Modern-Day High Tech Lynching of Justice Clarence Thomas continues

MILLINOCKET, ME — On October 15, 1991, the Senate voted 52–48 to confirm Clarence Thomas as an associate justice of the Supreme Court. Justice Thomas once called his confirmation hearing “a high-tech lynching.” Since 1991 societal terminology has come to include “modern-day lynching.” Or, perhaps even more up-to-date: “Modern-Day High Tech Lynching.”

“Modern-day lynching” is a term usually applied to police activity involving black individuals. Since the Democrats have appointed themselves as the thought-police, it is logical to assume they have undertaken a similar approach when it comes to “dealing with” Clarence Thomas. A “High Tech Lynching” moves the action to the censorious world of today’s politically biased Internet.

For example, take these recent “objective” observations on Justice Thomas from several prominent Democrats

Nancy Pelosi: “I don’t think he ever should’ve been appointed.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded Justice Clarence Thomas “should recuse himself.”

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) says that his “conduct on the Supreme Court looks increasingly corrupt.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has cast doubt on Thomas’ impartiality on the bench.

Nina Totenberg, NPR: “He is the only justice willing to allow states to establish an official religion; the only justice who believes teenagers have no free speech rights at all; the only justice who believes that it’s unconstitutional to require campaign funders to disclose their identity; he’s the only justice who voted to strike down a key provision of the Voting Rights Act; and the only justice to say that the court should invalidate a wide range of laws regulating business conduct and working conditions.”

Progressives aim for any possible target

Bizarrely, however, these “progressives” have focused on the thoughts of Clarence Thomas’ wife, Ginni Thomas. She committed the mortal sin of supporting Donald Trump and having an opinion about the 2020 election. It seems “sins of the spouse” weigh heavily in the canon of the Democratic Church.





“…racial terror lynchings still exist today, though they have shape shifted.” Diane Randall, Friends Committee on National Legislation

Justice Thomas, the most senior justice on the nine-member court, has expressed worries about the long-term repercussions of trends such as “cancel culture” and a lack of civil debate.

“By doing this, you continue to chip away at the respect of the institutions that the next generation is going to need if they’re going to have civil society,” Thomas said.

Thomas’ ideas immediately and constantly put him at odds with the Democrats. They have more recently seized upon cancel-culture as one of their primary tools to police and punish any opposition to their radical agendas. And their many sycophants echo this sentiment on social media and elsewhere. This, too, is another signature characteristic of the Democrats’ never-ending Modern-Day High Tech Lynching of Justice Thomas.

Just last month, when Thomas was briefly hospitalized for a non-Covid-related infection, the leftist crowd couldn’t restrain themselves from expressing their hopes for his demise. Just a few of the comments from Twitter follow.

“Here’s hoping the infection wins!”

“You can absolutely get excited for Clarence Thomas to die.”

“Hope the Lord calls him home tomorrow.”

Clarence Thomas continues to endure an ongoing, Democrat-led High Tech Lynching in 2022. So much for our “civil society.”

Justice and equality for all? Yeah, right. Have we have strayed so far from those principles that it is now considered trendy to wish death upon your ideological opponents? Apparently so, if the Democrats and their leftist shills are any indication.

The irony is that Clarence Thomas represents the epitome of achievement in America, something that we as a nation once valued highly. The erosion of respect and regard for those who aspire to greater things rests squarely upon the shoulders of the left-wing progressive Democrats; they have turned our society into a cesspool of rancor and hate.