Mike Lindell’s Voter Integrity Cyber Symposium’s Explosive last day

SIOUX FALLS, SD: Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium began late Thursday, August 21st. Lindell came out on stage shortly after 9:00 a.m. to announce things would be getting started a little late as he had an emergency to tend to.

Lindell came to the stage at about 9:15 and said, “Everybody please listen to this.” He then gave a rundown recap of events of things that had happened since yesterday.

Mike Lindell reported he was physically attacked at his hotel last night. Saying he was okay but a little hurt. He did not say whether his attacker(s) were arrested and charged.

Colonel Phil Waldren then came on stage and told the audience that the conference had been infiltrated. He outlined things that had occurred since the closing of day 2 of the Cyber Symposium.





* Late last night Tina Peters (Colorado Mesa County Elections Chair) had a friend’s house was raided (10:30) with all electronic devices taken.

* People have exchanged press passes out in the parking lot of the Cyber Symposium with professional agitators. The people were not ejected but were tracked. Their faces were captured on security cameras and they are being screened on social media.

* The big end game appears to be to intimidate all the 50 state legislatures attending the symposium. It was said, “This is typical insurrection-type activities.”

* They also received credible information a poison pill (computer virus) was put into the Cyber Symposium data stream. This was presumably done to interrupt the symposium and embarrass the cyber experts in attendance, “…leave them with egg on their faces.”

* The poison pill information is being handled by the Cyber Security Act of 2015 and several other Executive Orders. This constitutes a ‘cyber threat’.

Those in attendance will be watching closely how the Federal Government will respond to this incident now.

Colonel Waldren concluded his remarks,

“In addition, the Red Team started receiving credible threats about two weeks ago… We detected disruptors inside trying to be people ejected… really radical folks outside trying to penetrate. We got folks exchanging badges in the parking lot, press badges. We’ve identified those agitators and provocateurs by photo imagery, validated by their social media platforms… The big end game is to discredit all of the legislators who are hear to listen… They are obviously trying to ruin the message that Mike is trying to get out. So this is typical insurrection activities. This is part of the Color Revolution.”

When Lindell did come back on stage, he announced that a judge yesterday ruled in favor of Dominion being allowed to move forward with all of their many lawsuits where they claim their company reputation was maligned. Lindell mentioned that this same judge sat on this request for a long time and just rendered a decision yesterday. Coincidence? I think not! –

Lindell told the media it was time to report the truth for the sake of the future of America.

Lindell said this Judge makes it a dangerous time for the First Amendment in this country. ‘Judge rules Dominion case can proceed against Trump allies’ He said the evidence of election fraud was there and his guests, some of thes smartest people in America, proved it and showed it to the public.

Lindell reported DFL is working to raise money to malign him and his reputation. DFL stands for Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) which has been around since 1944. DFL gained prominence when they put a Democrat governor into office in 1954.

From their website:

“For more than seventy years, the Minnesota DFL has worked tirelessly to enact progressive policies and provide a platform for those who need it the most.”

Lindell reported some positive news is that all 50 states now have representatives in attendance. At the opening of the symposium, there were 47 states represented.

Lindell mentioned one of his foreign guests, Eduardo Bolsanaro who reported on fraudulent elections in Brazil. Coincidentally the exact same thing happened there with their elections. Eduardo Bolsanaro is a member of Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies and the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro.

Lindell said if elections are stolen, pretty soon credit cards, banks, and companies will be hacked.

Nothing will be secure if the fraud of this election is not prosecuted. Lindell mentioned that Israel had a cyber-attack by China on the opening day of the symposium. It is time for Americans to wake up before they are personally impacted in their homes.

Lindell said he was presented evidence on January 9th which compelled him to go forward with his cause and he feels he is on a mission of Divine Provenience.

Lindell spent a period of time talking about how the media captured a picture of him coming out of the White House holding a piece of paper that mentioned “marshal law” on it. ‘US election: Donald Trump ally Michael Lindell reveals notes urging ‘martial law‘

He called the lens of this camera exposing his personal and private notes divine intervention.

Lindell talked about how he runs his company looking at deviations. He said this election had lots of deviations from the norm and every one of these must be investigated. Deviations from the anticipated norm are never a good thing.

Lindell concluded his opening comments by talking about the power of prayer to the Lord and how now is the time to stand up for this country. Or we may never have our country back to the way it was before Democrats’ socialism started ruining everything.

Arizona Representative Mark Fincham and Senator Wendy Rogers were the first guests when Arizona Senator Sonny Borrelli took over as host. Borrelli is a Marine veteran and Rogers is an Air Force veteran and officer pilot.

Sonny opened with a new humorous rap song featuring President Trump.

‘TRUMP “WHERE ARE THE ROUTERS??!!” LMAO!!!! ( RAP SONG) – Backstage TV by Remix Bro’s.

Fincham corrected the media that Trump’s lawsuits were not dismissed around the country because of lack of evidence but on merit.

The courts rightly said this was a legislative matter that needed to be conducted by that branch of government.

Fincham saying that “The Trump Team paid their own way.” Any other account that the taxpayers of Arizona were being stuck with the bill was fake news. A FOIA request recently filed by the Democrats of the left want to know who donated to this cause.

Fincham said he flew to D.C. on January 15th with an evidence book that showed election fraud in Arizona did occur. Nothing thereafter happened.

Senator Borrelli said he asked Arizona election officials about voting machines being able to be accessed online or by flash drives.

