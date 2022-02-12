Mike Lindell joins Eric Metaxas with updates on Arizona 2020 Election

WASHINGTON: Mike Lindell did a remote video press tour this week to update the public on the investigation of the 2020 Presidential Election. The news he brought forth was both enlightening and exciting. Lindell interrupts himself when he gets excited, and he was very enthusiastic during this interview. One version of his presser was a half-hour interview with Eric Metaxas Radio Show.

Metaxas is asking Lindell to explain where things stand now, starting with the audit findings of Maricopa County in Arizona of last summer. Lindell explained the sleight of hand that was done by those who want to keep Joe Biden in office. They released details of the audit of the paper count early while neglecting the rest of the audit.

Lindell mentions a volunteer audit worker from Pennsylvania named Heather Honey, who contacted him as she wanted to come forward as a witness of the audit. Heather Honey is the President at Haystack Investigations based in Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Honey flew into Phoenix on her own time and dime to testify to irregularities and inappropriate pressures put on the auditors of the Arizona election audit of last summer. Unfortunately, others came to do the same with her.

“So they fly them all in (audit witnesses including Heather Honey) and the Senate and Karen Fann who is president of the senators and she is the senator and president in Arizona they already knew what Heather and [them] were going to tell them because they had seen it before and they (MSM) kind of buried it. Do you know what they did? Right before they were to speak, they go, ‘No, we changed our mind we’re not going to let any of you speak because if you speak about this (criminal) evidence, it’s such a bombshell that it will undermine our new election integrity thing we’re going to come up with.”

And, well, you know what? Eric, guess what? So we were scrambling. Everybody was scrambling. At a half-hour… This is at 6:00 p.m. when my show, The Lindell Report started, the press release came out (from the Arizona Senate) the senators and legislatures, brave ones, signed a declaration… It was on… for a week, they kept it hidden, they didn’t want the media to come to destroy it… destroy the people, and you know go after the people to change their minds…

It’s a declaration everybody to decertify Arizona.. decertify their electors in the 2020 election. THIS IS WHAT WE HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! If two more states do that, we got our country back and pull down these electors!”





Arizona Senate Press Release

Eric Metaxas questions Lindell,

“Mike, this is, again, this is so big and so difficult to process because the mainstream media has gone silent, and if anybody wants to know whether America has changed, folks, the idea that the mainstream media is colluding with the corrupt Deep State… Call it what you will. They refuse to report on things central to the future of this republic. So, Mike, you’re telling me, yesterday the thing we’ve been talking about for months, and months, and months, would any of these legislatures around America have the courage to stand up and say, ‘We made a mistake based on new information, and we must decertify the electors we put forth on January 6 (2021).'”

Lindell responded,

“That is it; you are spot on, Eric, and let me tell you, it’s a nine-page declaration. I went through it on my show for two hours last night. We went through item by item. I’ll give you an example; In Arizona, 750,000 ballots didn’t have a chain of custody. I mean, you should see all the stuff that it’s… Everything that was the laws that were broke, the crimes that were committed… There were tens of thousands of crimes committed. I said, CRIMES, everybody. So now, but here’s what happened… I want everybody to really listen to this what we’re up against.” Arizona Audit 2020 Election Report

Lindell said the next focus will be on the State of Wisconsin to get their electors recalled.

This month in Wisconsin, a judge ruled that a Republican-led election review could proceed after the Democratic attorney general sought to end the probe. The judge’s ruling relates to an investigation led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, a Republican, reviewing the state’s results from the 2020 presidential election.

Wisconsin State House Speaker Robin Vos (R) signed subpoenas for the audit last October.

In response, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) filed a lawsuit to stop the subpoenas of the Wisconsin Elections Commission and its administrator, Meagan Wolfe. Kaul argued that the subpoenas were “unreasonably overbroad and burdensome.” This past Monday, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Rhonda Lanford ruled against Kaul on procedural grounds, rejecting his request to block the subpoenas. Judge Lanford said the elections commission and Wolfe.

“…have not shown irreparable injury, an inadequate remedy at law or preservation of the status quo,” which are “elements necessary for the Court to consider in deciding whether to grant a temporary injunction.”

An interesting point Lindell brings up is Republican Dan Schultz’s website. Schultz is an attorney, precinct, and state committeeman with the Arizona Republican Party. He founded the web-based system of advocacy, “Precinct Strategy,” as a means for regular Americans to have a voice and influence the political system. Lindell makes the point that the RINO Republicans must not be part of the Republican party as they are not representing their constituents who voted for them, which might be the motivation of Dan Schultz and his new website.

Schultz states the purposes of the website as:

1) Influence the policies and direction of the Republican Party.

2) Decide who represents the party when running for office.

3) Electing representatives to the party who will genuinely represent the people.

Mike Lindell slams the Biden Administration in his concluding comments when he brings up a new Department of Homeland Security statement. But, again, their recent statement flies in the face of the Constitution and the First Amendment and makes many Americans fighting mad!

“Just today that came down from the government… The government came out with this thing today they said; If you do this, this, and this, you’re going to be considered a traitor, a terrorist, and this could be any of us that speak out about anything. This just came out, Eric, you’ll have to check it out.”

The story Lindell refers to is found at DHS issues terrorism advisory against ‘offenders’ who spread ‘misinformation’ about election fraud, COVID-19.

About the author:

Mark Schwendau is a conservative Christian patriot and retired technology professor (CAD-CAM and web development). He pr des himself on his critical thinking ability. Schwendau has had a long sideline of newspaper editorial writing where he used the byline, “bringing little known facts to people who want to see the truth. Mark is on alternative free speech social media platforms after lifetime bans from Facebook and Twitter and shadow bans from Instagram and Fox News commenting.

His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech

