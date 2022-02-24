Midterm Primary Elections: Looking ahead to Make America Great Again

The day after the midterm elections will be catastrophic and joyous – depending on who wins. However, excitement soon diminishes as voters realize that elections don’t change politics because people do not see the importance of primary elections.

A red wave, the term for a Republican win, is expected because We The People want anything but the same thing that we now have. And making those changes begin with the Midterm Primary Elections.



Democrats realize that many liberals, independent, libertarian, conservatives, blacks, and Hispanics are trekking to the polling booths to cast their vote for a change. (Democrats Panic Over Important Voting Block Defecting To GOP) As polling indicates, that is precisely the mix of voters who will make changes on November 8, 2022.

While there is a chance for Democrats to remain in power in one chamber of Congress, the likelihood is minimal, especially if trends continue at their current rates.

Nonetheless, change is in the air.





Yet, if history is any indicator, buyer’s remorse will set in shortly after Republicans take control of Congress in 2023.

Which is how Donald J. Trump became President in 2016.

Americans wanted a change. But, as usual, those who pinned their hopes on a Republican president and Congress were let down by those Republicans whose entire being is wrapped up in D.C. swamp politics as usual.



Many already are preparing for the big letdown. But, those who are not should.

But fear not, some real Americans are aware of the shortcoming of the Republican Party.

One of them is Senator Rick Scott of Florida. He has released an eleven-point plan to rescue America. It works to help assure voters that voting for Republicans in 2022 will carry out the hopes of Donald Trump’s Making America Great Again agenda. And to help them to know what to look for in candidates.



In a brochure, the Senator says:

“The militant left now controls the entire federal government, the news, media, academia, Hollywood, and most corporate boardrooms – but they want more. They are redefining America and silencing their opponents.



“Among the things they plan to change or destroy are American history, patriotism, border security, the nuclear family, gender, traditional morality, capitalism, fiscal responsibility, opportunity, rugged individualism, Judeo-Christian values, dissent, free speech, color blindness, law enforcement, religious liberty, parental involvement in public schools, and private ownership of firearms.”

Then he asks, “Is this the beginning of the end of America?” Then answers the question stating, “Only if we allow it to be.”

Later Scott states his reason for addressing Americans, “Our nation’s future can be bright — and this is my plan to make it so.”

That plan boils down to eleven points that he expects Republicans in Congress to fulfill.



Point one is relatively simple.

“Our kids will say the pledge of allegiance, salute the Flag, learn that America is a great country, and choose the school that best fits them.”

Which is the very essence of our children’s education. That is until the far left went unchecked through teacher’s unions and school boards determined to destroy the very nature of America. The second point is:

“Government will never again ask American citizens to disclose their race, ethnicity, or skin color on any government forms.”

This is somewhat radical. It was only fifty years ago that the U.S. government finally shed this nation of the Jim Crow era’s shame. The racist treatment of American citizens based on the color of their skin is the most shameful chapter in our history.

To rid ourselves of this segregated society took a herculean effort. However, despite our advancements, and there were many, black lives matter decided that the color of one’s skin means everything. And in only the last year, we again find ourselves faced with a nation torn apart by racial politics.



This simple fix will go a long way in repairing the hatred between the races.

The third point is:

“The soft-on-crime days of coddling criminal behavior will end. We will re-fund and respect the police because they, not the criminals, are the good guys.”

Every rational person, regardless of politics, wants the horrendous crime waves to end.

Point four is:

“We will secure our border, finish building the wall, and name it after President Donald Trump.”

Finishing the border wall might meet with leftist opposition. However, we will immediately know who wants to fulfill President Trump’s pledge to Make America Great Again. Those Republicans who oppose this common-sense legislation will face their doom in 2024.

The fifth point states:

“We will grow America’s economy, starve Washington’s economy, and stop Socialism.”

This, too, will meet resistance. Today’s Democrat party is too immersed in socialism to agree to any part of this. However, almost all Republicans will support this. It is the reason they will have been voted into office if we can get them to November.



Point six states,

“We will eliminate all federal programs that can be done locally, and enact term limits for federal bureaucrats and Congress.”

Returning local control will downsize the federal government. It is what the Constitution of States movement is all about. This proposal will give back to the states their Constitutionally protected authority. This proposal will separate the RINO Republicans from the Conservative members. This point will be a precursor for who needs to be replaced in 2024 and beyond.

The seventh point is:

“We will protect the integrity of American Democracy and stop left-wing efforts to rig elections.”

There will never again be a Republican president or Congress if they don’t.



Point eight:

“We will protect, defend, and promote the American Family at all costs.”

Again, Scott is striking at the heart of the socialist movement in America. But, unfortunately, it will be attacked worse than Justice Kavanagh was at his hearings.

The American family is What Makes America Great, and its destruction began 70 years ago when school prayer was banned.

That slow progression has resulted in boys in girls’ bathrooms co-ed dorms for colleges and the military—parents under arrest for disciplining their wayward children or protecting them at school board meetings.



The family breakdown is the reason for mass school murders, rapes at record numbers, mass mob thefts, carjackings, and murders in record numbers. The family breakdown is the basis for the social deterioration of our society.



If you want to Make America Great Again, start with family values.

The ninth point is:

“Men are men, women are women, and unborn babies are babies. We believe in science.”

A critical point that goes back to the structure of the family. However, believing in science goes beyond biology, including masks and vaccinations.

The tenth point states:

“Americans will be free to welcome God into all aspects of our lives.”

Religion is under attack in today’s America. The destruction of the family has more significance, but religion is the basis for civilized morality. Without religion, killing another, or raping them, is all part of everyday life. No morals mean chaos. Just like Antifa brings to the Democrat table.Point eleven states:

“We are Americans, not globalists.”

Point eleven will meet resistance from RINO Republicans like former President Bush and his fellow neocons because they are globalists. But, with those simple words, Rick Scott has declared war on the deep state cabal that was almost able to destroy President Trump. That caused Trump to lose the 2020 election.



This manifesto declares war on those who do not wish to Make America Great Again. And a guideline for everyone going to the Midterm voting booth. Which every person tired of the status quo must do.

If a Republican does not stand with these simple eleven points, they should be replaced on the ballot by someone who does.



In that way, on November 9, 2022, we will know that America is We are Americans, not globalists. And we will back on the path toward Making America Great Again.

Editors Note: Primary Elections begin next week in Texas. These important elections decide who will be on your Midterm ballot:

About the author:

Political Staff Writer Joseph Ragonese is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retired police officer, has a degree in Criminal Justice, a businessman, journalist, editor, publisher, and fiction author. His last book, “The Sword of Mohammad,” can be purchased at Amazon.com in paperback or kindle edition.

