WASHINGTON. With faux President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris less popular than COVID-19, Hillary Clinton believes she’s the only viable Democratic candidate that can defeat President Donald Trump in 2024.

She’s determined to read that tearful presidential victory speech with which she regaled online attendees to her “Power of Resilience” masterclass. (Poor little Hillary Clinton: the ghoul in the mirror) A blubbering mix of narcissism and self-pity which (1) served to break the monotony of her shrill sermon of self-praise and (2) dispelled the myth she’s the evolved, feminist ideal of unflappable strength and wisdom.

And a third run for the presidency may help convince foreign influence seekers to fill the near-empty coffers at the Clinton family foundation. The foundation has seen donations fall by more than 70 percent since Donald Trump made Hillary cry in November of 2016.

Here’s the question:





“Just because Biden and Harris are so unpopular, does that mean voters weary of Democratic lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and all-around leftist wokeism will choose Hillary? Especially when matched against an America-First populist candidate who is the very antithesis of the previously mentioned political and cultural toxicity?”

Well, Doug Schoen and Andrew Stein of the Wall Street Journal think Hillary might just be what Democrats need to keep the White House if, as is likely, they lose control of both houses of Congress.

“She is an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr. Biden and can offer a different approach from the disorganized and unpopular one the party is currently taking,” say Schoen and Stein.

“If Democrats lose control of Congress in 2022, Mrs. Clinton can use the party’s loss as a basis to run for president again, enabling her to claim the title of ‘change candidate’.”

If things look positively rosy for undeserving, lickspittle GOP candidates in 2022, they are fantastic for a certain orange, America-First populist presidential candidate in 2024.

Mainstream media polls say Trump would lose in a rematch with Clinton. They said the same the morning of Nov. 8, 2016. “Mrs. Clinton’s chance of losing is about the same as the probability that an NFL kicker misses a 37-yard field goal,” the New York Times noted that fateful morning. Their election poll favored Clinton by 85 percent to Trump’s minuscule 15 percent.

Clearly, it was wishful thinking on the part of the nation’s mainstream media leader.

What Clinton fails to understand is that the unpopularity of Biden and Harris signals the growing unpopularity of the Democratic Party itself.

It’s become the clearinghouse for mindless wokeism, unchecked illegal immigration, reckless spending, runaway inflation, lockdowns and incoherent coronavirus policies, authoritarian vaccine mandates, and the targeting of average Americans as “domestic terrorists” by a new Justice Department special division created by the unpopular Biden himself.

If Hillary Clinton is to run successfully in 2024, she must disavow her party’s carnival sideshow madness and totalitarian inclinations. But is she any more likely to renounce the policies of her damaged party than she did her damaged husband?

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth recently had son Andrew stripped of his royal and military titles due to his sexual depravity, aided and abetted by sleazy billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and gal-pal Ghislaine Maxwell.

But Hillary’s twisted political ambitions preclude her from disavowing the debauchery of her husband Bill.

The close Epstein friend on whose powerful political coattails she rode to power in the United States Senate and the US State Department.

The glint in Hillary’s eye, one of imperious disdain, reveals a lack of the moral clarity that Britain’s monarch shows her own errant child. Elizabeth Rex, after all, heads the Church of England and must answer to a higher authority than the head on which rests the jeweled crown majestical.

In the end, Hillary recognizes only one deity – her driving ambition. And its frustrating forward momentum is what drives her to tears.

“It hurts too much to laugh, but I’m too old to cry,” said twice defeated Democratic presidential candidate Adlai Stevenson.

But Hillary Clinton lacks Stevenson’s humility and self-effacing humor. And so, it is more than likely that in 2024 Hillary Clinton will cry us a river… again.

######

About the Author:

Originally from Los Angeles, Steven M. Lopez has been in the news business for more than thirty years. He made his way around the country: Arizona, the Bay Area, and now resides in South Florida. Steven is a senior political staff writer for Communities Digital News and an incredibly talented artist, a cigar and bourbon aficionado.

Follow Steve on:

Twitter

Facebook

Gab

Clouthub

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

Parler

MeWE

74MillionRed