talented Nina Jankowicz, who regales us with her musical parodies. Her favorite band is The Police (of course) and their song “I’ll be Watching You” may become the anthem of the Disinformation Governance Board.

The DGB is being compared to the Orwellian Ministry of Truth, but that may be a bit unfair since truth most likely will have no place in the organization.

Then we have the veteran political actors who have kept us in stitches for years.

There’s DC’s Jerry “The Penguin” Nadler, Richard “Vietnam Vet” Blumenthal, Nancy “Doesn’t Drink” Pelosi, Adam “Bug Eye” Schiff, Maxine “The Mouth” Waters, and a cadre of other comedians who have been on this circuit forever.

Gags and one-liners are written 24/7 and the fun never stops in the DC laugh-a-thon. In this party town, fetes and galas abound along with numerous celebrity roasts.





The leader of this happy band of jesters is Joe “The Mime” Biden.

His sharp wit and perfect timing are the glue that holds this show together, providing non-stop entertainment.

You can binge-watch the show on many of your favorite media outlets and never be bored. Now you don’t have to wait until Saturday night, because…