He was assured these types of things could not happen. They promised security cameras were in the polling place everywhere. Borelli asked about the work room where the vendors of the voting machines (Dominion) were. They reluctantly admitted there were none.

Borelli said this is when the problems began between the Senate and the County Elections Board began and the obstruction started.

Borrelli mentioned how one senator of the 16 voted not to pursue the Election Board without explanation. Read Also: ‘States 2020 Election Audit Updates for AZ, GA, MI, PA, WI and TX’

Senator Rogers introduced herself as a newly elected official of northern Arizona.

She mentioned how she went to visit the Arizona Audit. She saw some of the 2,000 volunteer voters of Maricopa County who were vetted and background checked and they had all voted in the 2020 election.

Rogers said the media went nuts about the analysis of paper ballots engaging in a campaign of misinformation. The paper of the 1.2 million ballots that were investigated were investigated for both content of the paper ballots as well as cratering of the ballot ovals by a 3-D microscope. Counterfeit ballots run by a copy machine would not have the cratered ballot ovals as they were not completed by hand.

Rogers concluded, “We are here to get to the truth and you can do it in your states.”

Cyber Ninjas has been attacked by both the Democrats and the media.

Some other auditing teams were contacted before Cyber Ninjas to do the audit and they said, “We are going to have to take a pass as we have some other government contracts and we do not want to jeopardize those.” Cyber Ninjas has a stellar reputation and a simple look at their credentials on their website offer all one needs to know. Anybody saying bad things about Cyber Ninjas is guilty of misinformation fake news.

SharpieGate

Mark Fincham gave an update on SharpieGate. He reported, contrary to the media, this was a real thing. Sharpie pens were given by poll workers to presumed Trump voters which caused those ballots to go into forced electronic adjudication where they most probably were thrown out as invalid votes. This is because the markers caused bleed through to the backside of the ballot and possibly any ballots next to them.

Media Insults the Volunteer Auditor Staff

Rogers and Borrelli made mention of how the main stream media insulted the intelligence and abilities of the over 2,000 bipartisan volunteers. The left trying to prop up Biden have also filed a plethora of FOIA requests against the audit team. The right of Arizona countered by filing a plethora of FOIA requests, including some against Dominion Voting Systems. “Dominion has refused to comply,” Borrelli said.

If Maricopa County refuses to honor the FOIA requests of the audit team they can be fined and arrested. The financial sanctions against the county could be over 6 million dollars. Arizona Senate bill 41-194 was passed in 2016 which is the law they are in violations of.

Violation of this if a violation of their oaths of office.

EMERGENCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Lindell came out on speaking about a press release by Gateway Pundit and Larry Johnson. Lindell says the author is rumored to be former CIA operative and he would be looked into further.

Gateway Pundit reported that Lindell’s narrative of the symposium that China had hacked the 2020 election had completely fallen apart. Lindell said, “That is a lie!”

CDN tried to find this news story of the Gateway Pundit but could not. A story was found at the Washington Post, ‘The con is winding down’ that referenced China and the election. (Gateway Pundit Caught Lying & Covering for China?)

When this segment concluded Rogers said every time you are attacked by the left you say you are after, “Restoration of voter integrity!”

They also told those in attendance to tell them to, “Go pound sand!”, a reference from an expression used in Arizona where Rogers said, “We have lots of sand in Arizona!”

Attorney Alan Dershowitz was the next guest.

He spoke of the very bad decision of District Judge Carl J. Nichols that allows the Dominion lawsuits to move forward through the courts. Dershowitz announced himself as a liberal Democrat but puts the First Amendment guarantee of free speech ahead of his party affiliation and personal beliefs.

He said, “I care deeply for the First Amendment.”

Dershowitz concluded the court and the government are now showing signs of favoring censorship.

Mock Election System

Next up were Draza Smith, Mark Cook and Sean Smith who set up the mock election system to conduct the poll,

“Who has done the most damage to our country, Fox or CNN?”

A cell phone was used to hack the Cyber Symposium mock election even though the mock election system was not on the Internet! Those cyber experts in attendance were challenged to do this and two of them did so using their respective cell phones. The first expert hacked the election system in just 5 minutes.

Mark Cook mentioned so many devices in elections these days are actually smart devices that allow hacking. He specifically mentioned scanners and printers. Mark mentioned a device as Packet Capture sniffers, presumably a software program to find packet captures.

The afternoon session of the symposium is to consist of those of Mesa County Arizona who have been victimized by late-night raids and a general wrap-up session by Lindell.

CDN’s Take on the Cyber Symposium

The one thing that is painfully clear about the outcome of Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium…

Those bearing false witness against Mike Lindell and his accusations of 2020 election fraud being unfounded beg the question,

“If the election was legit, why do you feel so threatened that you must attack someone questioning the election system and its integrity to the point of telling and printing lies?”

Those who mock and call names of Mike Lindell (and assault him), you all do not hold a candle to the brain power Lindell collected in this one room of his Cyber Symposium. You are coming off as low intellect thugs and you will be exposed in time. Average Americans are going to absolutely hate you regardless of political party!

########

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a Christian conservative patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He prides himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “- bringing little known facts to people who simply want to know the truth.” Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

Follow Mark on:

MeWe

LinkedIn

Gab

Follow CommDigiNews at

Twitter

Facebook

Gettr

MeWe

Parlerd