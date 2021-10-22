Mortician John O’Looney Wants to “Save the Children”

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND: John O’Looney, a funeral director Milton Keynes Family Funeral Services in England is questioning Covid-19 death rates. Including Covid-19 vaccine deaths. O’Looney says the death rate has risen 300% after the Covid-19 vaccinations were introduced into the general population. The director has been interviewed and released his own videos all over the Internet starting on September 16th of 2021.

O’Looney has come forward because of his fear of what vaccinations of young children will do to them in the future. Two areas of the body the experimental mRNA drugs posing as vaccines are known to target are the heart and reproduction organs.

His concern in young children ages 5 to 11 is immediately for their hearts.

O’Looney has served as s funeral director for 15 years. He is presenting a shocking story of how Covid-19 is being used as an excuse to administer Big Pharma’s mRNA gene modification experimental drugs. Vaccines which he fears are designed to reduce the global population.





This is a story widely circulating the Internet and was covered by Tucker Carlson this last week.

Some very credible noteworthy doctors, scientists, lawyers, and leaders have come forward questioning the vaccines and their use.

Even though people around the world receive a constant drumbeat of news reports about tens of thousands of people dying of Covid, he claims that government figures show no rise in the overall death rate in 2020.

Checking in with an American mortician who said his business was flat through 2020.

This mortician, who did not wish to be identified was asked by CDN,

“With all of this Covid-19 business going on your business must be swamped!” His response was very calm and immediate,

“Nope. Only going up a percentage point or two with all of the baby boomers going to the grave but that has been going on for several years now and was to be expected.”

In specific places like New York State last March and April of 2020, there was a surge in deaths in New York. However, this coincided with Covid-19 patients being moved into nursing homes at the order of then Governor Andrew Cuomo. (COVID narrative goes off script for Gov. Andrew Cuomo)

“People that were designated as Covid with a test that is nondescript it is not logical… there is no science behind it… The guy who invented it said that and yet they’re driving forward with it and killing people.

What more do you need to know guys? And now they are targeting your children. What are you going to do? Are you going to allow it? Are you just going to roll over? Are you going to get led off to a camp?

You know there are enough good people out there to really make a difference but only if you work collectively to do that. And, and, I suspect as I have said before the only people that will save you guys is you!”

“MUST WATCH!!! FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O’LOONEY BLOWS THE WHISTLE ON COVID” (39 Minutes) – The Crowhouse

Funeral director John O’Looney has been banned from Twitter for exposing what he is seeing from Covid-19 vaccine deaths.

To the credit of other social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube, O’Looney remains.

Maybe these platforms are finally getting woke to what is really going on as many of them have children to save?

Other observations O’Looney has brought out in other videos and interviews include:

O’Looney was warned in November of 2019 that a big surge in illness would be coming to hospitals in England.

Most deaths happened in nursing homes where Medazilam was used. (A drug used in palliative sedation – source NCIB.nlm.NIH.gov.)

2020 was a normal death rate year even though everything was being labeled as a Covid death.

O’Looney began tracking Covid “deaths” and vaccination status as early on in 2020.

Preparing 100 or so Covid bodies in the funeral home, O’Looney never got sick with Covid.

Deaths began jumping just a few days after vaccinations began in January of 2021.

The death rate in the spring of 2021 was terrible for 12 weeks through the second week of April.

Deaths were from all ages and co-morbidities.

In September another spike “almost all of them are vaccine recipients, almost exclusively.” This is when he decided to come forward with what he knew.

Directer O’Looney noted the causes of deaths as heart attacks, blood clots, strokes, and multiple organ failure deaths.

“These are the 4 consistent types of deaths I am seeing and it’s all ages.” – O’Looney

O’Looney says the Delta Variant is wildly recognized in the NHS as a vaccine injury.

“We’ve been told a very elaborate lie to convince everyone that they are ill and need a jab.”

He said there was a deliberate re-labeling of every normal death as a Covid death.

“I can tell you as a funeral director now…I ask every family if their loved one was jabbed and they say yes. I see the connection consistently. Two things will happen shortly…they are already jabbing children, the idea is to get you used to the idea of there being a variant. Children will get sick and die as a direct result of these jabs, and then it will be said that it is a new Covid variant.”

O’Looney claims about 45 funeral directors of England have reached out to him to say they are very scared and frightened. O’Looney swears,

“Not a single child has passed away from Covid that I am aware of.”

He says all the other funeral directors to contact him said they totally agree with him as do a growing number of victims’ families. O’Looney accuses the NHS of knowing full well that the “Delta Variant is actually a vaccine injury.

People have had 18 months of total brainwashing for the purpose of terrifying them to take the vaccine to end their terror O’Looney saying

“It’s these injections that are killing people and I know that as a funeral director.”

O’Looney welcomes anyone to phone him to verify his story.

As many people around the world and right here at CDN have asked without answer,

“Why is everybody supposed to be losing their minds in fear over a virus that has a mortality rate of less than 1 percent?!“

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

In 1987 during the President Ronald Reagan administration, the news media “Fairness Doctrine” which was a law to assure news broadcasters presented their news in an honest, equitable, and balanced manner was done away with.

In 2003 a Florida court of law determined the news media can legally lie as it determined the FCC policy against falsification of news does not rise to the level of a “law rule of regulation” but was only a “policy”.

This means that it is up to each news network as to whether it was to report honestly or report mockingbird-style narratives from outside influencers.

