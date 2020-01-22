WASHINGTON — Tuesday, House Democrats began their arduous task. They need to convince members of the United States Senate that President Trump’s inquiry into Obama administration corruption is an impeachable offense. But it’s well worth examining here what’s by far the most important issue of concern in the Trump impeachment trial. That issue: GOP Senator Mitt Romney and his stubborn #NeverTrump RINO allies.

The stupid party

GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell initially declared the Senate impeachment proceedings would follow the same guidelines as those used for President Bill Clinton in 1999. Clinton’s trial began with a procedural vote to dismiss all charges. That having failed, Clinton’s trial proceeded to the president’s ultimate acquittal.

In Trump’s case, no such vote to dismiss the bogus impeachment charges against him occurred. Why? Well, the Senate’s never-Trump Republicans made sure of that. GOP-friendly Fox News downplayed that very important fact. A fact that destroys the phony narrative of a “united” Republican Party.

What nice, shiny pens you have, grandma

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s GOP Senate allies include Senators Mitt Romney of Utah, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins of Maine.





No three soiled members of Washington’s swamp are more deserving of a commemorative impeachment pen. Just like those that Speaker Pelosi handed out to each gloating House Democrat signing the instrument of impeachment against Trump. You remember, the pens with the speaker’s name printed on its barrel. The pens whose tips and plunge are made of mock gold. Those pens are rumored to have cost taxpayers around $2,025 each.

Where’s the Tea Party?

It’s too bad the Tea Party never really got its act together after being thwarted by the Obama administration in 2012. Beginning in 2010, the movement did yeoman’s work unseating GOP House and Senate members representing the ineffectually soft, gooey center of American politics. The center including those all-too-common GOP geldings who take their cues from Democrats and the editorial board of the New York Times.

But perhaps the Tea Party remnant in Utah can rouse itself from its slumber. Better yet, it open its eyes long enough to take advantage of their junior senator’s drop in popularity. Romney, whose support among his state’s majority Mormons once stood at 70 percent, has seen that number fall recently to 48 percent.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune:

“Romney, a former Republican presidential nominee, is now one of the few GOP senators who say they would like to hear from witnesses in the Senate trial or at least aren’t set on a quicker process than Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky plans.

“Meanwhile, an anti-Trump Republican group will air ads in Utah encouraging Romney to continue his support for witnesses as part of a $1 million TV, billboard and online campaign targeting vulnerable Republicans – and Romney, who is seen as a key vote to push the Senate to hear from witnesses.”

Oh yes, ineffectual anti-Trump Republicans. This alliance of creepy losers hasn’t gotten over their crushing rejection by the GOP’s long-suffering base. Those voters abandoned moderate and conservative candidates in the 2015 GOP primaries in favor of populist, America-First Trump.

Pierre Delecto for the defense

But clearly, the most ineffectual among Republicans is Mitt Romney. For example, this fall, it came to light that Utah’s junior senator created a secret Twitter account under the porn-star sounding handle “Pierre Delecto.” The purpose, Romney told The Atlantic, was to “keep tabs on the political conversation.”

Journalist and former CNN personality Soledad O’Brien tweeted that Romney lacked “a moral compass.” She was referring to his possible endorsement of Trump in 2020. But a furious Delecto was quick to respond.

“[Romney] Only Republican to hit Trump on Mueller report, only one to hit Trump on character time and again, so Soledad, you think he’s the one without a moral compass?”





In a single tweet, Romney displayed his vast ignorance of social media. He assumed Twitter served as a venue for enlightened “political conversation.” On the other hand, Trump’s use of the platform is the rhetorical equivalent of drone-fired missiles. His short paragraphs are heat-seeking ordinance designed to light up his enemies.

But the soulless Romney lacks any semblance of self-awareness. And so, he fails to understand he has morphed into Twitter’s most prominent denizen – a social media troll. And a cut-rate one at that.

Phony moral courage

Romney’s phony moral courage was on display when he served as governor of Massachusetts. He soon busied himself by creating a state-run health care plan that served as a blueprint for the later, dictatorial Obamacare. Obamacare – a program the never-Trump wing of the GOP had two opportunities to repeal following Trump’s election as president. But staunchly refused to do so each time.

Getting back to the Tea Party, no one understood the potency and potential danger posed by the small-tax, small-government movement than that former community organizer from Chicago, President Obama. That’s why he weaponized the Internal Revenue Service and systematically targeted the grassroots movement and its affiliate organizations for harassment.

According to a 2013 report released by the Treasury Department’s Inspector General, the IRS targeted organizations with the words “Tea Party” or “Patriot” in their names. The agency also beset groups seeking to limit the size and power of government and those “educating on the Constitution and Bill of Rights.”

But by last August, the New York Times noted (gleefully):

“At the height of its influence in 2011 and 2012, Tea Party Patriots was bringing in $20 million a year in contributions and employed 30 people, its tax records show. In 2017 it collected $4.8 million and had a staff of 15.”

So, with Obama in blissful retirement, the Tea Party lost its primary reason for being. In so doing, it forgot its secondary and equally important justification for existing: To change the face of an increasingly meaningless GOP by removing its dead weight. And no one personifies the GOP’s existential emptiness like the inconsequential Mitt Romney.

The asshats’ secret weapon

Removing Romney from the United States Senate could provide fresh impetus for the Tea Party to rise from its slumber. That could happen at least in Utah if nowhere else. A new incarnation of this group should wipe the sleep from its eyes, and get back in the fight.

Clearly, the ridiculous Democrats now running for president – a former Native American, a staunch Marxist/Socialist, a corrupt Obama acolyte, and the remaining collection of minor asshats – do not pose a serious threat to the nation or the Republican Party.

Rather, it is feeble-minded, oblivious, preening, moral midgets like the Democrat’s secret weapon in the United States Senate, Mitt Romney.

— Headline image: Mitt Romney speaking at a campaign event in Mesa, Arizona.

Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikipedia entry on Mitt Romney. CC 3.0 license.